Apple reportedly plans to launch an 'extreme sports' Apple Watch with a larger screen and metal casing

Apple is reportedly planning to launch an "extreme sports" version of the Apple Watch this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The extreme sports Apple Watch is expected to have the company's largest smartwatch display to date, along with a bigger battery and rugged metal casing.

The display will measure in at almost two inches diagonally, Gurman says. The extreme sports model will have about 7% more screen area than the largest current Apple Watch. The display will also have a resolution of about 410 pixels by 502 pixels. Gurman speculates that the larger screen could be used to display more fitness metrics or information on watch faces.

In addition, Gurman says the extreme sports watch will use a stronger metal than aluminum and have a more shatter-resistant screen. The watch is also expected to have a larger battery in order to accommodate longer workout times. Gurman also says the watch is expected to have improved tracking metrics, such as the ability to detect elevation when hiking. As with the Apple Watch 8, the extreme sports model is expected to have the ability to detect fevers by taking the wearer's body temperature.

The extreme sports model is reportedly going to be announced later this year, alongside two other models, the Apple Watch Series 8 and an updated version of the low-end Apple Watch SE. Gurman says the Apple Watch Series 8 will retain its 1.9-inch diagonal screen size, while the Apple Watch SE will stick with its current 1.78-inch screen size. The extreme sports version of the Apple Watch is expected to cost more than the standard stainless steel Apple Watch, which is currently priced at $699.

All of the new Apple Watches will use an S8 processor with similar performance to the S7 chip in the Apple Watch Series 7, Gurman says. Apple typically announces its new watch models in September alongside its new iPhone launches.

Gurman reported last year that Apple was considering launching an Apple Watch with a rugged casing aimed at athletes to compete with products from Garmin and others.