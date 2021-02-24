Apple Partner Foxconn to Form EV Partnership With Fisker

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Debby Wu
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group will develop an electric vehicle with Fisker Inc., part of the manufacturer’s efforts to boost its automotive capabilities at a time when technology companies including its main customer Apple Inc. are looking to expand in vehicles.

The car will be built by Foxconn, targeted at multiple markets including North America, Europe, China and India, and sold under the Fisker brand, according to a joint statement from the companies Wednesday. Production is set to start in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Shares of Fisker rose 35% to a three-month high of $22.02 as of 1:50 p.m. in New York.

Taiwan’s Foxconn, whose main listed arm is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., in October introduced its first-ever EV chassis and a software platform aimed at helping automakers bring models to the market faster. This month, Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu said two light vehicles based on the Foxconn platform will be unveiled in the fourth quarter. Foxconn is also planning to help launch an electric bus around the same time.

The Taiwanese company is expected to build more than 250,000 vehicles annually for the Fisker partnership, according to the statement. Foxconn may choose to make some of those cars in the U.S., a person familiar with the matter said. Following Wednesday’s memorandum of understanding, the two sides said they will enter a formal agreement in the second quarter of 2021.

Fisker is the second battery-powered car venture founded by longtime auto designer Henrik Fisker, and its debut model, the Ocean electric SUV, is scheduled to start production in late 2022. Henrik Fisker’s first venture, Fisker Automotive, filed for bankruptcy in 2013.

Foxconn is the second major manufacturer Fisker has announced a partnership with since reaching a deal to go public last year. In October, the EV startup said Magna International Inc. would help it build the Ocean SUV.

In January, Foxconn signed a manufacturing deal with embattled Chinese electric-vehicle startup Byton Ltd. with the aim to start mass production of the Byton M-Byte by the first quarter of 2022. A week later, Foxconn and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. announced they are joining forces to provide production and consulting services to global automotive enterprises.

Amid reports of Apple’s car project gaining momentum, Foxconn has bulked up its automotive capabilities that could make it a major contender to make cars for its largest customer.

With development work still at an early stage, Apple will take at least half a decade to launch an autonomous electric vehicle, people with knowledge of the efforts have told Bloomberg News. That suggests the company is in no hurry to decide on potential auto-industry partners.

(Updates with Fisker shares in third paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Fisker is working with Foxconn on a 'breakthrough' EV

    EV maker Fisker has struck an agreement with iPhone manufacturer Foxconn to build a new electric vehicle.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn reaches tentative agreement to build Fisker's next electric car

    Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group has reached a tentative agreement with electric vehicle startup-turned-SPAC Fisker to develop and eventually manufacture an EV that will be sold in North America, Europe, China and India. Fisker and Foxconn said Wednesday that a memorandum of understanding agreement has been signed. Discussions between the two companies will continue with the expectation that a formal partnership agreement will be reached during the second quarter of this year.

  • EV Startup, Apple Partner To Launch New Electric Car, Vow Short Development Time

    Fisker stock surged as the EV startup announced a collaboration with Apple partner Foxconn to make a yet-to-be-named electric vehicle.

  • 20 Most Valuable Companies In The World in February 2021

    In this article we are going to list the 20 most valuable companies in the world in February 2021. Click to skip ahead and jump to the 10 Most Valuable Companies In The World in February 2021. 2020 has been the worst year for the world since the end of the WWII. Unless you’ve been […]

  • Dow Rallies After Schumer Makes Stimulus Pledge; Boeing Soars, Apple Falls; Cyclicals Pass Buy

    The Dow Jones rallied after N.Y. Sen Chuck Schumer made a bullish stimulus prediction. Boeing stock rose, Tesla stock rallied. Apple stock fell. Bitcoin rose.

  • Lessons to take from previous market bubbles

    Kristen Bitterly, regional head of investments for North America at Citi Private Bank, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss inflation and crypto concerns, the rise in yields, and consumer confidence.

