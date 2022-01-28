Apple Posts Highest-Ever Quarterly Earnings in Sign It Tamed Supply Crisis

Apple Posts Highest-Ever Quarterly Earnings in Sign It Tamed Supply Crisis
Mark Gurman
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. rallied in late trading after quarterly revenue sailed past Wall Street estimates, marking a victory against a supply-chain crunch fueled by the pandemic and chip shortages.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Sales climbed 11% to a record $123.9 billion in the fiscal first quarter, the company said Thursday. Analysts had predicted $119.1 billion on average. Profit also beat projections, and the company predicted that sales would grow by a double-digit percentage in the March quarter.

The surprisingly strong results suggest that fears of supply upheaval were overblown. Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook had warned late last year that shortages could cost the company more than $6 billion in sales during the all-important holiday period. But the tech giant navigated the crisis and benefited from a flood of new products, including the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and updated Macs.

The shares gained as much as 5.8% to $168.38 in extended trading. Before the report, they had fallen 10% this year, hurt by a broader downturn. The stock gained 34% in 2021.

Investors have been looking to Apple for reassurance after a recent rout battered technology stocks. Concerns about a sales slowdown and looming interest rates hikes have made the sector less appealing in the past month, with Apple itself suffering from the retreat. After topping a market value of $3 trillion in early January, Apple is now worth $2.6 trillion.

Earnings for the the Cupertino, California-based company rose to $2.10 a share in the first quarter, which ended Dec. 25, well above the $1.90 estimated by analysts.

On a conference call, Apple executives said supply-chain constraints would ease further in the March quarter, through its rate of growth would decelerate for both the overall business and the services segment. Apple didn’t give a specific sales target, beyond saying it would be a record for the period. Analysts are predicting that revenue will top $90 billion. Gross margin will be 42.5% to 43.5%, Apple said.

The company also said there are now 1.8 billion Apple devices currently in use, up 300 million from two years ago. And it has 785 million paid Apple and third-party subscriptions on its platform, up from 745 million reported in the previous quarter.

The company generated $71.6 billion in revenue from its flagship product, the iPhone, beating Wall Street estimates of $67.7 billion. That’s up 9.2% from the year-ago quarter. The sales period represented the first full quarter of iPhone 13 revenue. On the company’s earnings call, Cook said the entire iPhone 13 line contributed to the strong growth and declined to specify if the Pro models were stronger performers than the cheaper versions.

The phone went on sale in September, several weeks earlier than the iPhone 12 did in 2020. Though the iPhone 13 was considered to be a modest update, users looking to upgrade to 5G service still clamored for the device.

“Supply-demand was largely in balance by quarter end, and China shipments were strong,” Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi said in a note before the results were released.

The supply constraints hitting the iPhone 13 line and other new products, including the latest Macs and Apple Watches, resulted in shipment delays of several weeks. In Apple’s previous earnings report, the company said that the problems cost it $6 billion in sales -- and warned that the holiday quarter would be even worse.

Against that backdrop, the results were a relief to investors. But not everything was rosy: Sales of the iPad were lower than projected. The company had said after its previous quarter that supply problems were hitting that product particularly hard. Japan also was a weak spot last quarter.

The iPad brought in $7.25 billion in the first quarter, compared with an estimate of $8.1 billion. The company launched the most significant iPad mini update in the product’s history and a minor refresh to its cheapest tablet during the quarter, but struggled to get enough supply to market. Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said that iPad shortages in the quarter were “pronounced,” and Cook said some of constraints were due to Apple reallocating key components to the iPhone.

“This is our eighth quarter reporting results in the shadow of the pandemic,” Cook said, “and while I can’t say it gets any easier, I can say I’m incredibly proud of the way our teams have come together.”

Apple generated $19.5 billion in services revenue in the first quarter, topping Wall Street expectations of $18.6 billion. The category grew 24% from a year earlier on strong App Store, Apple Music and iCloud subscription sales. Apple said earlier this month that developers generated about $60 billion from the App Store during 2021, but it didn’t share specific App Store revenue for the company.

The wearables, home and accessories division -- a unit that includes the Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods, Beats headphones, the HomePod and other items -- produced $14.7 billion during the quarter. That was up 13% from a year earlier and above the average estimate of $14.2 billion. The category got a boost from new AirPods earbuds launching near the end of 2021 after not getting a similar upgrade in 2020. The Apple Watch Series 7, however, faced a release delay and significant shortages.

The company also reported about $10.9 billion in Mac sales, beating the estimate of $9.5 billion. That climbed 25% from the year-ago period. Apple launched a new MacBook Pro during the quarter that was well received by consumers and reviewers. Maestri said the majority of new Macs sold now have Apple-designed chips, rather than parts from Intel Corp.

The coming year could be even bigger in terms of new products. Apple is planning its widest array of launches ever, including a new iPhone SE and an iPad Air with 5G as early as this spring, Bloomberg has reported. There also could be updated Apple Watches, four new iPhones and multiple Macs coming in the fall.

On the call, Cook was asked his opinion of the so-called metaverse -- a concept promoted by Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. and other rivals. Cook responded that Apple is investing heavily in augmented reality and noted that AR apps are already available on the iPhone. The company plans to launch a mixed augmented and virtual reality headset next year, Bloomberg has reported.

