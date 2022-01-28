Apple reports record revenue and earnings

Hope King
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Tim Cook
    Tim Cook
    American business executive

Apple CEO Tim Cook marked 10 years on the job last year — a leadership choice that paid off during one of the most challenging business environments in modern history.

Why it matters: Apple outmaneuvered supply chain problems, thanks to its focus on speed and supplier control, to come away with record results last quarter.

  • Cook noted that issues were easing, while comparable large manufacturers like Tesla and Caterpillar this week warned of negative impacts ahead.

Catch up quick: The company reported record revenue and earnings during its all-important holiday quarter Thursday.

  • Sales growth for each of Apple’s products was positive with the exception of the iPad, despite the company's warning in the fall that supply issues could harm results, per CNBC.

  • In China, Apple regained its top smartphone market share position for the first time in six years.

Flashback: Cook was Apple’s COO, in charge of the company’s global supply chain and sales, prior to being named CEO in August 2011.

