Apple Will Not Release AirTags, New iPads On March 16: Report

Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Rumors that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) will hold a special hardware event next month and release new iPad Pro models, iPad mini, and AirTags have been dismissed by a leading watcher of the tech giant, Apple Insider reported Sunday.

What Happened: Mark Gurman, known for his scoops on the Cupertino, California-based company, poured cold water on the rumors that Apple was releasing new iPad models and AirTags.

Last April, Apple accidentally confirmed the existence of AirTags, a product akin to Tile. The circular disks can be attached to items, which can be tracked by users.

Why It Matters: The rumors surrounding the iPads and AirTags were fueled by Twitter posts, which a South Korean publication picked up and ran in a report, noted Apple Insider.

Last month, it was reported that AirTags could be on track for a 2021 launch, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple also is looking to manufacture iPads in India as it makes an effort to move away from Chinese manufacturing, according to Reuters.

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 0.1% higher at $129.87 on Friday and fell 0.12% in the after-hours trading.

See more from Benzinga

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Forget Nokia, These Are the Best 5G Stocks to Buy Now

    Short-squeeze mania is still hot, but these three stocks could deliver bigger wins over the long term.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares?

    The big shareholder groups in Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) have power over the company. Large companies usually have...

  • Bond Yields Rise; Stocks Pare Gains as Metals Jump: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The bond selloff continued Monday as Treasury yields climbed and sovereign debt in Australia and New Zealand slid on concerns about faster inflation, tempering stock market optimism from positive vaccine news.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields climbed to the highest in about a a year. A gauge of Asian stocks pared gains amid a surge in metals that could fan price pressures. Japanese shares outperformed, but Australian equities lagged. S&P 500 and European futures dipped after the U.S. index slipped Friday.Copper hit the highest in more than nine years in a sign of optimism about the global recovery. Crude oil climbed toward $60 a barrel as the market assessed the fallout from the big freeze across Texas. Bitcoin notched another record over the weekend, spurring a rally in the shares of Asian cryptocurrency stocks.Sovereign bonds have slid on expectations vaccines and more fiscal stimulus will spur a global economic rebound and fan inflation. In Israel, the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE Covid-19 shot appeared to stop the vast majority of recipients from infection. Progress against the disease has aided stock and commodity markets this year, but investors are also asking whether the reflation trade will drive up yields to a point that eventually hurts risk appetite.“We are still in a risk-on environment,” Adrian Zuercher, head of global asset allocation at UBS Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “Everybody is playing out the outlook for better economic growth, the outlook for more fiscal stimulus. It’s normal that nominal yields are trending higher, equities are also trading high, and also commodities based on a better economic outlook.”Read: Inflation Angst Is About to Rewrite the Stock Market PlaybookU.S. lawmakers are also expected to make progress on a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, and President Joe Biden’s administration may unveil a multitrillion-dollar recovery package in March centered on infrastructure.In Australia, the central bank resumed purchases of three-year securities to defend its yield target. Benchmark bonds also fell in New Zealand, whose currency was boosted by a sovereign credit-rating upgrade before paring the advance.Some key events to watch this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivers the central bank’s semi-annual monetary policy report to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report is out Wednesday.Bank of Korea monetary policy decision is out Thursday.Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 will meet virtually Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 12:33 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 index fell 0.2% Friday.Japan’s Topix index rose 0.4%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.4%.Shanghai Composite lost 0.1%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.5%.CurrenciesThe yen was at 105.63 per dollar, down 0.2%.The offshore yuan was at 6.4626 per dollar, down 0.1%.The euro was at $1.2116.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose about four basis points to 1.38%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose 13 basis points to 1.56%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude increased 0.9% to $59.75 a barrel.Gold was at $1,785.23 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alibaba, Pinduoduo Fight Against China’s Looming Food Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The battle to supply 1.4 billion people with fresh fruit and vegetables is taking China’s e-commerce companies into the country’s hinterlands, where they are attempting to revolutionize centuries-old agricultural practices to secure future supply for their burgeoning online grocery businesses.Xi Jinping’s government has long made self-sufficiency in food a “top state issue” as it seeks to avert a looming food crisis. The need to modernize China’s 200 million largely small-scale farms took on added urgency during the pandemic, when output and logistics disruptions coincided with homebound shoppers turning to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and other internet retailers for their produce.Now, some of the country’s largest private companies have joined in with state efforts to help growers boost production, improve food quality and lower prices. For the e-commerce giants, it’s one way of strengthening their foothold in an online grocery market that’s expected to be worth more than $120 billion by 2023, without running afoul of Beijing’s recent crackdown on monopolistic practices like predatory pricing and forced exclusivity arrangements.In Fujian along the eastern coast, Alibaba has provided chicken farmers with smart bracelets that track the health of their poultry, while under JD.com Inc.’s guidance, rice growers in China’s arid north have installed smart sensors to gain real-time insights for irrigation. Out west, scientists in Yunnan are teaming up with Pinduoduo Inc. to use artificial intelligence to automate strawberry planting.“Agriculture is a critical area supported by the Chinese government,” said Liu Yue, an analyst with market research firm EqualOcean. With rural youths flocking to cities for better jobs and food safety increasingly threatened by pesticides and outdated farming methods, the country’s tech champions are eager to lend Beijing a hand, she said.The driving force behind the e-commerce platforms’ push into smart agriculture is the boom in online groceries, which is expected to double to about 820 billion yuan ($127 billion) by 2023 from last year, according to iResearch. The category overtook consumer electronics as the biggest contributor at JD.com in the first half last year, while Alibaba is making a bigger push into the business by taking a larger stake in hypermart Sun Art Retail Group Ltd.Meanwhile, a clutch of smaller rivals ranging from Xingsheng Youxuan and MissFresh-- both backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. -- to Dingdong Maicai are in the process of raising billions of dollars to grab larger shares of the online fresh foods distribution market. That prompted state media to warn in December against overcrowding in the sector, saying instead that internet giants with immense data and advance algorithms should do more in technology innovation.“Covid-19 has helped accelerate the conversion of such purchases to online channels,” said Vey-Sern Ling, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “It’s a large untapped market, and the companies have to participate or be left behind.”At a time when Chinese leaders are clamping down on monopolies in areas from fintech to e-commerce, smart agriculture is one sphere where the tech giants’ commercial interests are aligned with the national agenda.In guidelines issued on Sunday, the State Council called for increased private investment to develop modern farming techniques and empower villages using advanced technologies. Breeding and cultivation sciences were also listed as one of Beijing’s top tech priorities for the next five years, alongside AI, quantum computing and computer chips. JD has said its smart farm projects are at least 50% funded by government subsidies.Despite the efforts, the growing appetite for fresh fruits and vegetables has left most of China’s traditionally labor-intensive farms -- roughly 98% of the 200 million operators are families or small businesses -- struggling to keep up. The country’s restrictions on land ownership and diverse terrain spanning the steppes of Inner Mongolia to the tropical shores of Hainan island in the south make it difficult to implement the industrial-scale farming that’s commonly seen in the U.S. and Europe. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics also show that about a third of farm workers are aged 55 or older, and the birthrate is at record lows, driving labor costs higher.Lei Jinrong is one farmer who’s benefited from partnering with the online retailers. The owner of Fuxin Farm in Fujian province has equipped 1,000 of his chickens with Apple Watch-style bracelets supplied by Alibaba. The devices digitally track the number of steps the birds take each day and anything below 20,000 would be an early sign of illness, he said, adding that he no longer needs to patrol his fields in search of sick poultry. This means Lei can expand production without hiring more workers -- good news as average salaries in his village have almost quadrupled over the past decade.In the eastern province of Shandong, peach farmers increased revenue by 50% last year after using JD’s blockchain technology to encrypt each step of the planting process and increase trust and transparency, attracting consumers long weary of food scandals from tainted milk powder to imitation eggs.“The improved efficiency and the economies of scale will drive down costs while higher-quality produce will yield better prices,” said Charlie Chen, head of consumer research at China Renaissance in Hong Kong. This will benefit both farmers and the e-commerce operators, he said.Pinduoduo, which raised $6.1 billion in November in part to finance its agricultural innovations, is counting on these efforts to help it quadruple sales of farm products to 1 trillion yuan by 2025. The company expects the initiatives to help it diversify beyond online retail, as it aims to license cutting-edge farming technology down the road, according to David Liu, vice president of strategy.Many of these initiatives are still in their infancy and scaling up will take time, as farmers have only recently started to collect data -- the foundation of running AI and other next-generation technologies -- and test new methods of growing. But the twin drivers of surging demand for online produce and Beijing’s push for self-sufficiency in food supplies means the tech behemoths’ forays into modernizing China’s farms have only just begun.“Smart agriculture is really the way to move forward,” said Lei, the chicken farmer. “We all have to innovate.”(Updates with competition in online groceries in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Watch This Market Rally Warning; Bitcoin Soars, Tesla Model Y SR+ Pulled

    The stock market held up well last week but margin debt is a growing concern. Bitcoin rose while Tesla pulled its recently launched Model Y SR+.

  • Former Bank of England Governor Carney joins board of digital payments company Stripe

    Mark Carney, former head of the UK and Canadian central banks, has joined the board of U.S. digital payments company Stripe Inc, days after the company was reported to be planning a primary funding round valuing it at over $100 billion. "Regulated in multiple jurisdictions and partnering with several dozen financial institutions around the world, Stripe will benefit from Mark Carney's extensive experience of global financial systems and governance", the company said on Sunday, confirming a report by the Sunday Times newspaper. Forbes magazine had reported on Wednesday that investors were valuing Stripe at a $115 billion valuation in secondary-market transactions.

  • Your next stimulus check will take a big step closer this week

    The new COVID aid faces a vote in the U.S. House. How soon will you get your money?

  • Another Elon Musk Dogecoin Tweet Sends Speculators Aflutter

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk seemingly pitched for the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) to be powered by a supercomputer. What Happened: The entrepreneur tweeted, “Dojo 4 Doge.” There was speculation on the Reddit r/dogecoin discussion board that it was a reference to the Tesla supercomputer named after a traditional Japanese martial arts gymnasium. Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer is part of the automaker’s eventual plan to allow cars to drive themselves only using a camera and radar. Dojo also has a role in the company’s plans to create a fleet of robotaxis. DOGE was trading 4.28% higher at $0.056 as of publication time. The apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) was up 4.19% at $57,523.69, after hitting another all-time high earlier in the day. Why It Matters: Musk frequently comments about Dogecoin and his tweets have often moved the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency’s price. Last week, he asked major Dogecoin holders to sell most of their coins, citing “too much concentration” as an issue. See Also: Dogecoin Mega-Whale? Elon Musk Thinks It Could Be Robinhood The Tesla executive’s tweets have not always gone down well with the cryptocurrency community, and some are afraid he is losing his credibility on the topic. How does it feel nudging people into worthless coins such as dogecoin @elonmusk ? There's no fundamental value, no use case, it was founded as a joke etc.... — RiskIndemnity (@RiskIndemnity) February 21, 2021 Musk recently revealed why Tesla invested in the apex cryptocurrency instead of DOGE. He said that BTC was “simply a less dumb form of liquidity than cash" and that holding BTC is “adventurous enough for an S&P500 company.” Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 0.7% lower at $781.30 on Friday and gained 0.15% in the after-hours session. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPalantir Replaces GameStop As WallStreetBets' Top InterestMusk's Dogecoin Army Recruit Gene Simmons Turns Cardano Adherent — Here's Why© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 30,000 Macs Infected With Newly Detected Form Of Malware, Dubbed 'Silver Sparrow'

    Some 30,000 Mac computers have been infected with what until last week had been undetected malware, Ars Technica has reported. The 30,000 detections have been found throughout the world, with concentrations in North America and Western Europe. The purpose of the malware is not known. Researchers say the scripts check a server once an hour looking for new commands but so far no payload deliveries have been observed. Security firm Red Canary first raised the alarm about the detections and offers users some info to check if their computers are infected. (Be advised that the information is technical in nature and not a quick tool.) The firm named the malware “Silver Sparrow.” The firm describes Silver Sparrow as displaying some sophistication — it runs natively on Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) new M1 chip, for example — and say that it is a "reasonably serious threat" given its global reach and quick payload potential. Photo by Daan Stevens from Pexels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChip Shortage Latest: Taiwan Says Semiconductor Makers On Top Of It, VW Labor Leader Says Golf Models Under PressureUS Senate Votes 57-43 To Acquit Trump In Impeachment Trial© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Days Before Blackouts, One Texas Power Giant Sounded the Alarm

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp., one of the largest power generators in Texas, said it warned state agencies days before cascading blackouts plunged millions into darkness that internal forecasts showed electricity demand was expected to exceed supply.Despite the warning, “the coordination and planning by authorities across the broader energy sector were seemingly disproportionate to the severity of the situation,” Vistra said in an emailed statement late Sunday. The company didn’t identify which state entities it contacted. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is the state’s grid operator, while the Texas Public Utility Commission regulates power generators.Ercot said in a statement its “operating notices incentived all available generation to serve customers” and didn’t immediately comment on the Vistra letter. Andrew Barlow, an official with the PUC, said he wasn’t privy to any correspondence between the agency and Vistra and referred the matter to Ercot.“Days ahead of this event, Vistra and others forecasted insufficient generation would be available, and we began winter emergency preparations,” the statement said. “The warning signs were there, but the public was unaware of the gravity of the situation, which led to people being unable to respond and make the necessary adjustments for their families.”Read more: How Extreme Cold Turned Into a U.S. Energy Crisis: QuickTakeAt its peak, more than 4 million Texans were without power over several days of unprecedented cold. Dozens have perished in the wake of what has now become known as the largest forced power outage in U.S. history. Even when electricity was restored as temperatures rose, millions remained without safe drinking water after power outages hit treatment plants and water pumps used to pressurize lines.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This Vanguard ETF Could Make You a Multimillionaire With Zero Effort

    One popular type of investment is the exchange-traded fund (ETF), a group of stocks or bonds packaged together into a single investment. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) tracks the S&P 500. In many cases, lower-risk investments also tend to see lower returns.

  • Lawyer: Kardashian-West divorce should be 'amicable and fair' — for the sake of a $2.1B fortune

    A divorce lawyer explains how Kim and Kanye need a clean break to divide the assets they accumulated during a 7-year union.

  • As ice from winter storm thaws, Southern pool owners wait to learn extent of damage

    The winter storm caught many Southern pool owners by surprise. Now they must for the thaw to determine the extent of the damage to their equipment.

  • How Much Is Former President Donald Trump Worth?

    As of February 2021, Forbes estimates former President Donald Trump's net worth to be $2.5 billion. He now ranks as No. 339 on the 2020 Forbes 400, down 64 spots from 2019. See: All the Ways the...

