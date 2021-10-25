macOS Monterey is out now without SharePlay
Apple has at long last released the latest major version of its Mac operating system, . While it's perhaps a more modest update than in previous years, there are in some areas of the OS.
The redesigned Safari might be the most obvious transformation for many users. Apple initially planned to remove the tabs bar before it thankfully saw sense and decided to leave it as is . The bar will match the color of the web page you're viewing, and there are some new features, .
Apple has overhauled FaceTime in macOS Monterey too. It works a little more like other conference calling software, in that you can start a call and then invite other people. This includes folks using Android or Windows devices . M1 Macs will also for FaceTime and other features through and AirPods Max.
Elsewhere, macOS Monterey adds the Focus Modes seen in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Quick Notes, Shortcuts and a new-look Maps app. Live Text, Apple's answer to Google Lens, is another new tool at macOS users' disposal.
, the feature that lets people sync streaming videos and music with friends, isn't available just yet. You'll also need to wait a little longer for Universal Control, which brings Mac and iPad together. You can move your cursor from one to the other and drag files between devices. SharePlay and Universal Control will arrive on macOS later this fall.