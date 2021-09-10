Apple must allow for apps to circumvent its App Store for payments, judge rules in Epic Games verdict

In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 file photo, the logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany.

A federal court has filed a permanent injunction forcing Apple to allow developers to provide options for purchases that circumvent the tech giant's App Store.

In the ruling, filed in the U.S. District Court in Northern California, the court said Apple will not be allowed to prevent "developers from including in their apps and their metadata buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms, in addition to In-App Purchasing."

The decision from Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers notes the injunction will take effect in 90 days.

Earlier this month, Apple announced it would allow apps like Spotify and Netflix to include external links to pay for services outside of Apple's ecosystem.

Both Apple and Google have been scrutinized by developers over the commissions it charges on in-app purchases. Last year, Epic sued Apple claiming the tech giant has "unreasonable restraints" over how it handles in-app payments.

In a statement emailed to USA TODAY, Apple said it remains committed to "ensuring the App Store is a safe and trusted marketplace that supports a thriving developer community."

USA TODAY has reached out to Epic Games for comment.

This story is developing.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple vs Epic verdict: Judge says Apple must allow in-app purchasing