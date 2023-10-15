Apple may cut EyeSight display and Mac chip for its cheaper Vision Pro

If Apple does release a cheaper Vision Pro headset, it’s likely to be a stripped-down version with fewer external cameras, no EyeSight feature and an iPhone chip in place of the current Mac chip. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported in his Power On newsletter that the company is looking at these options as ways to bring the cost down to between $1,500 and $2,500 for a lower-end model. Apple Vision Pro , which is set to begin shipping in early 2024, currently starts at an eye-watering $3,500.

In an earlier report, Gurman said the cheaper Vision Pro would also use lower resolution displays inside the headset. The big indication now is that it may drop the external display that enables its signature EyeSight feature, according to Gurman. EyeSight projects the wearer’s eyes onto an outward-facing OLED display so anyone who approaches can see where their attention is focused. It was one of major selling points in Apple's Vision Pro announcement, though it isn’t exactly mission critical.

According to Gurman, a follow-up to the premium Vision Pro is in the works already, too. That will have EyeSight, and potentially a more lightweight design that opts for built-in prescription lenses for those who need it rather than the Zeiss inserts it’s working with now.