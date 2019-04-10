Apple quietly nixes fee to transfer data from your old Mac to your new one

After speaking with an Apple Store Operations Specialist, TidBITS reported that the company has dropped the data migration fee charged when users move their content from an old computer to a new Mac.

Previously, when you went to the Apple Store to upgrade your computer to a new one or had some repairs done, you'd have to pay a whopping $99 to migrate the data to your new device or new hard drive. As first reported by TidBITS on Tuesday, Apple quietly discontinued charging this particular fee.

An Apple Store Operations Specialist told the tech news site that "Beginning April 2, there will be no cost of Data Migrations with the purchase of a new Mac or Data Transfers with a repair."

Nevertheless, if you're confident in your tech savviness, you could do so yourself at home; Apple offers a set of instructions explaining how to move content from an old computer -- even if it's a PC -- to your new Mac. If you got into the habit of uploading your files to iCloud, there's no transfer even necessary when you change computers.

In any case, if you'd rather a professional handle the work, you can now go to the Apple Store to have it done for free.