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. With the firm managing about $140 billion in global investments and Dalio’s own net worth coming at $17 billion, he has earned legendary status on Wall Street. Summing up his success, Dalio has three pieces of advice for investors. First, diversify. Keeping a wide range of stocks in the portfolio, from multiple sectors, is the surest way to invest well. Second, don’t think that rising markets will rise forever. This is Dalio’s variation on an old saw that past performance does not guarantee future returns. Dalio will tell you that all strong past returns really guarantee are current high prices. And finally, Dalio tells investors, “Do the opposite of what your instincts are.” Or put another way, don’t follow the herd, as such thinking frequently leads to suboptimal results. Looking to Dalio for investing inspiration, we used TipRanks’ database to find out if three stocks the billionaire recently added to the fund represent compelling plays. According to the platform, the analyst community believes they do, with all of the picks earning “Strong Buy” consensus ratings. Linde PLC (LIN) The first new position is in Linde, the world’s largest industrial gas production company, whether counting by revenues or market share. Linde produces a range of gasses for industrial use, and is the dominant supplier of argon, nitrogen, oxygen, and hydrogen, along with niche gasses like carbon dioxide for the soft drink industry. The company also produces gas storage and transfer equipment, welding equipment, and refrigerants. In short, Linde embodies Dalio’s ‘diversify’ dictum. Linde’s industry leadership and essential products helped the company bounce back from the corona crisis. The company’s revenues slipped in 1H20, but grew in the second half, reaching pre-corona levels in Q3 and exceeding those levels in Q4. In a sign of confidence, the company held its dividend steady through the ‘corona year,’ at 96 cents per common share – and in its recent Q1 declaration, Linde raised the payment to $1.06 per share. This annualizes to $4.24 and gives a yield of 1.7%. The key point here is not the modest yield, but the company’s confidence in the security of its positions, allowing it to keep a steady dividend at a time when many peers are cutting profit sharing. It’s no wonder, then, that an investor like Dalio would take an interest in a company like Linde. The billionaire’s fund snapped up 20,149 shares during the fourth quarter, worth $5.05 million at current prices. Assessing Linde for BMO, analyst John McNulty expresses his confidence in Linde’s current performance. "LIN continues to execute on its growth strategy to drive solid double-digit earnings growth, notably without requiring a further macro improvement. In our view, management's 11-13% guide for 2021 remains conservative driven by its on coming projects, continued pricing, efficiency gains, and solid buybacks with its strong balance sheet and cash flows. Further, the solid FCF position provides them plenty of dry powder for M&A, de-caps, etc. We believe LIN is poised to continue to surprise investors and outperform the broader group even in a cyclical market. the largest global industrial gas company," McNulty opined. In line with his bullish comments, McNulty rates LIN as a Buy, and his $320 price target implies an upside of ~28% for the coming year. (To watch McNulty's track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts are in broad agreement on the quality of Linde’s stock, as shown by the 15 Buy reviews overbalancing the 3 Holds. This gives the stock its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares are priced at $250.88, and their $295.73 average price target suggests they have ~18% growth ahead. (See LIN stock analysis on TipRanks) BlackRock (BLK) Next up is the world’s largest asset manager. BlackRock has over $8.67 trillion in assets under management. The company is one of the dominant index funds in the US financial scene, and saw $16.2 billion revenue last year, with a net income of $4.9 billion. BlackRock’s recent Q4 report shows its strength, as far as numbers can. EPS came in at $10.02 per share, a 12% sequential gain and a 20% year-over-year gain. Quarterly revenues of $4.8 billion were up 17% yoy. The full-year top line was up 11% from 2019. BlackRock achieved all of this even as the corona crisis flattened the economy in 1H20. In the first quarter of this year, BlackRock declared its regular quarterly dividend, and raised the payment by 13% to $4.13 per common share. At an annualized payment of $16.52, this gives a yield of 2.3%. The company has kept the dividend reliable for the past 12 years. Not wanting to miss out on a compelling opportunity, Dalio's fund pulled the trigger on 19,917 shares, giving it a new position in BLK. The value of this new addition? More than $14 million. Covering BLK for Deutsche Bank, analyst Brian Bedell writes, “We view 4Q results as very good with strong long-term net inflows across its products which we expect to continue despite a one-time, $55bn pension fund outflow of low-fee equity index assets expected in 1H21 which mgmt. said would have a minimal impact on base fee revenue. Additionally, total net inflows drove annualized organic base management fee growth of 13%, a quarterly record, on annualized long-term organic AuM growth of 7%. We expect organic base fee growth to exceed organic AuM growth coming into 2021 driven by a flow mix skewed toward higher fee-rate products for now.” To this end, Bedell rates BLK a Buy and his $837 price target suggests the stock has ~18% upside ahead of it. (To watch Bedell’s track record, click here) The analyst consensus tells a very similar story. BLK has received 6 Buy ratings in the last three months, against a single Hold – a clear sign that analysts are impressed with the company’s potential. Shares sell for $710.11, and the average price target of $832.17 gives the stock a 17% upside potential. (See BLK stock analysis on TipRanks) AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) AbbVie is a major name in the pharma industry. The company is the maker of Humira, an anti-inflammatory used in the treatment of a wide range of chronic illnesses including rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and psoriasis. The company’s other immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, were approved by the FDA in 2019 as treatments for psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, respectively, and saw combined sales of $2.3 billion last year. AbbVie expects that these drugs will ‘fill the gap’ in profits when the Humira patents expire in 2023, with up to $15 billion in sales by 2025. Humira is currently the main driver of AbbVie’s immunology portfolio, and provides $19.8 billion of the portfolio’s $22.2 billion in annual revenues, and a significant part of the company’s total sales. For the full year 2020, across all divisions, AbbVie saw $45.8 billion in revenues, with an adjusted diluted EPS of $10.56. In addition to its high-profile anti-inflammatory line, AbbVie also has a ‘stable’ of long-established drugs on the market. As an example, the company owns Depakote, a common anti-seizure medication. AbbVie also maintains an active research pipeline, with scores of drug candidates undergoing studies in the disciplines of immunology, neuroscience, oncology, and virology. For investors, AbbVie has a long-standing commitment to returning profits to shareholders. The company has an 8-year history of keeping a reliable – and growing – dividend. In the most recent declaration, made this month for a payment to go out in May, AbbVie raised the dividend 10% to $1.30 per common share. At $5.20 annualized, this gives a yield of 4.9%. Once again, we are looking at stock that embodies some of Dalio’s advice. Pulling the trigger on ABBV in the fourth quarter, Dalio’s firm purchased 25,294 shares. At current valuation, this is worth $2.66 million. Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges covers ABBV, and is impressed with the way that the company is preparing in advance for the loss of US exclusivity on its best-selling product. “Between ABBV’s ex-Humira portfolio’s growth trajectory and a broad portfolio of catalysts across early-, mid-, and late-stage assets, it is hard to find a biopharma company that is better positioned, even with their looming LOE. ABBV is prepared for 2023, and has growth drivers to drive better than industry average top- and bottom-line growth in the period before (2021-2022) and after (2024-2028) 2023,” Porges opined. Porges gives ABBV an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and sets a $140 price target that indicates room for a 33% one-year upside. (To watch Porges’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 10 reviews on ABBV shares, and 9 of those are to Buy – a margin that makes the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The stock is trading for $105.01 and has an average price target of $122.60. This suggests an upside of ~17% over the next 12 months. (See ABBV stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Are You Eligible for a Third Stimulus Check – and If So, When Will You Get Yours?

    Congress has a few variables to play with when deciding on the next round of stimulus checks. The $1,400 amount seems to be settled, so the next question is, who is eligible to receive it? In addition...

  • Bank of America Issues Warning About Potential Stock Market Bubble

    As Bitcoin breaks the $50,000 mark and the Dow hovers in the low 30,000s, a new report from the Bank of America and EPFR Global reveals that the latest market exuberance "may precede a correction,"...

  • Copper Surges Above $9,000 as Shortfall Concern Spurs Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Base metals stormed higher on Monday, with copper rallying above $9,000 a ton on bets that increased demand driven by the recovery from the pandemic will spur a historic deficit, putting the economic bellwether on course for a record run of monthly gains. Nickel topped $20,000 a ton.Copper climbed more than 3% on Monday and is heading for an unprecedented eleventh monthly rise in February. Metals are on tear on expectations that post-crisis demand will outstrip near-term supply. That may both reinforce speculation about about a new commodity supercycle and stoke concern about rising price pressures as the world economy recovers from the pandemic.The metal’s revival marks a turnaround from earlier in the month, when copper hit turbulence as investors signaled the need for more details about stimulus measures and on concerns about a softening in Chinese demand. But prices rose during China’s Lunar New Year as factory production was more buoyant than usual. Expectations for a revival in inflation have helped, too“Market sentiment is heated right now in anticipation of a new cycle of global inflation,” Jia Zheng, an analyst with Goldtrust Futures Co., said from Shanghai. “Chinese investors returning from Lunar New Year holidays are waiting for more stimulus from the U.S. and Europe. Fundamentally, Chinese demand has exceeded expectations, as travel restrictions boosted consumption.”The risk of faster inflation has prompted a selloff in bonds globally, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumping to the highest in about a year on Monday. A gauge derived from bond market pricing signals expectations for average inflation of about 2.2% in the U.S. over the next decade.Goldman’s ViewGoldman Sachs Group Inc. reinforced its bullish copper stance last week, saying that China’s return from the week-long break had triggered another leg higher for prices. The market is facing the largest deficit in a decade this year, with a high risk of scarcity over the coming months, according to the bank.There are already signs of emerging tightness on the London Metal Exchange, as spot contracts trade at a premium to futures. That pattern, known as backwardation, was a feature of the market during a record-breaking boom in Chinese demand last year, and suggests that spot demand is once again outpacing supply as exchange inventories run low.Three-month copper traded at $9,141.50 a ton on the LME at 11:02 a.m. in Singapore after hitting $9,187, the highest since 2011. In China, the SHFE contract hit the daily limit. Other metals rose, with LME nickel hitting $20,010 a ton, and tin at the highest since 2011.Copper’s rally has been a boon for suppliers. Jiangxi Copper Co., China’s top producer, gained as much as 13% in Hong Kong to the highest level since 2013. In Australia, OZ Minerals Ltd. has more than doubled over the past 12 months, and shares in BHP Group and Rio Tinto Group rose on Monday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's why gas prices are rising — and how high they're likely to go

    Prices are already the highest since the pre-pandemic days — and they're likely to spike.

  • Lucid Motors Deal With Churchill Capital IV Could Be Announced Tuesday: Bloomberg

    One of the most talked about SPAC deals and electric vehicle stories could also be the highlight of the coming trading week, with a deal announcement nearing the finish line. What Happened: Lucid Motors, rumored to be landing a SPAC deal with Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) since January, is close to a deal, according to Bloomberg. The report says the valuation would be $15 billion for Lucid Motors, up from $12 billion reported last week. Churchill Capital is said to be raising an additional $1 billion to $1.5 billion to finance the merger. The $15 billion valuation would be based on the original $10 offering price of CCIV shares. Sources told Bloomberg a deal could be announced on Tuesday. Related Link: Michael Klein Raises .6B With 6th And 7th SPACs, CCIV Continues To Rise Why It’s Important: Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV have soared on the rumors. Several appearances by Lucid Motors executives on CNBC have led to spikes in the share price of CCIV. The $15 valuation of Lucid Motors could make this one of the largest SPAC deals in history, potentially beating last year’s UWM Holdings (NYSE: UWMC) merger, valued at $16 billion. Price Action: Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV were down 9% on Friday to close the week at $52.94. Disclosure: Author is long shares of CCIV. Photo courtesy Lucid Motors. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'SPACS Attack' Weekly Recap: 8 Deals, New SPACs To Watch And Headline NewsChurchill Capital Corp IV Stock Continues To Charge Ahead On Lucid Motors Speculation© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.