“We see a lot of potential in this space and are investing accordingly,” he said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Revenue, Profit, iPhone Sales, Services All Beat Forecasts In Key Quarter

    Apple topped Wall Street forecasts on just about all metrics for its latest fiscal first quarter earnings, with revenue of $123 billion (up 11%, an all time record), EPS of $2.10 (up from $1.68 the year earlier) and iPhone sales of $71.6 billion (vs $65.5 billion). The services sector, which includes AppleTV+, saw revenue of […]

  • My Top Growth Stock to Buy on Sale for 2022

    Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) is one of those investments that has fallen sharply from its all-time highs. Despite this recent volatility, Doximity is the leading app for healthcare professionals in the U.S. with over 1.8 million medical workers on its platform. With such a large discount on Doximity's stock now, investors might want to consider adding this market leader to their portfolios.

  • Apple Posts Record Quarterly Results Despite Parts Shortages

    Apple posted record quarterly results even as supply shortages hindered sales, and Chief Executive Tim Cook said those constraints are improving.

  • Apple Stock Is Rising on Strong Sales. The Chip Shortage Can’t Stop the iPhone.

    Apple sold $71.6 billion worth of iPhones in its December quarter, far better than Wall Street expected.

  • Apple sales and profit top estimates as hit from chip shortages eases

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc is overcoming the costly global shortage in computer chips, posting record sales over the holiday quarter, beating profit estimates and forecasting that its shortfall is narrowing. Apple shares rose about 5% in after-hours trading, erasing half their losses on the year. More people wanted iPhones, iPads and other gadgets over the holiday quarter than Apple had to sell, costing the company over $6 billion in sales, or in line with what it feared.

  • Apple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment Terminals

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is planning a new service that will let small businesses accept payments directly on their iPhones without any extra hardware, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapPost-Vaccine Menstruation Changes Are Smaller Than Natural OnesCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandJeremy Grantham Has an Even

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise On Apple After Latest Market Sell-Off; Tesla Plunge Signals End For These Stocks

    Futures rose as Apple rallied on earnings. The market reversed lower Thursday as Tesla plunged on its product roadmap.

  • Apple reports blowout earnings, record revenue

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the latest Apple earnings report.

  • Ackman boosts Netflix, but here's why one bear thinks 'the dream is over'

    While some analysts have argued that this is not the time to panic over Netflix, others think there's a reckoning due.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • ‘Secret button’ on iPhones a big hit after going viral on TikTok. What to know

    “You have changed my life forever,” one user wrote after discovering the feature.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 173%, Says Wall Street

    Tech-driven used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) might fit that bill. The company has suffered a stock price decline of 58% since hitting its all-time high in August 2021, but leading Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has just come out with a very bullish call. Its digital approach is so powerful that Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas describes the company as the "apex predator in auto retail" -- and since Carvana has rocketed up the rankings to become the second-largest car dealer in the U.S., he might be right.

  • The 5 REITs With the Longest Dividend Histories

    Investors love REITs for their dividends, and this quintet has the best dividend records you can find. Here's a look at each.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    It’s fair to say, with hindsight, that 2021 was a year for the bulls – but so far, 2022 is starting out with the bears. Over the past three weeks, markets are moving from overall gains into correction territory, with drop most pronounced – upwards of 10% – in the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The Wall Street pros are somewhat divided in their approach to the situation. The bulls are telling us that this is a normal correction, stay the course, and we’ll get back to positive territory. The bears have a diff

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood predicts exponential growth for 'innovative' tech stocks despite a huge sell-off – and says bitcoin is still the money of the future

    Despite a huge sell-off that's knocked Ark's flagship ETF down 27% this year, Cathie Wood remains resolutely bullish.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • My 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

    Dividend Aristocrats generally offer some of the safest yields in the stock market, yet they also offer investors promising potential to outperform. When these dividend-growing companies maintain a payout ratio below 50%, it often highlights a market-beating balance between returning cash to shareholders and fueling future sales growth. Today, we will look at three Dividend Aristocrats that seem to have found this balance and look primed to continue outperforming the market.

  • Apple beats estimates with all time record revenue

    Apple surpasses analysts’ predictions with 11% higher revenues compared with last year despite supply chain issues and Omicron surge The Apple logo displayed at the company’s headquarters in California. Photograph: Stephen Lam/Reuters Apple reported record sales in the holiday quarter, beating estimates as it benefited from high iPhone demand in China and withstood constraints caused by supply chain disruptions and the Omicron variant. Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, had warned in October that chip short

  • Southwest, JetBlue, and Alaska Air Earnings Tell the Same Story

    Southwest Airlines reported its first quarterly profit since the Covid-19 pandemic began, beating estimates and saying the worst of the Omicron impact “appears to be behind us.” JetBlue (ticker: JBLU) and Alaska Air (ALK), who both also reported earnings early Thursday, painted a similarly positive picture for the sector heading into the months ahead, as the knock-on effects of the Omicron coronavirus variant’s surge wane. Operating revenue of $5.05 billion was 12% lower than the same period in 2019 but ahead of analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion.