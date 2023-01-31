Apple Martin Made Her Paris Fashion Week Debut, And Mom Gwyneth Paltrow Clarified That Karl Lagerfeld Said She'd Be A "Chanel Girl" When She Was Just 1

Lifehacker

I love an easy, impressive dessert. I want few ingredients, little to no elbow grease, and a big payoff at the end. The galette des rois delivers on all fronts. Often made for Three Kings’ Day at the beginning of January, there’s really no better time to make this dessert than whenever the heck you want it. Make it for your partner’s birthday, friends dropping in for dinner, or a sweet surprise on Valentine’s day. With the wonders of pre-made puff pastry, all the hard work is done. In about 40 m