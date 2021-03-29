Apple is reportedly incentivizing employees to get the COVID vaccine by offering paid time off for appointments and sick pay if they feel side effects

Avery Hartmans
·2 min read
Apple CEO Tim Cook
Apple CEO Tim Cook. AP Photo/Richard Drew

  • Apple will offer workers paid time off for vaccine appointments, according to Bloomberg.

  • The company will also offer employees sick pay if they experience side effects from the shot.

  • Apple previously said employees will start returning to the office in June.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Apple is encouraging its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine by offering time off, according to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple employees will reportedly receive paid time off for vaccine appointments, as well as sick pay if they experience side effects following the vaccine. The company does not have access to vaccines itself and will not be providing shots to its employees, Bloomberg reports.

A spokesperson for Apple did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read more: Inside Apple's ambitious next decade, where it could redefine consumer tech with a VR headset, foldable iPhone, and even an Apple Car

Many of Apple's employees have been working remotely since last March. Cook said during an interview on the "Outside Podcast" in December that about 15% of employees were reporting to Apple Park, Apple's Cupertino, California-based headquarters.

Cook previously told workers they should expect to start returning to the office in June 2021, though he cautioned that Apple would not "return to the way we were."

"There are some things that actually work really well virtually," Cook said in an interview at The Atlantic Festival last September.

Apple is famous for its culture of secrecy, and The Wall Street Journal reported last spring that working from home was challenging for employees. Some workers said they were unable to access internal systems from outside the office because of Apple's strict security measures, while others were confused over what work they were allowed to do from home.

The pandemic also affected a crucial aspect of Apple's business: hardware production. As Bloomberg reported late last year, Apple created workarounds, like remotely controlled robots and iPads equipped with augmented-reality software, to work with the employees at its factories in China.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Immune response may be linked to AstraZeneca vaccine clot issue; death risk rising among young adults in Brazil

    (Reuters) -The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Researchers may have found an explanation for the rare but serious blood clots reported among some people who received AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Drugs other than heparin can cause clotting disorders that strongly resemble HIT, and researchers suspect that in rare cases, the AstraZeneca vaccine may be another such trigger.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In AMC Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. AMC’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been movie theater giant AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). Unfortunately for long-term AMC investors, the stock and the company were struggling even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic as the entertainment business has undergone a dramatic shift to an over-the-top streaming model. However, AMC experienced a near worst-case scenario in March 2020. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of AMC’s operations. By June, the company announced it had “substantial doubt” it could avoid bankruptcy. In 2019, AMC generated a net loss of $149.1 million on $5.47 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a net loss of $4.59 billion on just $1.24 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, AMC shares were trading around $7.30. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $6.30 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 17, AMC shares dropped all the way down to $1.95 in intraday trading. A day later, the company announced it would be closing all of its theaters for at least six to 12 weeks. AMC shares recovered to as high as $7.71 in September 2020 amid a broad market rally. The stock ultimately hit its pandemic low of $1.91 in January 2021 as investors looked closer at the growing possibility AMC would never be able to manage its more than $11 billion in debt. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Apple Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now AMC In 2021, Beyond: Fortunately for AMC investors a miracle happened in late January 2021. With AMC on the brink of bankruptcy, Reddit’s WallStreetBets community orchestrated a coordinated buying campaign in the stock as part of a targeted short squeeze effort. The short squeeze sent the stock skyrocketing from under $2 per share to as high as $20.36 in a matter of days. Since the dust has settled on the initial short squeeze, AMC shares are now back down to the $10.63 level. AMC investors who bought one year ago and held on were completely bailed out by the short squeeze and have now generated an impressive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in AMC stock bought on March 29, 2020 would be worth about $2,931 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting AMC’s fundamentals to bring the stock back down to earth in the next 12 months. The average price target among the seven analysts covering the stock is $2, suggesting 81% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow ViacomCBS Became The Latest 'YOLO Stock'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • UPDATE 3-Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines highly effective after first shot in real-world use, -U.S. study

    COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc with BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc reduced risk of infection by 80% two weeks or more after the first of two shots, according to data from a real-world U.S. study released on Monday. The results validate earlier studies that had indicated the vaccines begin to work soon after a first dose, and confirm that they also prevent asymptomatic infections. U.S. public health officials, however, continue to recommend two doses be given on the schedule authorized by regulators based on clinical trials.

