Apple Maps to include accident, speed trap reporting in iOS 14.5 update, reports say

Apple Maps is reportedly about to get real-time traffic reporting with the iOS 14.5 update.

The new feature will let users report accidents, hazards and speed traps they see in their route, according to TechCrunch and The Verge.

The feature is currently available for those with iOS 14.5 beta, which is available for developers and public beta testers.

Users can report accidents or hazards on the road by using Siri or through Apple’s CarPlay. Drivers or passengers can verbally tell Siri "there's a crash up ahead" or "there's a speed trap here." A "Report" button will show up on the screen and users can mark the location of the accident, hazard or speed check.

In 2019, Google launched a similar update for iPhone users, letting them report traffic incidents, including accidents or slowdowns, on Google Maps.

In 2013, Google Maps added incident updates from the map service Waze after acquiring the startup for $1 billion.

The iOS 14.5 update is expected to roll out in spring. The latest version, iOS 14.4, was released on Jan. 26.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple Maps iOS 14.5 update to include crash, speed trap reporting