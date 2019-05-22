Apple’s official iPhone docks are discounted on Amazon

There are about a million different iPhone docks out there, and many of them are actually pretty great. There’s still nothing like an OEM product, of course, but many people look elsewhere because Apple’s official iPhone dock is so pricey. If you don’t want to pay $50 for a tiny slap of colored aluminum, we’ve got some great news: the official Apple iPhone Lightning Dock is discounted right now on Amazon in three different colors! You’ll pay between $37 and $39 depending on which color you choose, but you’ll save big either way. These docks might sell out pretty quickly though, so get in on the action while you still can.

Here are the bullet points from the product page:

Available in four metallic finishes, the iPhone Lightning Dock perfectly matches your iPhone 6s.

Compatibility: iPhone Models iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus

Compatibility: iPod Models iPod touch 5th Generation 32GB/64GB, iPod touch 5th Generation 16GB, iPod touch 6th Generation

