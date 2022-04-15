Apple, others face shipment delays as China COVID curbs squeeze suppliers - analysts

New Apple products go on sale at flagship Apple Store in New York
Josh Horwitz and Sarah Wu
·3 min read

By Josh Horwitz and Sarah Wu

SHANGHAI/TAIPEI (Reuters) - Shipments of some Apple products, as well as Dell and Lenovo laptops are likely to face delays if China's COVID-19 lockdowns persist, analysts said, as curbs force assemblers to shut down and closed-loop arrangements get harder to maintain.

China's race to stop the spread of COVID-19 has jammed highways and ports, stranded workers and left countless factories awaiting government approval to reopen - disruptions that are rippling through global supply chains.

Apple Inc supplier Pegatron Corp said this week it would suspend its plants in Shanghai and Kunshan, where according to supply chain experts it produces the iPhone 13, the iPhone SE series, and other legacy models.

Quanta Computer Inc, which produces some three-quarters of Apple's Macbooks globally, also shut operations, which could impact delivers more severely, analysts said.

The final impact on Apple's supply chain is uncertain and depends on factors including how long lockdowns persist.

The company may also consider re-routing production out of Shanghai and Kunshan to factories elsewhere, such as Shenzhen, which currently is not under lockdown, analysts said.

"Apple may consider transferring the orders from Pegatron to Foxconn, but we expect the volume may be limited due to the logistics issue and the difficulty of equipment adjustment," said Taipei-based Eddie Han, a senior analyst at Isaiah Research. Foxconn is the trade name of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd .

As a worst-case scenario, Pegatron may fall behind on 6 million to 10 million iPhone units if the lockdowns last two months and Apple cannot reroute orders, Han said.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

The chief executives of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and Xpeng Inc have flagged huge economic costs if factories in Shanghai cannot resume production soon.

Shanghai is approaching its third week of lockdown and has shown no sign of a wide re-opening.

Forrest Chen, research manager at Trendforce told Reuters that if lockdowns lift in a few weeks, there is still a chance to recover.

However, "if the lockdown lasts longer than two months, there is already no way to recover. At that point, after lockdown lifts, there would be a shortage for end-users," he said.

Some suppliers may be able to re-route production.

Unimicron Technology Corp, which makes printed circuit boards for companies including Apple, told Reuters the impact of the Kunshan lockdown so far has been minor and that it can rely on other plants in the Hubei province and Taiwan to support production.

But logistics and transport remain a nationwide issue, as cities across China enact measures.

One factory owner in Kunshan told Reuters that the district government had announced protocol for re-opening but provided no date for implementation.

Laptop makers may also suffer, including Compal Electronics Inc, a Taiwan-based company that makes PCs for Dell Technologies Inc and Lenovo Group Ltd from its plants in Kunshan. Chen estimates that roughly 50% of Compal's laptop production is located in Kunshan.

Compal told Reuters on Friday that it had not halted production in Kunshan. Dell and Lenovo did not respond to emails seeking comment.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai and Sarah Wu in Taipei; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Buy Snap Stock Now Down 60% For Long-Term Growth?

    Is it time to buy Snap stock ahead of its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial release due out on Thursday, April 21?

  • Wells Fargo (WFC) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for joining our call today where our CEO, Charlie Scharf; and our CFO, Mike Santomassimo, will discuss first quarter results and answer your questions. Let me start off with some first quarter highlights.

  • The Curious Reason Nvidia Stock Slumped on Thursday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued the downturn that has weighed on the stock much of this week. Many stocks were down, which no doubt added fuel to Nvidia's decline. The curious thing about today's move is that it came despite some positive comments about the state of the semiconductor industry in general, while specifically mentioning Nvidia.

  • Citizen Cope on music streaming: ‘This is a whole new kind of paradigm’

    Clarence Greenwood, Singer & Artist “Citizen Cope”, joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the music industry and streaming trends, income opportunities for musicians shifting away from touring, the blockchain, and integrating music audiences into web3 and crypto.

