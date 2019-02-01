Apple ramps up hiring for its upcoming video streaming service

Twitter More

Facebook More

Apple’s very own version of Netflix may be right around the corner.

Over the last few weeks, Apple has been posted a number of new job listings related to its long-rumored subscription video-streaming service.

A peak of 42 openings related to the company’s "Interactive Media Group" (IMG) were listed in mid-January, according to data monitoring firm Thinknum . IMG looks to be the division within Apple responsible for developing the streaming service.

A graph showing the number of job listings related to Apple's IMG team, which is believed to be working on the upcoming video streaming service. More

Image: thinknum Read more...

More about Apple, Netflix, Video Streaming, Tech, and Big Tech Companies