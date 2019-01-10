Apple who? Get the newest Samsung Galaxy Tab A with Verizon 4G LTE on sale for under $150 at Best Buy.

Twitter More

Tablet shopping on a budget usually goes like this:

You shop for five minutes, realize your only options are the Amazon Fire tablets or one that looks like a LeapFrog, and you're out.

Unless you're team Samsung, that is.

When you purchase the newest version of the 8-inch Galaxy Tab A with WiFi and 4G LTE plus a two-year Verizon contract, you can save $100 and snag it for $149 at Best Buy. It's not even on sale at all on Samsung's official site — just saying.

You know we love Apple here, but we're mature enough to admit that those prices can get ridiculous — especially if you want to add cellular connectivity. While Apple fanboys and fangirls will spend $459 (yes, seriously) to get WiFi and LTE, you're getting both for less than half that. Read more...

