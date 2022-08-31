Apple Quietly Gives Up Its Didi Board Seat After Turmoil

Lisa Du and Mark Gurman
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. executive has left the board of Didi Global Inc., as the Chinese ride-hailing company struggles to regain ground it lost during Beijing’s crackdown on the country’s internet sector.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Adrian Perica, Apple’s vice president of corporate development, has resigned from Didi’s board, according to a one-sentence release posted on Didi’s website this month. Didi didn’t respond to requests for comment. Apple declined to comment.

The departure of Perica, who also heads Apple’s mergers and acquisitions strategy, follows a tumultuous year for Didi. Since the company went ahead with a US initial public offering against Beijing’s wishes in June last year, Didi’s app has been pulled from China’s mobile stores, preventing meaningful growth and erasing more than 80% of its market value.

Didi said in May it will delist from the New York Stock Exchange. Last month, it was fined $1.2 billion by the Chinese government for infractions that Beijing said compromised national security, ending a yearlong probe.

Perica joined Didi’s board in 2016 after Apple made a $1 billion investment in the ride-hailing app, giving the smartphone maker a more secure foothold in the Chinese market amid rising US-China tensions. Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said at the time that the move was a “great financial investment.”

Perica, a former Goldman Sachs banker, joined Apple in 2009 and reports directly to Cook. The company has slowed its dealmaking in the last two years, however, as tech giants become more cautious in an uncertain economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Korean Chipmakers Record First Drop in Shipments in Three Years

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean chipmakers recorded their first fall in factory shipments in almost three years in July, highlighting weakening demand for semiconductors that serve as a barometer for the global economy.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesMikhail Gorb

  • Asia stocks struggle as Fed tightening fears flare

    Asian stock markets attempted a comeback from big early losses on Wednesday, although most major markets were still in the red as investors worried about further aggressive monetary tightening following blowout U.S. labour data. European markets looked somewhat steadier, with U.K. FTSE futures signalling a 0.24% rise and Germany's DAX futures up 0.62%. The overnight JOLTS report on job openings - closely watched by the Federal Reserve - pointed to extremely tight labour conditions, defying a string of large rate hikes and bolstering the case for more.

  • Megan Thee Stallion Records a Cheeky Treat for Fan Who Throws Phone on Stage

    "I said welp," the rapper explained.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: EV Giant Dives As Buffett Trims Stake; TSLA Extends Post-Split Slide

    TSLA hit resistance after a 3-for-1 split. BYD earnings nearly tripled in Q2, with a huge expansion just getting underway.

  • Exxon Escalates Dispute With Russia Over Barred Exit From Giant Oil Project

    The U.S. oil company has notified Moscow it will sue unless the government lifts a decree banning Exxon from selling its stake in a venture in which it has invested for decades.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat

  • The stock market typically bottoms before the end of a Fed rate-hike cycle. Here’s how to make that bet pay off.

    MARK HULBERT A lot of money can be made betting on when the Federal Reserve will “pivot” — that is, take its foot at least partially off the rate-hike gas pedal. Yet a lot of money can also be lost, as we saw on August 26 when the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost more than 1,000 points after Fed Chair Jerome Powell dashed hopes that the Fed’s pivot had begun in July.

  • Chip stocks could plunge another 25% as ‘we are entering the worst semiconductor downturn in a decade,’ analyst says

    After a rough few months for semiconductor stocks, one Wall Street analyst expects the pain to continue and predicted Tuesday that "we are entering the worst semiconductor downturn in a decade."

  • Tesla (TSLA) is a Screaming Buy Post 3:1 Stock Spilt

    For investors who can swallow elevated valuation levels and are looking for companies with robust growth prospects, Tesla (TSLA) should be on the top of their list.

  • A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Peloton to Snap.

    The reason behind the layoffs, broadly, is twofold: business growth is slowing, while labor costs are increasing.

  • The stock market has tanked since Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. That’s how the Fed wants it

    Investors expecting the Federal Reserve to pivot from its inflation-fighting stance got a rude awakening on Friday. Price stability is still the Fed's top priority.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co

  • 3 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 82% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Billionaire money managers have used the bear market as an opportunity to scoop up three supercharged, but beaten-down, growth stocks.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher Bought These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we shall discuss how billionaire Ken Fisher bought these 10 stocks for the rest of 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, his investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see Billionaire Ken Fisher Bought These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Kenneth Lawrence […]

  • Ford (F) to Work on 2nd Electric Truck After F-150 Lightning

    Ford (F) is gearing up for another electric truck, different from the F-150 pickup. It is anticipated to come to market in 2025, with retail buyers as its main target group.

  • How I'd Invest $20,000 Today If I Had to Start From Scratch

    I'd focus my investments on four specific categories that I believe will set a portfolio up for long-term outperformance.

  • 3 Monster Blue Chip Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting With Passive Income Potential

    One of the simplest ways to compound wealth over time is by investing in quality companies in growing industries. Large companies like Deere (NYSE: DE), Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR), and Eaton (NYSE: ETN) may not pay the highest dividends. Long-term investors care less about what a stock's dividend yield is today and more about the company's relevance and prospects.

  • Goldman Sachs’ 2 Stock Picks With at Least 100% Upside Potential

    There’s no doubt, Wall Street did not like Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. The markets tumbled after Powell stressed the central bank is committed to taming inflation and will implement another 75bp hike if that is what is needed to get the job done. The markets might have thrown the toys out of the pram, but while cognizant of a bearish scenario, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist Jan Hatzius is not overly concerned, preferring to focus on Powell’s less hawkish commentary. “We contin

  • Adani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, Bezos

    (Bloomberg) -- Few outside of India had heard of Gautam Adani just a few years ago. Now the Indian businessman, a college dropout who first tried his luck as a diamond trader before turning to coal, has become the world’s third-richest person. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump