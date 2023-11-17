Apple Black Friday deals include up to $200 off the M3-powered MacBook Pros

It has only been a couple of weeks since Apple debuted its M3-powered MacBook Pros, but most variants are already on sale for Black Friday. For instance, you can snap up the base 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro for $1,449 in a great Apple Black Friday deal. That's $150 off the standard price.

This model, to which we gave a score of 90 in our review, sits between the MacBook Air and more powerful MBPs. The standard M3 chip has an eight-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. It should handle basic tasks without any issue, as the chipset is fast and efficient. The 14-inch MBP has a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display, while Apple's keyboard and trackpad remain great.

Unfortunately, this model only comes with 8GB of RAM. That could prove a problem for those who like to keep several apps open or have a bunch of tabs in their browser at the same time. We'd definitely add more RAM before recommending it as the best MacBook for creatives. There's also one fewer USB-C port than you'll get in more expensive variants.

So, you may want to stump up some extra cash for a more capable version. A model with a more powerful M3 Pro chip (11‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU), 18GB of RAM and a third USB-C/Thunderbolt port is also $150 off at $1,849. However, it still has 512GB of storage.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch from the front (Photo by Devindra Hardawar/Engadget)

Meanwhile, if you're looking for a model with a larger screen, you can opt for a 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro. Those are typically $200 off for Black Friday. The 16-inch MBP is much the same as a 14-inch one, albeit with a larger screen and spec bump.

A variant with an M3 Pro chipset that has a 12‑core CPU and 18‑core GPU, a 16.2-inch display, 18GB of memory and 512GB of storage will run you $2,299. That's eight percent off the usual price of $2,499. This version is also available in the eye-catching Space Black colorway.

