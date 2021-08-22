Apple is reportedly releasing a redesigned, more powerful Mac mini this fall

When Apple launched the first Macs with its own M1 silicon inside (the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini), they were essentially identical to the Intel models they replaced, aside from the new processor of course. But numerous rumors have indicted that Apple is working on major redesigns for its laptops soon, and the company already released an all-new iMac with Apple silicon inside. Now, it sounds like the Mac mini will get a big refresh soon, as well.

Both 9to5Mac and MacRumors are citing a newsletter from Bloomberg's reliable Mark Gurman that says a redesigned Mac mini with an "M1X" chip in it should arrive in "the next several months." The M1X hasn't been announced, but it's been the shorthand over the last year or so for a chip that can outperform the M1 that Apple currently offers.

In addition to the new internals, Apple is also expected to redesign the Mac mini and add more ports to the small desktop computer. This Mac mini might be more focused on power users and will also likely cost more than the current models Apple offers, so it seems likely that the company will keep the M1 model around as a more basic and affordable option.

In addition to the Mac mini, Apple is also expected to introduce totally redesigned MacBook Pro models this fall, also sporting the more powerful M1X chip. It also sounds like Apple might take the multi-colored approach that it brought to the iMac earlier this year, as well.