Apple may have snuck a peek at a new, notch-less iPhone in the latest episode of 'Ted Lasso'

A scene from "The Signal" episode of Ted Lasso. Apple/Insider

Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 may have appeared in the latest episode of "Ted Lasso."

It appears to lack a front screen notch, though the iPhone 13 is expected to still have one, albeit much smaller.

A notch-less iPhone would mark a major milestone for Apple.

. See more stories on Insider's business page.

Apple TV's hit show "Ted Lasso" may have just had its most high-profile cameo yet.

In the latest episode of the series, "The Signal," the company's upcoming iPhone 13 may have made an appearance - without a front-screen notch. The multi-color wallpaper standard on Apple's operating system is seen, as well as a view of the backside of the phone and the three-lens camera set up in a separate shot.

Some Apple fans have long bemoaned the smartphone notch, which houses the front camera on the device, and critics say it takes up too much room on the screen.

The notch houses the camera on the iPhone. Dave Smith/Business Insider

The device could have merely been a prop in the show, engineered to appear as a notch-less iPhone. Producers also could have used CGI in the scene, as Gizmodo noted.

But others have speculated it could be a preview of Apple's new smartphone model, which the company could debut sometime in September, as CNET reported.

Apple's next-generation smartphone was already expected to have a much smaller notch than its iPhone 12 predecessor, but if the company were to get rid of it completely, that would mark a major milestone in the company's history. The camera could be housed in some sort of sensor beneath the screen, as Slashgear noted.

Apple's products, in general, have commonly cropped up in the show - earlier in that same episode, Ted Lasso takes a call from what looks like an iPhone, identifiable by the three-camera lens set up on the backside of the phone.

Apple did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider