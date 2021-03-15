Apple's MacBook Pro M1 is $150 off at Amazon

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

The latest MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chipset has seen a few discounts since debuting at the end of last year, and it remains on sale at Amazon right now. But the online retailer is adding to an already solid sale price with additional discounts. The 256GB MacBook Pro M1 has dropped to $1,150 thanks to a $50 automatically applied coupon, and the 512GB version is down to $1,350 thanks to a similar $49 coupon.

Buy MacBook Pro M1 (256GB) at Amazon - $1,150 Buy MacBook Pro M1 (512GB) at Amazon - $1,350

Apple wowed us with the MacBook Air M1, which showed off the impressive capabilities the new chipset. The MacBook Pro M1 steps it up even further and earned a score of 84 from us. The M1 chip performed just as well as we expected and provided even more power to the Pro thanks to the notebook's more efficient cooling system (it, unlike the Air, has a fan to help things out). The Pro M1 was blazingly fast and it handled games fairly well thanks to the improved GPUs. We were also impressed by the Pro's battery life, which lasted more than 16 hours in our benchmark testing and had plenty of juice left after a full work day.

But the Pro does have some limitations that power users will want to consider. First and foremost, it only supports up to 16GB of RAM, which is a bummer for those of us who like to spec out our machines with as much RAM as possible. While the new GPU cores are solid, they're the only ones you can use because the new Pro doesn't support external GPUs and it's limited to one external display, too. You'll also want to make sure the software you use daily has been optimized for the M1 chipset — while a bunch of popular programs already are, the switch isn't universal yet. But if you're in need of an upgrade and all of your necessary software is M1-ready, Amazon's deal on the latest MacBook Pro is a great one to consider.

