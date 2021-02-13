Apple Pay users can now buy products with bitcoin using BitPay's Prepaid Mastercard

Kevin Shalvey
Bitcoin logo February 2021.JPG
The logo of the Bitcoin digital currency is seen in a shop in Marseille, France. Eric Gaillard/Reuters

  • BitPay said on Friday holders of its Prepaid Mastercard could use their bitcoin on Apple Pay.

  • BitPay said it would also add the cards to Google and Samsung Pay.

  • Customers were "always looking for new places and ways to spend their crypto," said BitPay.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

BitPay said on Friday its bitcoin cards could be added to their Apple Wallet, giving cryptocurrency holders a new way to spend via Apple Pay.

"We have thousands of BitPay Wallet app customers using the BitPay Card who are always looking for new places and ways to spend their crypto," said Stephen Pair, chief executive of BitPay, in a statement.

He added: "Adding Apple Pay and soon Google and Samsung Pay makes it easy and convenient to use the BitPay Card in more places from day-to-day items to luxury purchases."

BitPay said on Friday that its Prepaid Mastercard holders in the US will be able to add their cards loaded with cryptocurrencies onto Apple Wallet, allowing them to use the currencies for Apple Pay.

Read more: A crypto CEO breaks down why Tesla adding bitcoin to its balance sheet will create a 'domino effect' that lifts the cryptocurrency to $100,000 by the end of 2021 - and says Dogecoin is destined for a GameStop-style plunge

Bitcoin prices last week surged to new highs, breaking $48,000 for the first time, as companies adopted the cryptocurrency. Tesla on Monday said it had invested $1.5 billion into bitcoin. Twitter on Wednesday said it's considering adding some bitcoin to its balance sheet. Bank of New York Mellon planned to offer bitcoin transactions, according to The Wall Street Journal.

At least one bitcoin backer predicted its price would climb to $100,00o this year.

On Monday, an RBC Capital Markets analyst raised his firm's price target for Apple shares, saying Apple may benefit from cryptocurrency.

RBC analyst Mitch Steves said Apple could add billions in new business by allowing crypto trading and purchases.

"If the firm decides to enter into the crypto exchange business, we think the firm could immediately gain market share and disrupt the industry," RBC said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump lawyers fight impeachment managers over the word 'fight'

    Earlier this week, Democratic House impeachment managers pointed out that then-President Donald Trump urged his supporters to "fight" 20 times during his speech that preceded their deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Black physician's COVID-19 death highlights 'horrific' history of medical racism

    Dr. Susan Moore, a physician battling COVID-19, documented what she described as poor and hostile treatment she received at an Indiana hospital because she was a Black woman. Her death highlighted an issue that’s persisted among medical professionals since as early as the era of slavery.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Man charged with threatening to kill president Biden and White House staff and ‘chop all your heads off’

    The charges could land the man in a federal prison for up to five years

  • As impeachment vote draws near, McConnell revealing little

    Seldom has Mitch McConnell signaled so little about such a consequential vote. While many expect the Senate's top Republican to back acquitting former President Donald Trump of inciting rioters who assaulted the Capitol last month, no one is really sure. The Washington political universe and the world beyond will collectively hold its breath when the Senate impeachment trial roll call reaches the Kentuckian's name.

  • Japan political 'village mentality' pierced as Tokyo Olympics Mori resigns

    In just a week, the metamorphosis was complete: former Japanese prime minister Yoshiro Mori went from being a political asset seen as vital to the Tokyo Olympics' success to a liability threatening the already cloudy outlook for the Summer Games. Mori, 83, resigned on Friday as head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee after an apology for sexist comments failed to quell domestic and overseas outrage. The groundswell of criticism from athletes, sponsors, volunteers, diplomats, media and ordinary Japanese pierced what one newspaper described as the "village mentality" of Mori's allies, including Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who had hoped an apology would put the controversy to rest.

  • Russia warns EU it is 'ready' to break off ties over threatened Navalny sanctions

    Moscow said on Friday that it was “ready” to cut ties with the European Union if the bloc imposes further sanctions over its jailing of prominent opposition figure Alexei Navalny. The comments mark another deterioration in relations between Russia and the West after Mr Navalny, an outspoken Kremlin critic, was poisoned with Soviet-made nerve agent Novichok last summer. After a months-long convalescence in Germany, he returned to Russia in January, only to be arrested and later jailed for three years for violating the terms of his parole. Mr Navalny’s ordeal has sparked Russia’s biggest nationwide protests in a decade and the EU has already imposed sanctions on six senior Russian officials over his poisoning. Now it is raising the prospect of further sanctions and Moscow has signalled that it will fight back. Asked in an interview on Friday if Russia was moving towards “breaking off” with the EU, Mr Lavrov said Russia was “ready” if “sanctions are imposed in certain areas that create risks for our economy”. “We don’t want to isolate ourselves from the rest of the world but we need to be ready for this. If you want peace, prepare for war.” A German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said “these statements are really disconcerting and incomprehensible.” The foreign ministry and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later softened the minister’s remarks, insisting that he was misunderstood. The foreign ministry said Russia had no plans to cut ties but that it would be “ready” if the EU were to do it. Mr Peskov insisted that Moscow “wants to foster ties with the European Union but if the EU follows this path (of introducing further sanctions), then yes, we will be ready because you need to prepare for the worse.” EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss new sanctions on Russia on Feb 22. Mr Lavrov’s remarks came a week after as a disastrous visit to Moscow by Josep Borrell. The EU foreign policy chief got a public dressing down by Mr Lavrov, who criticised the bloc for alleged human rights abuses in Latvia and said the relationship was marked by “lack of trust.” While Mr Borrel was still in Russia, the Kremlin ordered three diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland to be expelled for observing January’s opposition protests. Meanwhile, Mr Navalny, who has been locked up in a notorious Moscow’s prison since his return in January, was back on trial on Friday on charges of defaming a Second World War veteran. Mr Navalny has accused Russian authorities of concocting the case and exploiting the 94-year-old man to smear him in the eyes of ordinary Russians on state TV. He insisted that he was expressing an opinion and did not target the veteran in any way. The charges related to Mr Navalny’s blog post last summer, in which he denounced a group of people filmed in a TV ad for President Putin’s constitutional reforms allowing him to stay in power as “lackeys and traitors.”

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested after model's body found near highway

    Police officers were able to track down a Texas man after his details were found on a note in the 47-year-old’s pocket

  • Georgia governor urges Biden to block battery maker penalty

    Georgia's governor wants President Joe Biden to override a federal regulatory decision that could threaten the future of a giant battery factory being built in the northeastern part of the state. Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday called on Biden to review a ruling that went against SK Innovation, which is building a $2.6 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Commerce that the company has said would employ 2,600 workers. The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled Wednesday that SK Innovation, a South Korean company, stole 22 trade secrets from competitor LG Energy Solution and that the company should be barred from importing, making or selling batteries in the United States for 10 years.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Rittenhouse, accused of violating bond, to go before judge

    An Illinois 18-year-old charged with killing two people during street protests in Kenosha, Wis., last summer will face a judge on Thursday because prosecutors are asking that he be re-arrested.

  • Merkel promises lockdown will not last a day longer than necessary

    Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Thursday to have a little more patience after agreeing with regional leaders to extend a coronavirus lockdown until March 7 and said restrictions would not last a day longer than necessary. A gradual fall in daily infections has raised pressure for an easing of tight restrictions in place since mid-December and Merkel agreed with state premiers on Wednesday that some schools and hairdressers could open sooner than March 7. With neighbouring countries seeking to contain major outbreaks, Germany will impose stricter controls on people seeking to enter its territory from the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol region from Feb. 14, an Interior Ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

  • Trump's lawyers claim he never knew Pence was in danger. A Republican senator has said otherwise.

    Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have contradicted a Republican senator's account of what happened in the Senate chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. After lawyers for Trump finished their defense of his impeachment for inciting the insurrection, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) questioned the timing of Trump's "disparaging tweet" about Pence during the attack. At 2:24 p.m., 11 minutes after Pence was escorted from the chamber as Trump backers stormed the building, Trump tweeted that Pence "didn't have the courage to do what he should've done" and somehow object to the election results. Despite the implication of the certification process already being over (it wasn't), Trump's lawyers said he had not been informed Pence was in danger when it happened. Question from @SenatorRomney: "When President Trump sent the disparaging tweet at 2:24pm regarding Vice President Pence, was he aware that the Vice President had been removed from the Senate by the Secret Service for his safety?" Michael van der Veen: "The answer is no." pic.twitter.com/3eMubOOt3H — CSPAN (@cspan) February 12, 2021 But Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) gave a different story Wednesday night. While he already disclosed that he was on the phone with Trump when the attackers started getting into the Capitol, Tuberville specified Wednesday that he was talking to Trump went Pence was escorted from the Senate. "I said 'Mr. President, they just took the vice president out, I've got to go,'" Tuberville recalled, suggesting Trump knew Pence was in danger when he sent the tweet. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump impeachment lawyer dodges question about whether Trump lost the election

  • Louise Linton complains she’s been ‘villainised’ because of association with Trump administration

    ‘I’ve faced a lot of criticism over the years...by being so closely tied to such a controversial administration’

  • No execution: Courts side with inmate wanting pastor present

    An Alabama inmate won a reprieve from a planned lethal injection after the U.S. Supreme Court said the state must allow his personal pastor in the death chamber. Thursday's scheduled execution of Willie B. Smith III was called off by Alabama officials after the justices maintained an injunction issued by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, saying he could not be executed without his pastor present in chamber. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Samantha Rose said the execution would not proceed given the ruling.

  • U.N. envoy urges U.S. to relax Venezuela sanctions, drawing opposition rebuke

    A U.N. envoy on Friday said U.S. and E.U. sanctions on Venezuela were worsening a humanitarian crisis and recommended the United States relax the measures, an argument the country's opposition labeled "regime propaganda." Following a 12-day visit, Alena Douhan, a U.N. special rapporteur focusing on sanctions, recommended in a preliminary report that the sanctions be lifted and the Venezuelan government be granted access to funds frozen in the United States, United Kingdom and Portugal. Washington in January 2019 sanctioned state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela to try to oust President Nicolas Maduro, who has overseen an economic collapse in the once-prosperous OPEC nation and stands accused of corruption, rights violations and rigging his 2018 re-election.

  • FBI probe of Texas AG expands to look at home renovations

    The FBI is investigating renovations made to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's million-dollar home as part of an ongoing probe into allegations that the state's highest-ranking attorney illegally helped a wealthy donor, according to records obtained by The Associated Press. Last year, much of Paxton’s senior staff accused him of committing crimes to help Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, whom some of the Republican’s former deputies now say had a hand in work done on Paxton's home. Following the remarkable revolt that riled Texas politics, all of Paxton’s accusers quit or were fired and four later sued the attorney general under the state’s whistleblower law.

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'

  • Hours after new CDC guidance for schools released, teachers give nod of approval

    The guidelines released Friday don't require Covid-19 vaccinations for all educators before returning to classrooms.

  • France, Germany seek Russia sanctions over Navalny, diplomats say

    The European Union is likely to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly as soon as this month, after France and Germany signalled their willingness to move ahead, three diplomats said. The sanctions, in response to the jailing of Putin's main domestic critic Alexei Navalny, could be the first to be imposed under a new framework enacted in December, which allows the EU to take measures against human rights violators worldwide. But Berlin and Paris are still likely to withhold support for tougher steps sought by some European allies, such as halting the huge Nord Stream II gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.