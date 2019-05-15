Apple’s official iPhone XR battery case just got a rare discount

At a whopping $129, you could buy five of these popular iPhone XR battery cases for the price of one official Smart Battery Case from Apple. In fact, you would even still have some money left over! But there’s nothing quite like an official Apple product, and many people are willing to pay a premium for the best designs and quality. If you fall into that category, you’ll be happy to know that the official Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone XR is only four times more expensive than the other case we linked above right now, because it just got a rare $27 discount on Amazon. Hurry though, because it’ll probably sell out pretty quickly.

Here are the bullet points from the product page:

The case can be charged even faster with USB-PD compatible chargers.

It also supports Lightning accessories, such as the Ear Pods with Lightning Connector (included with your iPhone), or the Lightning Digital AV Adapter (sold separately).

Talk time up to 39 hours

Internet use up to 22 hours

Video playback up to 27 hours

