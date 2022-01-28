Apple reports record revenue and earnings

Apple CEO Tim Cook marked 10 years on the job last year — a leadership choice that paid off during one of the most challenging business environments in modern history.

Why it matters: Apple outmaneuvered supply chain problems, thanks to its focus on speed and supplier control, to come away with record results last quarter.

Cook noted that issues were easing, while comparable large manufacturers like Tesla and Caterpillar this week warned of negative impacts ahead.

Catch up quick: The company reported record revenue and earnings during its all-important holiday quarter Thursday.

Sales growth for each of Apple’s products was positive with the exception of the iPad, despite the company's warning in the fall that supply issues could harm results, per CNBC.

In China, Apple regained its top smartphone market share position for the first time in six years.

Flashback: Cook was Apple’s COO, in charge of the company’s global supply chain and sales, prior to being named CEO in August 2011.

