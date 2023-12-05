Apple to open new store near Charlotte sooner than expected ahead of the holidays

A new Apple store in the Charlotte region will make its debut just in time for holiday shopping.

The latest Apple store will open at 10 a.m. Dec. 14 at 8805 Townley Road in Birkdale Village in Huntersville, according to the company’s website.

The new store replaces the Apple Northlake Mall retail location, which closed abruptly on March 1 after three shootings at the mall in 75 days.

Another Apple store is at SouthPark mall at 4400 Sharon Road.

Apple had planned to open the Birkdale store early next year when it announced the location plans in June. But everything came together quickly allowing for an earlier-than-expected opening, company spokeswoman Pia Fontes said.

Apple employees worked hard to get the store ready for customers during the busiest shopping season of the year, said Monica Perkins, Apple market leader.

About the new Apple store

The Birkdale Village Apple store will offer services including Apple Pickup, a dedicated table-top area for sessions with workers to learn about devices and several display tables to explore products.

Like other Apple stores, customers can receive support with upgrades and trade-in, switching devices and finding the right product. Apple Birkdale Village also is powered by 100% renewable energy, according to the company.

The Birkdale store has 80 employees that collectively speak eight languages, according to Apple.

Store hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday.

About Birkdale Village

Birkdale Village is a 250,000-square-foot retail center with an outdoor stage, greenspace and retail kiosks that were part of a $20 million renovation, turning it into an outdoor entertainment destination.

Birkdale Village’s redevelopment includes business expansions, relocations and remodels by North American Properties and Nuveen Real Estate.

Several recent and planned national retail store openings include Lilly Pulitzer, Anthropologie and Evereve.

In May, Charlotte-based Girl Tribe Co. closed its Girl Supply store at Birkdale Village after having been open a year, but reopened Girl Tribe Kiosk, a 1972 camper van called “Byrdie Bus,” the same month. A pop-up seasonal market in the former Total Wine space runs noon to 6 p.m. through Dec. 23. The market is closed on Wednesdays.

Dressler’s restaurant, which opened in 2003 at Birkdale Village, closed, but owner Rare Roots Hospitality will open one of its other restaurants, Fin & Fino, in the same space.

Other retailers and restaurants at Birkdale Village include Bartaco, Drybar, Foxcroft Wine Co. and The Good Wurst Co.

