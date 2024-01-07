Apple may drop some Vision Pro news in the next week ahead of its ‘imminent’ release

While Apple’s Vision Pro mixed reality headset is expected to arrive as soon as next month, the company itself has yet to confirm a release date. But, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman , there may be an official Vision Pro announcement within “the next week or so” — conveniently timed to coincide with CES , which Apple always sits out. The headset has already begun shipping to US warehouses on a small scale, Gurman said.

In the Power On newsletter, Gurman dug into the latest developments that suggest Apple will release the Vision Pro in February , as he recently predicted. Following up on his previous report that small groups of employees are being sent to headquarters for training on a new product, Gurman now reports that a three-hour meeting has been scheduled for all employees at Apple stores across the US on January 21, with training sessions and the arrival of new inventory racks planned throughout the week after.

All the pieces seem to be lining up for what Gurman predicts is an “imminent rollout” in the US. Other regions, including China, Canada and the UK may be the next in line after that.