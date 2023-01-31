Apple Martin Made Her Paris Fashion Week Debut, And Mom Gwyneth Paltrow Clarified That Karl Lagerfeld Said She'd Be A "Chanel Girl" When She Was Just 1
"I’m aiming for a mix of classic ’90s and cool grandpa.”
"She's the yin, I'm the yang," Jennie Garth tells PEOPLE of her decades-long friendship with former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Tori Spelling
Kylie Jenner slid into the comment section of a TikTok video imagining that she and Travis Scott were inspired by Avatar to name their son Aire.
Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr have been open about their close friendship in the past
Coffee experts praised the popular chain's caramel macchiato and chai latte, and they advised against ordering iced drinks and hot chocolates.
Bruno's affectionate head-butting, distracting bedtime cuddling, and frequent "zoomies" made him the wrong fit for his last family, but this cat's tale has a happy ending
History was made.
Doctor initially told her “everything is okay.”
Police continue to investigate the murder-suicide that took the lives of three members of the Daub family in West Manchester Township.
Christine Brown is moving on with her life following her 2021 split from her ex, Kody Brown. The 'Sister Wives' star revealed on Instagram that she officially returned to the dating pool. Christine says, 'I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy!'
Northern California prosecutors on Monday filed attempted murder charges against a motorist who was behind the wheel of a Tesla that went over a cliff, nearly killing himself, his wife and two children.
“He’s as pure a running back as there is.”
Kristin Maczko, who had been at Google for 15 years, said "many people" in its mental health and wellbeing team had been laid off.
The Real Housewives of New York City was going to be split into two shows, but is that still happening?
I love an easy, impressive dessert. I want few ingredients, little to no elbow grease, and a big payoff at the end. The galette des rois delivers on all fronts. Often made for Three Kings' Day at the beginning of January, there's really no better time to make this dessert than whenever the heck you want it. Make it for your partner's birthday, friends dropping in for dinner, or a sweet surprise on Valentine's day. With the wonders of pre-made puff pastry, all the hard work is done.
After hitting theaters last November, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will finally be available to watch at home this week. Starting tomorrow, the latest big-screen installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be available through digital retailers as well as streaming on Disney+, followed by 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases on February 7. The digital and physical editions will come with bonus features including a gag reel, deleted scenes, and audio commentary from the filmmakers.
The more we dive into research on weight loss, the more it seems like we're using dieting to do a heck of a lot more than look good in tank-tops. Research on mood in the first four weeks of a weight loss program shows that dieters gain an additional mood boost, even when their weight loss is minuscule.
Gen Z is also the generation that most wants dates to be brushed up on personal finances.
Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova have extended their Grand Slam tournament winning streak to 24 matches with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara to win the Australian Open women's doubles title on Sunday. It was the seventh Grand Slam doubles title by the Czech pair, who broke their Japanese opponents' serve in each of the first games of the sets. The Czech players won last year's Australian Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open doubles titles.