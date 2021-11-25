Apple, Nordstrom stores hit in latest smash-and-grab robberies

·1 min read


An Apple and Nordstrom were robbed on Wednesday in California, the latest in a string of smash-and-grab robberies that have spurred an increasingly hard-line response from officials.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said Nordstrom was robbed by five people on Wednesday evening, The Associated Press reported, with the robbers taking seven to eight expensive purses.

The robbers pepper-sprayed a security guard at Westfield Topanga Mall before fleeing the scene in a car. The security guard was treated at the scene as police and ambulances arrived, but no arrests were made.

An Apple store in Santa Rosa was also robbed on Wednesday of $20,000 in merchandise, according to the police.

"In a brazen daytime burglary in front of customers and staff, the suspects grabbed over $20,000 worth of merchandise from the store and fled the area in an unknown vehicle," Santa Rosa police said in a statement.

The two robberies are the latest in a string of organized retail theft in California that law enforcement agencies are struggling to contain.

The district attorney for San Francisco charged nine people in connection to multiple organized robberies in the city on Wednesday.

Police have been increasing security at stores in response to the thefts, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for has called mayors to increase efforts to deter the crimes.

The Hill has reached out to the LAPD for further comment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Smash-and-grab robbery reported at Topanga mall

    Police and paramedics are responding to a smash-and-grab robbery at the Nordstrom store in the Westfield Topanga mall.

  • Another Los Angeles-Area Nordstrom Hit By Multiple Looters In Flash Mob-Style Robbery Wednesday Night

    Yet another in a string a smash-and-grab robbery at a Los Angeles-area Nordstrom took place tonight. The store at the Westfield Topanga & The Village shopping center in Canoga Park was hit at about 7 p.m. A group of at least five men, one wearing an orange wig, entered the store and stole seven or […]

  • Video shows thieves swarm into an Oakland clothing store, the latest in a string of mass smash-and-grab attacks hitting California retailers

    A striking security video shows robbers stream into a small Oakland clothing store and plunder it, the latest in a string of California raids.

  • 3 in custody after smash-and-grab at The Grove's Nordstrom store

    Three suspects are in police custody Tuesday in connection with a reported smash-and-grab robbery at The Grove.

  • San Francisco D.A. charges nine with felonies in $1-million theft wave of luxury stores

    San Francisco DA charges nine of Union Square mob with felonies in $1million theft wave of luxury stores.

  • SF DA files felony charges for 9 suspects in Union Square thefts

    San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced felony charges Tuesday against the nine people arrested for Friday night's organized retail theft in Union Square

  • 'Smash-and-grab' robbers hit U.S. retailers

    A Nordstrom department store in Los Angeles on Monday became the latest target of a wave of robberies.The "smash and grab" robberies - often involving dozens of people - have seen thieves breaking into high end retailers and making off with expensive goods.As the holiday shopping season nears, video of the robberies have flooded social media, showing masked figures breaking into stores during the night and running out with bags of merchandise, and fleeing in cars idling outside.The Los Angeles Police Department said it had taken three suspects into custody after Monday's burglary, and local reports say as many as 20 may have been involved.The affluent San Francisco Bay Area has been particularly hard hit.Local police said around 80 people robbed a Nordstrom department store in Walnut Creek on Saturday night, before police arrived and arrested three people.Luxury stores like Louis Vuitton and Burberry were also robbed, according to media reports.California Governor Gavin Newsom has directed the state Highway Patrol to increase their presence near major retail areas, and some brands have announced plans to heighten security.

  • San Francisco DA charges 9 involved in organized retail thefts

    The district attorney in San Francisco on Tuesday night announced felony charges against nine people allegedly involved in a string of organized retail theft crimes.Chesa Boudin filed felony charges against Francill White, Tomiko Miller, Kimberly Cherry, Ivan Speed, Raymond Phillips, Edward James Jr., Michael Ray, Jamisi Callaway and Daron Wilson in connection with the recent thefts, according to a local NBC News station. Five of the individuals...

  • Walking Club: Take a walk with Marcus

    Walking Club: Take a walk with Marcus

  • Klay Thompson eyes Warriors return with 'championship or bust' mentality

    As Klay Thompson closes in on his return to NBA action, he sees the Warriors as built to win another championship.

  • The one Black Friday deal at Nordstrom you shouldn't miss? This warm and stylish peacoat that's only $39.90

    Everyone should own this coat.

  • Authorities planning to file felony charges in San Francisco retail thefts

    San Francisco's district attorney is preparing to announce felony charges against eight people arrested in connection with a mass retail theft that occurred Friday night.District Attorney Chesa Boudin told local news station KPIX 5 on Tuesday that he was close to announcing the charges against the eight suspects, who were part of an organized group that stole more than $1 million in a series of smash-and-grabs at various stores in Union Square,...

  • Supply Shortages Are Easing in U.S. and Worsening in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is A

  • Oil Edges Lower After Biggest U.S. Supply Build in Three Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged slightly lower a day after U.S. stockpiles rose and the day after the announcement of a coordinated release crude from strategic reserves.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft PowerFutu

  • In-person spectators return to New York's Thanksgiving parade

    Other U.S. cities hold parades, but New York's event has become part of the holiday tradition, televised across the country to some 50 million viewers ahead of their Thanksgiving meals, according to Macy's. The giant, helium balloons depicting cartoon characters and toys are typically the main attraction, with this year's pageant adding newcomers such as Grogu, otherwise known as Baby Yoda from the Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian, and Ada, the young scientist from the Netflix series Ada Twist, Scientist. The classic Astronaut Snoopy once again appeared in this year's parade, the ninth version of the Snoopy balloon, according to the Macy's website.

  • 'Put an end to this madness': Retailers ramp up security after wave of robberies

    A lingering fear of coordinated large-scale robberies is rattling retailers, not only in major cities but in suburbs not normally targeted.

  • Smash and grab thefts happening in several U.S. citties

    Smash and grabs have been happening in several big cities recently. Groups of thieves have been ripping off upscale stores from San Francisco and Los Angeles to Chicago. Security experts say there could be a number of issues at play.

  • Water shortage emergency declared in San Francisco

    The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission members along with Mayor London Breed (D) on Tuesday declared a water shortage emergency. In a vote on Tuesday, the commission adopted a system-wide water reduction use of 10 percent, an announcement from the mayor's office said. To accomplish their goal, the group plans to ask city residents to cut water usage by 5 percent in addition to asking agencies in other California counties that purchase...

  • Thanksgiving 2021: Martha Stewart made 30 pies, The Rock gifts truck, Dolly Parton shows off Dean

    Martha Stewart knows that Thanksgiving isn't a sprint, it's a marathon – and her marathon baking project took almost an entire day to complete.

  • Uyghur genocide accusations prompts calls for diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics from US lawmakers

    Concerns over the safety of U.S. athletes in the Winter Olympics in Beijing are mounting as President Joe Biden mulls a “diplomatic boycott” and questions about the disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai remain unanswered. Driving the news: Biden confirmed last week that the U.S. is “considering” a diplomatic boycott of the event, which is scheduled to take place in the Chinese capital and nearby towns from Feb. 4-20, 2022. The move is intended to protest the government’s human rights abuses, primarily its alleged genocide of Uyghurs in Xinjiang.