  • BOJ Likely to Raise Price Forecast by Notable Margin

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan is likely to consider notable changes in its inflation and growth forecasts later this month mainly due to soaring oil and commodity prices, gains that aren’t viewed as sustainable, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks; U.S. Eyes Envoy to KyivUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Sen

  • Shanghai reports 23,000 COVID cases as economic impact bites

    The daily tally of COVID-19 cases in Shanghai, which is at the centre of China's epidemic, has fallen slightly, authorities said on Friday, as the city's lockdown threatened to exact a heavier toll on the world's second-biggest economy. China's automakers may have to suspend production next month if suppliers in Shanghai and surrounding areas can't resume work, the chief executive officer of electric-car maker Xpeng said, while airlines and the property sector are also feeling the pain. Shanghai, which is battling China's worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus emerged in the city of Wuhan in late 2019, reported 23,000 COVID cases on Friday, down from more than 27,000 the day before.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • Shanghai turns residences into COVID isolation facilities, sparking protest

    Shanghai is converting residential buildings into quarantine centres to house a mounting number of COVID-19 cases, but the move is sparking anger and protest from neighbours worried they are being put at increased risk of infection. In an incident livestreamed on Thursday afternoon on Chinese messaging platform WeChat, about 30 people wearing hazmat suits with the word "police" on their back could be seen scuffling with other people outside a housing compound, taking away at least one person.

  • Why Apple’s Stock Buybacks—and Its Dividend—Could Get a Big Boost

    Flush with cash, the tech giant could announce a new, $90 billion share repurchase plan and a higher dividend, according to research from Citi.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: Covid Lockdowns In Focus

    Chinese regulators hinted they may allow U.S. audits of U.S.-listed China stocks, but Covid lockdowns hit much of the economy.

  • Bet on These Top-Ranked Value ETFs Amid Market Uncertainties

    It is worth noting that value investing seems more lucrative amid the growing market uncertainties and rising rate environment.

  • ‘Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet’ NFT Went on Sale for $48M. It Ended With a Top Bid of Just $280

    Crypto entrepreneur Sina Estavi bought Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s first-ever tweet as an NFT for $2.9 million last year. He listed the NFT for sale again at $48 million last week.

  • iPhone 14 could finally introduce satellite connectivity

    A couple of reports last summer claimed that the iPhone 13 might get support for satellite communication. However, that hasn’t happened, and the iPhone 13 models only support the same types of wireless connections as virtually every other mobile device: Cellular (4G/5G), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and UWB. However, the satellite rumor has resurfaced, and it … The post iPhone 14 could finally introduce satellite connectivity appeared first on BGR.

  • The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

    Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku … The post The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service appeared first on BGR.

  • Facebook parent Meta set to take nearly 50% cut from virtual sales — and Apple is calling it out

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.'s intent to take a nearly 50% cut of digital asset sales within its emerging metaverse is drawing widespread criticism from developers and longtime nemesis Apple Inc.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s plan to kill the iPhone: Meta’s AR glasses

    It’s no secret that Mark Zuckerberg hates the hold that mobile operating systems have over its platform, especially Apple’s iPhone. We already know that the CEO of Facebook (now called Meta) wants to deliver a killing blow to the iPhone with the help of augmented reality (AR) glasses. AR glasses wouldn’t need to be paired … The post Mark Zuckerberg’s plan to kill the iPhone: Meta’s AR glasses appeared first on BGR.

  • You only need to go to the office 1 or 2 days a week, says new Harvard Business School study

    One or two days working in an office each week gives employees the flexibility they desire while maintaining social connection.

  • "I Started Secretly Recording His Responses": People Are Revealing How They Confronted Their Toxic Boss Once And For All

    "My bosses' mom then told me that my boss still doesn’t know how to treat women — but that I shouldn't worry because I still have a job."View Entire Post ›

  • Apple AirPods Pro are one of the best headphones available and Amazon has them for 30% off

    Take your favorite tunes and important calls on the go with the Apple AirPods Pro wireless earbuds, now available for a handy discount at Amazon.

  • In Kentucky, Ford is looking for partnerships

    As it gets set to build its massive electric vehicle battery plant in Hardin County, Ford Motor Co. says it's looking to connect with business.