  • Vaccine Appointments Will Be Scarce In Los Angeles This Week As Officials Expect System To Be Overwhelmed By Demand From Newly-Eligible Residents

    “I anticipate that we will be overwhelmed in that first week, but hope that it will quiet down a bit after that. But even with a very significant increase in the supply of vaccine, we’re estimating that it will still take a couple months,” said Los Angeles County Chief Science Officer Dr. Paul Simon on […]

  • Japan asks Taiwan manufacturers to cooperate in chip production

    Japan has asked some Taiwanese manufacturers to cooperate in alternative production of semiconductors, industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said on Tuesday, after a chip plant owned by Renesas Electronic Corp was hit by a fire this month. "We are in communication with several manufacturing equipment makers (in Taiwan) to speed up procurement," Kajiyama told reporters after the cabinet meeting. A Renesas-owned Naka chip plant in northeast Japan was hit by fire earlier this month due to a power surge in one of the machines, putting more pressure on the broader chips industry amid a global shortage of semiconductors.

  • Jeff Bezos Asked Amazon Execs To Fight Back Harder Ahead Of Social Media Clash With Lawmakers: Recode

    Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) social media feud against prominent U.S. lawmakers last week was a result of top company executives following a broad mandate from CEO Jeff Bezos, according to a report by Recode. What Happened: Bezos asked company officials to aggressively push back against criticisms by U.S. senators Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) of the e-commerce giant’s labor and business practices, as per the report. The move came as Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama were voting on whether to unionize and Sanders, a frequent critic of Amazon, was scheduled to meet with the Amazon warehouse workers on Friday. The vote is scheduled to end on Monday. Top Amazon executive Dave Clark fired off a series of tweets by taking jabs at Sanders over the debate about raising the federal minimum wage. He argued that the minimum wage in Sanders’ home state of Vermont is only $11.75 an hour, while Amazon’s minimum wage is $15 per hour. Clark also advised Sanders to save his “finger wagging lecture until after he actually delivers in his own backyard.” The official “Amazon News” media relations Twitter account then engaged in a feud with Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) for questioning Clark’s progressive workplace assertion and claiming that Amazon makes workers “urinate in water bottles.” Amazon News also engaged in a tussle with Senator Elizabeth Warren, who accused the company of exploiting tax loopholes. This is extraordinary and revealing. One of the most powerful politicians in the United States just said she’s going to break up an American company so that they can’t criticize her anymore. https://t.co/Nt0wcZo17g — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 26, 2021 See Also: Amazon Goes On Twitter Offensive Against US Sens. Sanders, Warren Amid Unionization Campaign Why It Matters: Following intense criticism from Sanders and others, Amazon said in 2018 that it would raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour. Bezos admitted in a press release the decision was made after listening to "critics." In addition, the union campaign has increasing support from U.S. lawmakers. Amazon is worried that if a majority of the Alabama warehouse employees vote to unionize, workers at its other facilities may also vote in a similar manner and force the company to overhaul how it manages its workforce. Price Action: Amazon shares closed 0.02% higher on Friday at $3,052.03. Read Next: Amazon Workers In Germany To Go On Strike For 4 Days Photo by Steve Jurvetson on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTech Stocks Aren't A Buy Right Now But One Giant Is An Exception, Says AnalystWhy Upstart Holdings Stock Jumped 48% Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Arkansas becomes first state to pass bill prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth

    The state Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the bill Monday; the state House previously passed a version. It now goes to the governor for signature.

  • Exclusive: World leaders call for pandemic treaty

    The world needs a global settlement like that forged after the Second World War to protect countries in the wake of Covid, Boris Johnson and other world leaders have said. Writing for The Telegraph on Tuesday, Mr Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, said the virus pandemic had been "a stark and painful reminder that nobody is safe until everyone is safe". Amid growing international tension over vaccine supplies, they called for an end to isolationism and nationalism in favour of a new era of solidarity. The call by 24 world leaders alongside Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief, is made in The Telegraph and newspapers across the world including Le Monde in France, El Pais in Spain and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in Germany. The leaders said a treaty akin to the settlement forged in the aftermath of the war was needed to build cross-border co-operation ahead of the next international health crisis, describing Covid as "the biggest challenge to the global community since the 1940s". They wrote: "At that time, following the devastation of two world wars, political leaders came together to forge the multilateral system. The aims were clear – to bring countries together, to dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation, namely peace, prosperity, health and security."

  • Biden accelerates vaccination timeline but warns against 'reckless behavior'

    Echoing the increasingly urgent warnings made by his top medical advisers, President Biden cautioned Monday against “reckless behavior” that could prolong the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Yankees legend Masahiro Tanaka appears to suggest he moved back to Japan to protect his family from racism in the US

    Masahiro Tanaka left MLB after seven years and signed a two-year contract to play professionally in Japan.

