Apple’s official iPhone XR battery case just got a rare discount

At a whopping $129, you could buy five of these popular iPhone XR battery cases for the price of one official Smart Battery Case from Apple. In fact, you would even still have some money left over! But there’s nothing quite like an official Apple product, and many people are willing to pay a premium for the best designs and quality. If you fall into that category, you’ll be happy to know that the official Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone XR is only four times more expensive than the other case we linked above right now, because it just got a rare $27 discount on Amazon. Hurry though, because it’ll probably sell out pretty quickly.
Here are the bullet points from the product page:
Related Stories:
TP-Link's best-selling smart plug is down to $13.50 on Amazon
Save $50 on the ultra-slim Sony sound bar everyone loves
$60 mini projector turns your smartphone into a portable home theater
- The case can be charged even faster with USB-PD compatible chargers.
- It also supports Lightning accessories, such as the Ear Pods with Lightning Connector (included with your iPhone), or the Lightning Digital AV Adapter (sold separately).
- Talk time up to 39 hours
- Internet use up to 22 hours
- Video playback up to 27 hours
BGR Top Deals:
- Hurry and you can get Philips Hue white LED smart bulbs for $10 a piece
- The upgraded version of Amazon’s best-selling Bluetooth speaker is down to $26 today
Trending Right Now:
- Pixel 3a and OnePlus 7 are both cheap new Android phones, but one is way better than the other
- Pixel 4 leak points to an even better design than the Galaxy S10
- ‘Game of Thrones’ set photographers seemingly forgot Jaime Lannister only has one hand