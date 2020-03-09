Apple now says you can safely clean your iPhone with disinfectant wipes, after previously advising against it

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Apple has updated its product guidelines to say that it's OK to clean devices with 70% isopropyl alcohol or Clorox Disinfectant Wipes.

Previously, the company suggested against using cleaning products and advised device owners to clean their products using a damp, lint-free cloth.

But iPhone owners should still follow previously suggested guidelines, like unplugging your device and avoiding getting any moisture into the product.

The updated support page comes as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Apple has updated its guidelines for how to safely clean products like the iPhone to say that it's safe to use certain disinfectant products when sanitizing devices. The update comes after Apple previously advised against using traditional cleaning products on electronic devices.

According to Apple, it's safe to use a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfectant Wipe on "hard, nonporous" surfaces of Apple products, like the screen and keyboard. The company says you should still avoid getting moisture inside any openings and shouldn't submerge your Apple device in any cleaning products. The change was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Apple's support page also reiterates previously issued guidelines like using a soft, lint-free cloth, avoiding excessive wiping, unplugging devices before cleaning them, and avoiding spraying cleaners directly onto the product. Apple previously advised that those who wish to clean their iPhone should do so with a damp, lint-free cloth rather than using traditional cleaning products.

Although you can use 70% isopropyl alcohol wipes or Clorox Disinfectant Wipes, you should not use aerosol sprays, bleaches, or abrasive products to clean your Apple devices, the company says.

The updated guidelines come as the coronavirus continues to spread in the United States and abroad. The coronavirus has killed nearly 3,900 people globally and has infected more than 111,000. In the US, the coronavirus has caused 22 deaths and infected more than 560 people.

Experts had previously advised against using disinfectants on electronic devices like smartphones because doing so could strip away the coating that prevents oil and grease from your fingertips among other substances from sticking to your phone.

But in recent weeks, the general public has been advised to ramp up efforts to maintain proper hygiene and wash hands frequently to combat the spreading coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization are advising that the general publish wash their hands often and disinfect often-touched surfaces. Local cleaning services have also seen a boom in business amidst ongoing coronavirus concerns, as Fox 29, a Philadelphia-based affiliate, recently reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider