Will Apple raise its dividend in 2019?

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has seen a lot of controversy lately, falling from its former leadership position atop the list of stocks with the highest market capitalizations. With concerns that iPhone sales are starting to struggle, many investors fear that Apple's high-growth days are long behind it.

Yet one often-overlooked aspect of Apple's success is how it's returned capital to shareholders. Despite spending billions on stock buybacks over the years, Apple has also been committed to regularly raising its dividend. After boosting its payout by 16% in 2018, Apple reached the seven-year mark in making consecutive annual dividend increases. But with business-related worries, will dividend increases stop for the foreseeable future? Let's look at Apple more closely to see what's in store for 2019.

Dividend Stats on Apple Current quarterly dividend per share $0.73 Current yield 2% Number of consecutive years with dividend increases 7 years Payout ratio 25% Last increase May 2018

Data Source: Yahoo! Finance. Last increase refers to ex-dividend date.

A short history of Apple's dividends

For most of its existence, Apple didn't pay a dividend. That was consistent with how tech companies usually worked, instead reinvesting available cash back into their businesses. After starting out with a modest payout, Apple discontinued its dividends in the mid-1990s to focus more on growth opportunities.

By 2012, though, Apple had achieved huge success. In response to having so much cash on its balance sheet and free cash flow coming in, Apple started paying a dividend again. The tech giant set an initial yield of about 2%, with a payout ratio of about 30% of its earnings.

In seven years, Apple's dividend yield hasn't really gone anywhere, but that's not for lack of trying. The stock has exploded higher, but the pace of the dividend increases that Apple has paid its shareholders has largely matched the stock's moves. Most of the company's hikes have been in the vicinity of 10% in recent years, but the most recent 16% boost marked an acceleration that stemmed in part from the positive future impact of tax reform.

AAPL Dividend Chart More

AAPL Dividend data by YCharts.

Is Apple's dividend in danger?

Lately, investors have been in a near-panic about Apple's slowing revenue metrics. Just this past week, CEO Tim Cook warned that revenue would fall from year-ago levels to just $84 billion, with weakness in China and slower rates of upgrades among customers elsewhere weighing on sales.