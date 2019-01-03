Apple loses $57 billion in market value as its stock plunges

After yesterday to announce a revenue projection reduction of about $9 billion, Apple stock opened on Thursday at $144. It was around a $14 drop from its already plummeting price when the markets closed on Wednesday.
Now, Apple stock is at its lowest price in about a year and a half. Its current stock price knocks the iPhone-maker down to the fourth most valuable company behind Microsoft, Amazon and Google.
The Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant’s market value now sits at about $57 billion less than it did before CEO Tim Cook’s yesterday.
Cook’s letter placed the blame for Apple’s lowered projections on a such as fewer than expected iPhone sales, trade wars with China, and even its own iPhone battery replacement program. Read more...
More about Apple, Iphone, Stock Market, Tech, and Iphone