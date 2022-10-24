Apple raising prices of Apple Music, Apple One and Apple TV+

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Streaming budgets are taking another hit.

Apple confirmed Monday it has raised the prices of three of its streaming services: Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One, its subscription bundle which provides access to several services for one monthly cost.

The price of Apple Music will go up by $1 a month for individual subscriptions. Apple TV+ will now cost $2 more per month, while Apple One's price for individuals will also increase by $2.

Family subscription plans will also see a bump in price. In a statement sent to USA TODAY, Apple said the increases will take effect Monday.

"The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music," said Apple in its statement. "We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world’s best listening experience."

Apple also noted its "extensive selection" of programming for Apple TV+ in its statement on raising the price of the streaming video service.

The Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York, March 14, 2020.
New prices for Apple subscriptions

Here's how prices will change for Apple's streaming services, starting Monday.

Apple Music price

  • Individual: $10.99 (previously $9.99)

  • Family: $16.99 (previously $14.99)

  • Annual: $109 (previously $99)

Apple TV+ price

  • Monthly: $6.99 (previously $4.99)

  • Annual: $69 (previously $49.99)

Apple One price

  • Individual: $16.95 (previously $14.95)

  • Family: $22.95 (previously $19.95)

  • Premier: $32.95 (previously $29.95)

Streaming costs keep rising

Apple is the latest company to raise the price of its streaming service. In August, The Walt Disney Company announced it was raising the costs for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.

The company's current Disney+ plan will go up $3 to $10.99 a month starting in December. During that time, Disney+ will introduce a basic plan with ads for $7.99.

Hulu's price also bumped higher, taking effect earlier this month, while ESPN+ increased to $9.99 as of August.

In January, Netflix raised prices for all its plans. It's basic plan starts at $9.99, while the popular Standard plan, which supports high-definition content and allows users to watch separately on two screens, jumped to $15.49. The Premium plan costs $19.99 a month.

Next month, Netflix plans to unveil its ad-supported basic plan, which will feature commercials during movies or TV shows, for $6.99 a month.

