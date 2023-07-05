Here are some of the Apple products a former employee is de-influencing TikTokers from purchasing: ‘Don’t buy accessories from Apple’

A former Apple employee named Tyler Morgan (@hitomidocameraroll) has made numerous videos on TikTok reviewing products from the company and letting his followers know that they don’t need the latest version — as the newest doesn’t always mean best.

He has a playlist on his page titled “Ex Apple Employee reviews” that has 99 videos in it. In this playlist, Morgan covers everything from the best phones to which accessories are worth the price.

“Don’t buy accessories from Apple,” he said in a recent video. “I used to work for Apple, so I can say that.”

In the same video, Morgan shared the accessories not to get from the tech giant. Of those, he mentioned the silicone cases, AirTag holders and MagSafe wallets. Morgan not only tells people what products not to buy, but also where to get cheaper or better alternatives.

He also advised viewers to get a battery pack from Anker rather than the near $100 option on the Apple website.

There are several other videos on his page in which Morgan explains why people shouldn’t rush out to get the most up-to-date version of phones and IPads.

According to him, consumers should opt for the IPhone 13 instead of the IPhone 14 Pro. He also said that people should look to buy the IPad (10th Generation) instead of the IPad Pro.

Even with the volume of de-influencing that Morgan does, he doesn’t have an overall negative view of the company — which could be the perception from some.

“There’s a reason why people stay at Apple for decades,” he said. “Getting the interview is probably the most important part.”

However, he did have some gripes with the company — which recently was valued at over 3 trillion dollars.

Morgan said in one of his posts that part of the reason he left the company was because he wasn’t allowed to progress in his career the way he wanted to. He wanted to use his knowledge and passion for fixing things to work in the Genius Bar. Unfortunately for him, he wasn’t able to make that transition.

“There are a lot of people that came forward that had very similar, if not the same, experience that I had,” Morgan said. “Bad management not allowing growth within Apple.”

Now that Morgan is removed from the company, he’s using what he knows to help TikTokers not overpay for Apple products.

