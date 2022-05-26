Apple to Boost Pay for US Workers as Inflation Bites

Mark Gurman and Josh Eidelson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is raising salaries for workers in the US by 10% or more as it faces a tight labor market and the spread of unionization efforts across its retail stores.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Cupertino, California-based company is expanding its overall compensation budget this year, it said in a statement Wednesday. It will hike minimum hourly pay for its staff to at least $22, up 10% on last year. The move follows a pay bump in February after inflation woes and complaints from some staffers about working conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apple is now accelerating its annual performance-based pay increases for retail and corporate team members by three months, according to an email to employees. The company is contending with unionization efforts in several parts of the US, including Georgia, Maryland, New York and Kentucky. In a recent video message to employees, Apple’s retail chief warned “We have a relationship that is based on an open and collaborative and direct engagement,” and “I worry about what it would mean to put another organization in the middle of our relationship.”

Companies often announce improvements while battling unionization campaigns, and by doing so may interfere with employees’ free choice, Seattle University labor law professor Charlotte Garden said in an email. “The risk is that workers perceive that keeping the improvements is contingent on voting against union representation, and that if they vote for the union, the company will play hardball.”

US tech companies are battling a shortage of talent after many chose flexible options or left the workforce during the pandemic. Software maker Microsoft Corp. is among those spending more aggressively to stay competitive, planning to nearly double its budget for salary increases this year in an effort to retain employees.

Inflation is also playing a role in driving up pay expectations, with US consumer prices rising an annual 8.3% in April, according to government data released Wednesday.

Apple has approximately 154,000 full-time or equivalent employees, according to regulatory filings. Its starting wage is comfortably above the US nationwide minimum, which has been $7.25 since 2009; New York City’s wage floor is $15. Like other leading tech firms, the company has so far operated without a formal worker organization, however successful moves to unionize at a New York Amazon.com Inc. warehouse and Starbucks Corp. cafes across the country have given impetus to new campaigns.

(Updates with additional background)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials agreed at their gathering this month that they need to raise interest rates in half-point steps at their next two meetings, continuing an aggressive set of moves that would leave them with flexibility to shift gears later if needed.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After

  • Why Luminar Shares Are Rising Today and What's Its Connection To Apple Car?

    Luminar Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) roped in Christopher “CJ” Moore, a manager on Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) car project and a former director of Autopilot at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), to lead global software development, Bloomberg reports. Moore, who had joined Apple in August, will lead Luminar’s software team to develop autonomous safety features integrated with its lidar or laser sensors. Over the last two years, nearly the entire Apple Car management team has exited. Earlier this month

  • Starbucks Divests This Cold-Pressed Juice Brand - What's The Focus Now

    Bolthouse Farms has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Evolution Fresh brand and business from Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) for an undisclosed amount. Evolution Fresh is a producer of primarily organic, cold-pressed, premium juice products. Bolthouse Farms, a portfolio company of private equity firm Butterfly, aligns powerhouse juice brands to propel Evolution Fresh forward. Starbucks intends to focus efforts on the growth of its core business. Bolthouse Farms will expand its beverage

  • Biden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden mourned the killing of at least 19 children and two teachers in a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, decrying their deaths as senseless and demanding action to try to curb the violence.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot to

  • Apple hikes pay budget for U.S. workers - WSJ

    The starting pay for hourly workers in the United States will rise to $22, or higher based upon the market, a 45% increase from 2018 levels, WSJ said, citing an internal email. Workers at its Atlanta store had filed a petition to hold a union election, seeking to become the company's first U.S. store to unionize amid a wave of labor activity at other major firms.

  • Tree-Boring Beetle Could Cost South Africa $18.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A tree-boring beetle the size of a sesame seed could cost South Africa $18.5 billion over the next decade as millions of urban trees are expected to die and will have to be removed and fruit, nut and lumber plantations are harmed, researchers estimate. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed M

  • China Economy Worse Off in Some Ways Than 2020, Premier Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy is in some respects faring worse than in 2020 when the pandemic first emerged, Premier Li Keqiang said, urging efforts to reduce a soaring unemployment rate.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foil

  • Snowflake Stock Tumbles As Size Of Revenue Beat, Guidance Disappoint

    Snowflake stock tumbled after first-quarter revenue topped estimates, but Wall Street hoped for more in upcoming revenue.