  • Why Boeing Stock Just Jumped

    Engine failures aboard two Boeing-built airplanes over the weekend cost Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock two straight days of stock market declines this week. In late morning trading, at 11:35 a.m. EST, Boeing stock is up 5.8%. Well, it could be because Boeing learned a lot about the practice of PR from that particular trial by fire.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade higher, tech shares reverse earlier losses

    Stocks opened lower on Wednesday to pick up declines from the past week, with tech shares still under pressure.

  • Facebook Faces Year of Reckoning After Showdown in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc.’s brief but tempestuous standoff with the Australian government over a world-first pay-for-news law is only the start of a string of regulatory battles that the world’s biggest social network faces in 2021.Mark Zuckerberg started the year on the offensive, blocking news across Rupert Murdoch’s home turf of Australia to fend off demands that Facebook pay media companies for content shared on its platform.On Tuesday, Zuckerberg struck a compromise after 11th-hour talks with the government on the legislation that’s also aimed at Google and is expected to pass Australia’s parliament this week. But a regulatory domino effect is already underway, with publishers pressuring the European Union to emulate Australia’s approach.With the prospect of more assertive regulation and even Apple Inc. questioning Facebook’s longstanding model of using data to better target advertising, the social media platform’s way of doing business faces being upended.U.S. legislators are voicing the loudest concerns about Facebook, with Rhode Island Congressman and Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline tweeting that the company “is not compatible with democracy.” Congress is holding hearings this week to consider tougher antitrust measures to rein in the powers of the company and other tech giants.Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison, meanwhile, said he’s discussed Facebook with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Canadian leader Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and the U.K.’s Boris Johnson, whose government plans to conduct antitrust probes into its operations.Facebook’s Australia Face-Off Could Backfire Across the GlobeFacebook has struggled to shake off deep-seated distrust since the Cambridge Analytica scandal exposed failings in safeguarding personal data. It courted fresh controversy this January when WhatsApp’s privacy policy was updated to help it share more information with its parent, leading to several lawsuits and a flood of users joining rival messaging services Telegram and Signal.Facebook’s abrupt move to cut off news sharing in Australia -- jeopardizing credible sources of information about the coronavirus during a crucial time in vaccine rollout -- was widely criticized. But the high stakes gambit did help it wring some concessions from the government, which announced key amendments to the planned law on Tuesday. Crucially, Facebook and Google can decide what commercial deals to cut with news publishers, and will only face forced arbitration as a last resort.In a blog post by vice president Nick Clegg, Facebook reiterated its stance that “We neither take nor ask for the content for which we were being asked to pay a potentially exorbitant price.”The “lesson for regulators and governments around the world is, Facebook is a formidable foe that’s willing to pull out the big guns to get what it wants,” former Facebook Australia and New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Stephen Scheeler said in a phone interview Wednesday. The Silicon Valley firm has the power “to essentially undermine a government position on a topic.”Among its other battles, the company has been hit with a lawsuit by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission alleging a “multi-year course of illegal conduct” and anticompetitive behavior. An unfavorable ruling in that case could ultimately force Facebook to sell off Instagram.And Zuckerberg, along with the leaders of Twitter Inc. and Alphabet Inc., will be answering U.S. legislators’ questions in March about the spread of misinformation online and the responsibility of platforms to curtail it.Did Big Tech Get Too Big? U.S. Crackdown Seeks Answer: QuickTakeIn response to mounting criticism, Facebook last year set up an Oversight Board of academics, lawyers, journalists and human rights advocates to review its content decisions and try to tamp down concerns about its influence. The board’s rulings are binding: it’s reversed a number of the company’s decisions and next on its agenda will be to judge the validity of former President Donald Trump’s indefinite suspension from Facebook and Instagram.Outside of elected officials, the social network is involved in another thorny dispute with a rule-setting body of sorts: Apple. The iPhone maker plans changes to privacy rules on its mobile devices that will require explicit permission before software makers can collect certain data and track user activity across apps and websites.Facebook, which relies on such information to fine-tune its ads, has been fighting the move in the public arena, taking out full-page advertisements in U.S. newspapers and presenting itself as an advocate for small businesses.Meanwhile, the Australian legislation could serve as a global benchmark for how to force tech titans to the negotiating table and pay the traditional media for their news content.Johan Lidberg, an associate professor at Melbourne’s Monash University who specializes in media and journalism, said he’s been inundated with calls from overseas publishers “who want to talk about what actually happened in Australia and how did it come about.”“The next two years are going to be fascinating to watch,” he said. Facebook will have to make some fundamental choices, because “it is not long-term sustainable to have such dominance by so few players in the marketplace.”(Updated with blog post from Facebook.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 Top Robinhood Stocks Poised for a Bull Run

    The Robinhood investing platform is considered by some to be a heat map of what's popular among retail investors in the stock market. If you are interested in fantasy sports and gambling, you are probably familiar with DraftKings. The company is one of the leading sports betting platforms in the U.S., and share prices for the company have soared nearly 30% just in 2021 compared to the S&P 500's return of just 3.2%.

  • Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine closes in on U.S. approval

    Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine appeared safe and effective in trials, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday, paving the way for its approval for emergency use as soon as this week. The vaccine was 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 in a 44,000 person global trial, the FDA said in documents ahead of a Friday meeting of independent experts who will advise the agency on emergency authorization. New data provided by J&J to the FDA showed the vaccine was 64% effective at stopping moderate to severe cases of COVID-19 after 28 days in thousands of trial participants in South Africa where a worrying new variant has swept across the country.

  • Spirit Aero revenue halves, flies into loss as Boeing troubles weigh

    Spirit gets a big chunk of its revenue from Boeing Co, which was forced to cut back production due to the grounding of its 737 MAX jet and a slump in air travel due to the pandemic. The MAX was finally cleared late last year to fly after being grounded for nearly two years and Spirit hopes to benefit from a ramp-up in production at the planemaker. Boeing 737 MAX deliveries fell to 19 shipsets from 153 a year earlier.

  • U.S. manufacturers grapple with steel shortages, soaring prices

    An aerospace parts maker in California is struggling to procure cold-rolled steel, while an auto and appliance parts manufacturer in Indiana is unable to secure additional supplies of hot-rolled steel from mills. Soaring prices are driving up costs and squeezing profits at steel-consuming manufacturers, provoking a new round of calls to end former President Donald Trump's steel tariffs. "Our members have been reporting that they have never seen such chaos in the steel market," said Paul Nathanson, executive director at Coalition of American Metal Manufacturers and Users.

  • Treasuries Rout Accelerates as Quants Add to Selling Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries tumbled anew, lifting 30-year yields the most in almost two months, as corporate hedging and trend-following quant funds added fuel to the selloff that’s driven global debt to its worst annual start in years.Rates climbed across notes and bonds, with the long-end rising most and the curve steepening sharply, fueled by block sales in Treasury futures and possible mortgage-related hedging. Before buying interest emerged to pull yields back down, the 30-year yield jumped by 11 basis points at one point, to 2.29%, while the 10-year rate climbed as much as 9 basis points to 1.43%, both roughly one-year highs. Rates in Europe jumped too.Investors are still factoring in the prospect of trillions of dollars of additional U.S. pandemic relief, which is setting the stage for a shift away from historically low Treasury yields and energizing the global economic reflation trade, driving up commodities prices and inflation expectations.As traders price in the potential for a quicker growth rebound, they’re also looking to the day when the Federal Reserve may pare back its massive bond-buying program and raise rates. Interest-rate swap markets continue to price the first quarter-point hike for around mid-2023, having moved that forward from the early-2024.“The market is nervous about additional stimulus, worried about the risks of higher inflation, and concerned about QE tapering,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities. “The selloff is likely being exacerbated by convexity hedging and positioning stop-outs.”Corporate deal-hedging amid a large bond issuance slate also added momentum to the selloff, which was concentrated in the long end. The spread between 5- and 30-year yields hit about 167 basis points, the widest since August 2014. Futures stabilized near session lows as dip buyers emerged.The decline in Treasuries dragged U.K. bonds lower. Yields on the 30-year tenor reached 1.45%, their highest in about a year, before dipping. Bonds sold off across Europe, with yields on 10-year German bunds rising.Amid the widespread slump in bonds, the benchmark Treasury 10-year yield’s rolling 30-day correlation with Hedge Fund Research Inc.’s Macro/CTA Index has strengthened, signaling that funds following price momentum are actively building short positions in Treasuries.Global bond markets are suffering this year, with volatility gauges climbing to multi-month highs. That’s prompted fears over a potential tantrum in havens such as Treasuries and German bonds. While Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week called the run-up in bond yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook, the move raises pressure on central banks to keep financing conditions easy. The risk is that quant funds act as a further catalyst.A JPMorgan Chase & Co. model that follows a trend-following strategy backs the case that those funds -- also known as commodity trading advisors -- have been exacerbating the slide in global debt markets.The model turned short 10-year German bunds on Feb. 12 and Treasuries on Feb. 16, and is now the most bearish on both in at least two years, JPMorgan strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou in London wrote in a research note published Tuesday.“This suggests that CTAs have served to amplify the bond market sell-off in recent weeks,” they said.The last time the link between Treasury yields and the Macro/CTA Index was this strong was in March. Back then, yields plunged as the coronavirus spread globally, prompting trend-following funds to to quickly add long exposure to bonds.(Adds details on price action, global yields)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jetmakers to lose orders in Norwegian restructuring: sources

    The Irish High Court this week is hearing arguments concerning the repudiation of some of Norwegian’s liabilities including aircraft leases. Airbus declined to comment. Boeing was not immediately available for comment.

  • Biden rushes to address global computer chip shortage via latest executive order

    President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday aimed at addressing a global semiconductor chip shortage that has forced U.S. automakers and other manufacturers to cut production and alarmed the White House and members of Congress, administration officials said. The scarcity, exacerbated by the pandemic, will be the subject when Biden meets a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss the issue. Administration officials said Biden's executive order, to be signed at 4:45 p.m. EST Wednesday, will launch an immediate 100-day review of supply chains for four critical products: semiconductor chips, large-capacity batteries for electric vehicles, rare earth minerals and pharmaceuticals.

  • Analysis: Vaccine rollout a shot in the arm for soaring sterling

    Sterling looks set to extend its rally beyond $1.40, thanks to the pace of Britain's COVID-19 vaccine rollout and signs that investors are flocking back to assets out of favour during years of Brexit turmoil. The signing of a post-Brexit accord on Christmas Eve, while leaving Britain more distanced from the European Union than investors had hoped, ended years of uncertainty. With sterling hitting a three year high, that is a major turnaround from September/October, when the pound fell below $1.27 and overseas investors fled.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – A Dovish Powell Could Sink the Dollar, Spiking Gold Prices Higher

    A stock market plunge could drive investors into the safe-haven U.S. Dollar that could lead to renewed pressure on gold prices.

  • Exclusive: 'Perfect trips' - Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline - sources

    Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Iran has ramped up assistance to Venezuela since last year as the United States tightened sanctions on both countries, hitting oil exports by state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela and National Iranian oil Company (NIOC). Iran has sent flotillas of state-operated tankers carrying gasoline and feedstock for motor fuel to Venezuela, as well as equipment and spare parts to help the once-prosperous OPEC nation restart its dilapidated refineries.

  • Oshkosh Selected for Massive $6 Billion Post Office Vehicle Contract

    The U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday awarded Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) an initial $482 million to modernize its fleet of postal-delivery vehicles, a big win for Oshkosh that has sent shares of electric truck maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) plunging. The Post Office in a statement announced a 10-year contract with Oshkosh Defense for the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV). The initial contract will allow Oshkosh to finalize production design for the vehicle, with a plan to assemble 50,000 to 165,000 of them over the next 10 years.