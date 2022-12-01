House prices falling at fastest rate since start of pandemic - live updates

House prices have fallen at the quickest pace since the start of the pandemic - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

House prices have fallen at the quickest pace since the start of the pandemic after a jump in borrowing costs quelled demand, according to Nationwide Building Society.

The mortgage lender said home prices fell more sharply than expected by 1.4pc in November.

That was the second decline in as many months and the fastest drop since June 2020.

Excluding the pandemic, prices have not fallen this sharply since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago. Economists had expected a fall of 0.4pc.

The cost of home loans has soared above 6pc in recent weeks from around 1pc a year ago, driven by an increase in the Bank of England’s benchmark lending rate and concerns among investors about slowing growth and rising government debt.

While costs for borrowers have retreated from their peak, they are still likely to remain well above the levels buyers enjoyed over much of the past decade.

07:51 AM

British Gas joins companies that will pay customers to switch off

British Gas - Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

British Gas will become the latest energy company to pay its customers to reduce the amount of electricity that they use during peak hours in order to help take pressure off the grid.

Britain's largest energy supplier said that it hoped 100,000 customers would sign up as it launches the demand flexibility service for the households that it supplies.

The supplier becomes the latest - and the largest - to sign up to the scheme - which is run by National Grid.

However, its ambitions for participation are lower than Octopus Energy, which has so far signed up more than 400,000 customers to its version of the scheme.

Customers with smart meters will be sent emails asking them if they want to take part, British Gas said.

Under the scheme, households will be paid around £4 for every unit of electricity that they reduce their consumption by during specific times.

07:44 AM

Hotel Chocolat reports loss due to Covid restrictions

Hotel Chocolat - Belle Portwe

Chocolate retailer Hotel Chocolat suffered a loss of around £9.4m in the year to June after taking a hit from its Japanese business, where Covid restrictions continued.

The business swung from a pre-tax profit of £3.7m in the year previously. It came despite a big jump in revenue, from £165m to £226m, the business told shareholders today.

The loss came due to a set of one-off costs. When excluding them, adjusted pre-tax profit more than doubled to £21.7m.

Sales in British stores have risen my nearly a quarter compared to before the pandemic, the retailer said.

Chief executive Angus Thirlwell said: "The Hotel Chocolat brand has huge resonance with shoppers and despite the macro-economic environment, people are still treating themselves with affordable luxury and remaining loyal and we are winning new customers who recognise our quality."

07:29 AM

SpaceX launch postponed

Elon Musk's truce with Apple will have been welcome news for Twitter chief executive after a setback for one of his other business ventures.

SpaceX postponed the launch of the world's first private lander to the Moon, a mission undertaken by Japanese firm ispace.

A Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled to blast off at 3.37am (8.37am GMT) this morning from Cape Canaveral in Florida, but SpaceX said further checks on the vehicle had led to a delay.

After further inspections of the launch vehicle and data review, we're standing down from tomorrow's launch of @ispace_inc's HAKUTO-R Mission 1; a new target launch date will be shared once confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 1, 2022

Until now, only the United States, Russia and China have managed to put a robot on the lunar surface.

The mission by ispace is the first of a program called Hakuto-R.

The lander would touch down around April next year on the visible side of the Moon, in the Atlas crater, according to a company statement.

07:21 AM

House prices fall

British house prices tumbled 1.4pc in November compared with October, the biggest monthly drop since June 2020, mortgage lender Nationwide has said.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a fall of 0.3pc.

In annual terms, house price growth slowed to 4.4pc in November from 7.2pc in October, Nationwide said.

07:20 AM

EU warns Musk to beef up Twitter controls ahead of new rules

Thierry Breton, the EU's commissioner for digital policy - AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

A top European Union official warned Elon Musk that Twitter needs to beef up measures to protect users from hate speech, misinformation and other harmful content to avoid violating new rules that threaten tech giants with big fines or even a ban in the 27-nation bloc.

Thierry Breton, the EU's commissioner for digital policy, told the billionaire Tesla chief executive that the social media platform will have to significantly increase efforts to comply with the new rules, known as the Digital Services Act, set to take effect next year.

The two held a video call to discuss Twitter's preparedness for the law, which will require tech companies to better police their platforms for material that, for instance, promotes terrorism, child sexual abuse, hate speech and commercial scams.

It's part of a new digital rulebook that has made Europe a global leader in the push to rein in the power of social media companies, potentially setting up a clash with Musk's vision for a more unfettered Twitter.

06:59 AM

Good morning

Apple "never considered" removing Twitter from its App Store, Elon Musk has said after visiting the iPhone maker's headquarters, writes Gareth Corfield.

The multi-billionaire, who bought Twitter for $44bn (£38bn), had earlier this week suggested that Apple was going to remove the social media app from its online store.

After touring Apple's Cupertino campus in California, Mr Musk tweeted on Wednesday night that chief executive Tim Cook personally reassured him Twitter would stay on the App Store.

He said: "Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so."

Millions of people worldwide access Twitter through its iPhone app. Deleting the app from the App Store would have an immediate negative impact on the social media website.

Apparent threats to delete Twitter from the App Store were raised by Mr Musk as he accused Apple of cutting its advertising spending on Twitter, choking off an important source of income for the business.

What happened overnight

Asian equities jumped, while the dollar slid as investors poured into risky assets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening.

In an eagerly-awaited speech, Mr Powell said the central bank could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December," but cautioned the fight against inflation was far from over.

Powell's comments at the Brookings Institution in Washington sent the US dollar and Treasury yields lower, while stocks soared with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 1.65pc higher.

The index posted its biggest monthly gain in nearly 30 years in November as hopes for a Fed pivot towards slower rate hikes gathered steam after four consecutive 75-basis-point increases. But the index was still down about 17.8pc on the year.