  • Cathie Wood On Bitcoin: '$1 Trillion Is Nothing Compared To Where This Will Ultimately Be'

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood’s most recent statements about Bitcoin suggest that the digital asset’s trillion-dollar valuation is nowhere close to where it might be in the near future. What Happened: Speaking at a CBOE panel, she said, “If we add all of the potential demand relative to the limited supply, we come up with incredible numbers over the long term. We have just begun. One trillion dollars is nothing compared to where this ultimately will be.” Wood also described the current market conditions as favorable for a Bitcoin ETF, with the right amount of liquidity and demand from institutional investors. “We are now moving into what I believe will be prime time,” she said. In fact, ARK CEO believes that the demand from institutions will be the driving force of Bitcoin’s rise in valuation. Why It Matters: According to research from ARK based on “a million Monte Carlo simulations,” if institutions want to minimize volatility and maximize their Sharpe ratio, they should put something between two and a half and six and a half percent of Bitcoin in their portfolios, because of its low correlation to any other asset class. As large institutions like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) have already allocated a portion of their cash reserves to Bitcoin, ARK’s prediction of institutional adoption has already begun taking shape. #Crypto Demand. What Really Matters for #Bitcoin: Increasing Demand and Adoption - The potential launch of Bitcoin ETPs in the U.S. should keep the price buoyed. Increasing institutional demand, notably into corporate treasuries and accolades from a few billionaires, are part pic.twitter.com/N8ktr4GICo — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) March 26, 2021 Wood’s fellow CBOE panel member Kevin O’Leary too had some thoughts on Bitcoin’s present and future valuation. “Even at a trillion dollars, it's tiny,” said O’Leary, commenting that if Bitcoin is going to grow, it’s going to be because it becomes compliant to ethics committees around the world. Price Action: Bitcoin was up by 4.05% in the past 24-hours, trading at $58,148 at the time of writing. The market-leading cryptocurrency resumed its upward rally, with some increased volatility after the $6 billion options expiry last Friday. Benzinga's recent interview with Cathie Wood See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVisa Allows Payments To Be Settled With Crypto Using Ethereum NetworkControversial Crypto Project BitClout Faces Legal Charges Over Selling Social Tokens Without Users Consent© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Vaccines Stop COVID-19 Infection, But Here’s Why You Still Need to Wear a Mask

    With new variants of the virus, experts advise that vaccinated people shouldn't shed their masks just yet.

  • Man Arrested On Hate Crime Charges For Threatening Elderly Asian Woman in NYC

    A man, 48, has been arrested for harassing an elderly Asian woman, 65, in Midtown Manhattan over the weekend, according to police. Bobby Eli was arrested one day after the incident occurred on Friday and has been charged with second-degree aggravated harassment and third-degree menacing. Both are being counted as hate crimes, police said.

  • DeSantis denounces vaccine ‘passport.’ Heat plans special seats for fans who have one.

    Pointing to privacy concerns, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he will issue emergency rules this week that prevent businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccinations through COVID-19 “passports” and will ask the Legislature to pass a permanent ban.

  • Bear cubs in California are developing an unexplained illness that makes them friendly and not afraid of people

    California officials described picking up a young black bear showing "dog-like" behavior that had jumped into the open trunk of someone's car.

  • South Korea's expert panel says J&J COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective for approval

    A panel of South Korean advisers recommended a coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson was safe and effective, the food and drug safety ministry said on Monday, moving the single-dose shot a step closer to receiving regulatory approval. When granted a greenlight, the J&J vaccine will be the third COVID-19 vaccine authorized in South Korea, following ones from AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech, both of which require two doses. South Korea has an agreement to get 6 million doses of the J&J vaccine and has said it will be ready for inoculation from the second quarter.

  • Undergraduates at Brown vote for university to offer reparations

    They want reparations in several forms, including preferential admission for descendants of enslaved people, direct payments to descendants and targeted investments in Black communities.

  • 3 reasons why the recent electric vehicle stock-price correction isn't the end of the road for the EV trend, according to the world's largest wealth manager

    The recent EV sell-off doesn't mean the boom in electric cars is going away anytime soon, according to Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS.

  • The Palace Has Been Inundated With Letters Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tell-All Interview

    The Queen's lady-in-waiting is reportedly replying to *all* of them.

  • Protected birds are pecking livestock to death. Now Missouri farmers can fight back

    As black vultures expand in Missouri, a new program will allow certain livestock owners to kill them.