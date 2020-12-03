The MacBook Pro M1 is $100 cheaper at Amazon

Apple’s latest machines with the new M1 machine have only been available for a few weeks, but Amazon has the best deal we’ve seen on one of them so far. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD (in space gray only) has dropped to $1,200 — that’s $100 off its normal price and the lowest we’ve seen it. The product is listed for $1,250, but an automatically applied coupon will shave an extra $50 off the final price at checkout.

Buy MacBook Pro M1 at Amazon - $1,200

While we didn’t get our hands on the MacBook Pro, we were able to spend some time with the MacBook Air outfitted with the new M1 chipset. It left a strong first impression — not only is the new SoC super fast, but it allows macOS devices to run native apps more smoothly than ever before and web pages load in Safari almost instantaneously.

With all of the upgrades made inside the machine, Apple kept the external design of its latest laptops mostly unchanged. With the MacBook Pro, you’re still getting a slim yet sturdy machine with a lovely 13.3-inch Retina display. Apple also made the switch last year to the Magic Keyboard on the Pros, making the typing experience much more comfortable and reliable. The M1-powered machine is estimated to get up to 20 hours of battery life, too, so you’ll be able to use it all day long with no issues. While the decision to upgrade to an M1 laptop depends on many things, this is a compelling opportunity to grab the latest MacBook Pro for a bit less than usual.

