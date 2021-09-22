Apple to pay bonuses of up to $1,000 to store employees - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York, U.S.
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Apple Inc will pay one-time bonuses of as much as $1,000 to store employees next month, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company will give out $1,000 to retail staff hired before Mar. 31, while those who joined later will get $500, the report said.

New employees for the holiday shopping season will receive $200 and bonuses will also be handed out to AppleCare and online sales staff, the report added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company's retail chief told Reuters in June that Apple was expanding its retail operations, betting that a combination of strategies developed before and during COVID-19 will make its stores more popular than ever. (https://reut.rs/3EKndyI)

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Anil D'Silva)

