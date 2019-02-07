Apple releases fix for disastrous group FaceTime bug

Twitter More

Better late than never.

Apple has finally released an update for iOS that fixes a serious bug in group FaceTime which allowed callers to spy on those they were calling — even if the intended recipient never answered. The update, iOS 12.1.4, was made available for download on Feb. 7 and follows shortly on the heels of two Congressional lawmakers publicly demanding answers from Apple CEO Tim Cook about the major privacy screw up.

According to Apple the update is for all iPhones newer than the 5s, the iPad Air and later iPads, as well as the iPod touch 6th generation. It mitigates what the company describes as a "logic issue [that] existed in the handling of Group FaceTime calls." Read more...