  • Bitcoin mining hashrate, difficulty drop since crypto crash

    Bitcoin’s hashrate dropped by 10.6% to 204.4 exahashes per second on Wednesday on a seven-day average from its peak earlier this month, Blockchain.com data show. See related article: Beijing banned crypto mining, so China miners went underground Fast facts The Bitcoin mining difficulty level fell by 4.33% to 29.9 trillion at block height 737,856 on […]

  • 'How many of our babies have to die?': Ohio politicians react to to Texas mass shooting

    Leaders from across Ohio react to the shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas, that killed at least 21 people.

  • O’Rourke Disrupts Massacre Briefing as Abbott Hits Mental Health

    (Bloomberg) -- Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for governor of Texas, interrupted a press conference held by Republican incumbent Greg Abbott, who blamed Tuesday’s mass school shooting on a mental health crisis amid a national debate over gun control.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: M

  • PREIT pays retention bonuses to executive and other employees as company's struggles continue

    On May 4, PREIT indicated in Securities and Exchange documents that one of its top executives gave notice to leave the company after 18 years. Less than two weeks later, the Philadelphia owner of regional malls disclosed that it paid a $147,186 “special cash retention bonus” to a different executive along with separate bonuses to keep other employees. With its stock trading at times below 40 cents a share and the company acknowledging that it may not survive as an ongoing business, PREIT's struggles continue to mount.

  • Fintech Bolt just laid off over 100 employees across engineering, sales and marketing

    One-click checkout startup Bolt has laid off at least 100 employees and counting across go-to-market, sales and recruiting roles, sources say. CEO Maju Kuruvilla confirmed the workforce reduction in a blog post but did not say how many people were impacted or what roles were targeted. The restructuring comes weeks after Bolt was scrutinized for slowing revenue and customer growth.

  • ‘I feel like I am reliving the summer of 2008’: Strategist David Rosenberg sees bear market sinking the S&P 500 to 3,300

    The U.S. stock and the bond markets are finally in the process of catching up with our views. The lagged effects from the supercharged U.S. dollar (DXY) is huge in terms of the impact on the cost of imported goods. The cyclical aspect to the commodity bull market is in the rear-view mirror.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Amazon.com (AMZN) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Amazon.com (AMZN) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Facebook: All shareholder resolutions fail

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. on Wednesday announced that the company handily defeated all shareholder proposals, an unsurprising result because it is majority controlled by founder and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg. Among shareholder resolutions that received the most votes —- at least 20% —- according to the announcement at Meta’s (FB) annual general meeting: a proposal for a report on the company’s use of concealment clauses in employment agreements; a report on community-standards enforcement; an assessment of the company’s human-rights impact, which managed the highest number of “for” votes at 25%; and a report on the company’s lobbying. Proxy-advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services had urged shareholders to vote against the company’s executive compensation, saying among other things that the company’s incentive programs lack disclosed objective metrics and quantified goals.

  • Comcast internet program lifts Mary's Place shelter guests

    Comcast is providing free Wi-Fi access at five Mary's Place shelters in King County, making it easier for Mary's guests to find housing and employment.

  • Strong insider buying suggests a 15% rally in the S&P 500 from here

    One of the troubling things about this market downturn is that as brutal as it got, corporate insiders never showed much interest in their discounted stocks. Using history as a guide, the S&P 500 (SPX) the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) stand to advance 15%-20% over the next three months. “Quality” means buying by insiders with strong records, buying by executives over directors who are further from the business, and bullish formations like cluster buys.

  • MO Stock: Is Marlboro Maker Altria A Buy After Declaring Dividend?

    Altria is sticking with its full-year profit outlook, and declared a regular quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share. Is MO stock a buy now?

  • Russia to Service Debt in Rubles After US Closes Loophole

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will service its dollar debt in rubles after the expiry of a sanctions loophole closed the option of payments in the US currency, potentially putting Moscow on track to default.Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapWhy So Few Big Rats