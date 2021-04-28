Apple soars past sales, profit targets with strong iPhone demand, warns of chip shortages

Stephen Nellis
·5 min read

By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) - Apple Inc on Wednesday posted sales and profits far ahead of Wall Street expectations and announced a $90 billion share buyback as customers continued to upgrade to 5G iPhones but warned that supply constraints from a global chip shortage would cost it billions in revenue in the current quarter, hitting Macs and iPads.

Sales to China nearly doubled and results topped analyst targets in every category, led by $6.5 billion more in iPhone sales than predicted and Mac sales about a third higher than estimates. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said the company sees an economic recovery coming.

"I think the U.S. will be very strong. Certainly, all indications that I see would be very positive on the U.S. economy," Cook told Reuters in an interview.

The results came the midst of a global semiconductor shortage that has hobbled U.S. automotive manufacturers but that so far had left Apple, a major chip buyer known for its supply chain expertise, unscathed. Cook said on a conference call with investors that Apple avoided a hit to fiscal second-quarter sales from chip shortages by burning through Apple's supply "buffers and offsets."

But Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri told investors on conference call that constraints due to the global chip shortage could cost the company $3 billion to $4 billion in revenue in the fiscal third quarter.

On the conference call, Cook said the shortages "affect primarily the iPad and the Mac. And so we'll have some challenges in there in meeting the demand that we've got."

Cook said that "most of our issue" is semiconductors made with older chipmaking technology. Those are the same classes of chips that have hobbled other industries, including automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co . Cook said it was difficult to tell how long supply shortages would last because so many industries use those chips.

"We would need to know the true demand from each of these players and how that's going to change over the next few months. And so it's very, very difficult."

Maestri said Apple, which stopped giving formal financial guidance a year ago amid pandemic volatility, expects revenue for the quarter ending in June to grow by "strong double digits" year over year, said Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri on a conference call. Maestri said the company expects a steeper-than-usual decline in revenue between its fiscal second and third quarters because of the unusual timing of its iPhone 12.

Apple thrived through the coronavirus pandemic as home-bound consumers stocked up on electronic devices and signed up for paid apps and services for fitness and music, and sales shot up even higher as Apple released 5G iPhone models last fall.

For the fiscal second quarter ended March 27, Apple said sales and profits were $89.6 billion and $1.40 per share, compared with estimates of $77.4 billion and 99 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Apple shares rose 3% in extended trading after the results.

IPhones were the biggest driver of growth, suggesting consumers are upgrading to 5G, said Haris Anwar, senior analyst at Investing.com.

"Stimulus cheques and the successful vaccine rollouts are certainly helping to boost consumer demand for tech gadgets across the board. This environment will last for at least another year providing a solid platform for Apple to expedite its growth."

While Apple's business is booming, its App Store, one of its fastest-growing businesses, has come under increased antitrust scrutiny because of Apple's in-app payment rules and app review policies.

Facebook warned on Wednesday that growth later this year could "significantly" decline as new Apple privacy policies will make it more difficult to target ads.

In the coming weeks, Apple will defend a high-profile antitrust lawsuit brought by "Fortnite" maker Epic Games, while European Union antitrust regulators are set to chare the company following a complaint by music streaming service Spotify, Reuters reported this week.

Macs and iPads - two product categories that Wall Street rarely counted on to supply growth - both benefited from consumers working from home and remote learning. On top of those trends, Cook said Apple customers were responding strongly to the company's M1 chip, its first in-house processor for Mac computers.

"Both of those things happening at once really supercharged the Mac sales. The last three quarters on Mac have been the strongest three quarters ever in the history of the Mac," Cook told Reuters.

Apple raised its dividend 7% to 22 cents per share, a penny ahead of estimates, as well as announcing the $90 billion share repurchase. Google-owner Alphabet Inc announced a $50 billion buyback on Tuesday.

Apple said iPhone sales were $47.9 billion compared with analyst estimates of $41.4 billion, according to data from FactSet.

Sales of Macs and iPads were $9.1 billion and $7.8 billion, respectively, compared with FactSet estimates of $6.8 billion and $5.6 billion.

Apple investors are looking for growth from Apple's accessories business, which includes products like AirPods headphones and its new AirTag trackers, and its services business, which includes its App Store and new offerings such as paid podcasts. Sales in the segments were $7.8 billion and $16.9 billion, respectively, versus estimates of $7.4 billion and $15.5 billion.

Cook said the company has 660 million paying subscribers on its platform, an increase from the 620 million in the fiscal first quarter.

Apple's sales in the greater China region during the fiscal second quarter, which included the busy Lunar New Year shopping season, were up 87.5% to $17.7 billion, compared with a 57% rise in the previous quarter.

Shares of Apple are up some 93% over the past year, compared with a 61% rise for the Nasdaq 100 index of which Apple is a component.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Henderson and Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    ADM earnings call for the period ending March 31, 2021.

  • Qualcomm stock rallies as earnings, outlook top Street estimates

    Qualcomm Inc.'s stock rallied in the extended session Wednesday, after the chip maker's results and outlook topped Wall Street estimates following a few recent downgrades to the stock.

  • Quebec reports first death of patient in Canada following AstraZeneca vaccine

    The province of Quebec on Tuesday reported Canada's first death of a patient from a rare blood clot condition after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Canada has reported at least five cases of blood clots following immunization with the vaccine, but public health officials maintain the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh the potential risks. Canadian health authorities are gathering additional information on this case, the country's public health agency said.

  • Can’t access Apple’s controversial new anti-tracking feature on your iPhone? Here’s why

    It might not be the most exciting addition of iOS 14.5, but App Tracking Transparency is definitely the most important new feature in the latest update for Apple's mobile operating system. From now on, every iPhone app has to ask your permission before it can track your activity across other apps and websites, and you can choose to deny any or all of them that right. Unfortunately, the feature doesn't seem to be working as intended for everyone, and now Apple has published a support document explaining why the feature might be grayed out on your iPhone. Now that the feature has launched, you will start seeing prompts when you open an app for the first time asking you whether you want to "Ask App Not to Track" or "Allow" it to occur. Regardless of which option you choose, there is a new menu in Settings > Privacy > Tracking that lets you give or withdraw permission for any app on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. You'll see an "Allow Apps to Request to Track" toggle here as well: If you turn off "Allow Apps to Request to Track" in privacy settings, you'll stop seeing prompts from apps that want to track your activity. Each app that asks for permission to track while this setting is turned off will be treated as if you tapped Ask App Not to Track. You can also choose to ask all apps that you previously allowed to track to stop tracking your activity. Or you can allow just the apps to which you previously gave permission to continue to track your activity. This is where some iOS 14.5 users are running into trouble. Shortly after the update dropped, many people reported that the "Allow Apps to Request to Track" toggle was grayed out on their devices. Apple offered three reasons for why the feature might be disabled in an update to the support document mentioned above: For users with child accounts or under age 18 by birth year, signed in with their Apple ID* (* Child account age varies by country and region.) If your Apple ID is managed by an educational institution or uses a configuration profile that limits tracking If your Apple ID was created in the last 3 days If you fall into any of those three categories, you won't be able to adjust the toggle, but it will be disabled by default, so all apps that request to track you will be automatically denied and will not receive your IDFA. If the status of your account or device changes, and you then choose to reactivate the feature, you will start to see the prompts on your device. According to 9to5Mac, there are users affected by this issue that don't fall into any of the categories listed above, so this might be something Apple has to address in a future update.

  • Apple Has a Huge Quarter, Boosts Its Buyback Plan by $90B and Lifts Its Dividend

    Revenue rose an astonishing 54% buoyed by huge sales of iPhones and big gains from both iPads and Macs.

  • Shoppers say these earbuds are 'as good as AirPods, if not better' — and they're on sale for just $40

    "I was in search of the best true wireless earbuds under $100, and after months of research, I gotta say I think I found them."

  • Amazon sale slashes Apple Watch Series 6 to just $299 – the lowest price ever

    The Apple Watch Series 6 is wildly popular and everyone knows it, but Google gave us a big reminder late last year when it named the Apple Watch a top trending holiday gift. Now, Amazon is running a surprising deal on Apple's newest watch models — including one colorway in particular that just got a monster $100 discount and fell to its lowest price ever. Believe it or not, that means you can actually pick up an Apple Watch for less right now than you could have during Amazon's big Black Friday sale last year! It should be no surprise that the Apple Watch S6 was the #2 most popular tech gift for the holidays last year. The newest Apple Watch takes everything people love about Apple's smartwatch and makes it even better. On top of that, the Apple Watch now includes a built-in pulse oximeter feature, which is obviously a very timely addition to Apple's top wearable. Amazon has been running a big sale for a while, offering great discounts on so many Apple Watch Series 6 SKUs. Now, several additional discounts have been added to the sale — including one that's a new all-time low price! There are plenty of Apple products on sale right now at Amazon, too. AirPods Pro are down to the best price of 2021 so far and you'll find great prices on both AirPods 2 models as well. There are also deep discounts on Apple's new M1 MacBook Pro, which is up to $150 off and down to its lowest price yet! But what you really should check out is the sale that slashes up to $100 off the best-selling Apple Watch Series 6, dropping it under the $300 mark for the first time ever. There's no way this deal will be around for very long, so hurry up or you'll miss out. Here are some details from Apple's product listing on Amazon: GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5 5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance Swimproof design Sync your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks

  • India Covid: Delhi builds makeshift funeral pyres as deaths climb

    India's capital struggles to find space to cremate its dead during the second wave of the pandemic.

  • U.S. probing two new blood clot cases after J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

    One case was in a male and the other was in a female, both of whom were below 60 years, according to the agency, taking the total number of confirmed such cases to 17 out of 8 million shots given. The new cases come after U.S. health regulators on Friday recommended resumption of use of J&J's shot, ending a 10-day pause to investigate its link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots. The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration said on Friday the risks of experiencing the syndrome involving severe blood clots and low platelets as a result of the vaccine were very low.

  • Dell announces new 2-in-1 Latitude laptop

    Microsoft Office is now available on Amazon Fire tablets, plus, Florida’s robot waiter.

  • What did the pandemic mean for Microsoft? A 44 percent jump in profits.

    One thing we've learned over the past year: the COVID-19 pandemic has been awful for humanity, but a boon to all of the tech company's we're relying on. That's truer than ever for Microsoft, which announced a 19 percent increase in revenues for the third quarter ($41.7 billion), compared to last year.

  • 10 Buyer’s Markets Where Home Prices Haven’t Boomed

    Barron’s searched for compelling areas where home prices have risen below average and buyers face less competition than they might in other parts of the U.S.

  • The Apple Watch Series 6 falls to an all-time low of $299

    The Apple Watch Series 6 is currently available for $100 less than its original price at Amazon and Best Buy.

  • Wall Street Just Gave These 3 Stocks a Big Thumbs Up

    Wall Street analysts don't always get their stock picks right, but being able to call up company executives and industry contacts to get a sense of a business's direction at least provides them with educated insight. Below are three stocks that Wall Street issued strong buy alerts for, suggesting these are analysts' strongest convictions for the future. The 60,000-member Motley Fool CAPS platform aggregates the opinions of investors by asking them to assign ratings to each stock based on its perceived likelihood of outperforming the market, from one to five stars, with five being the best.

  • T-Mobile just introduced a powerful new rival to Apple’s AirTag

    It has only been a week since Apple announced its AirTag smart trackers, but that isn't stopping a mobile carrier from launching a rival tracker of its own. On Wednesday, T-Mobile introduced a new product called the SyncUP TRACKER, and much like similar trackers from Apple, Tile, and Chipolo, the SyncUP Tracker can help ensure that you never lose your most important items. If there is one defining feature that separates T-Mobile's tracker from the competition, it's got to be its ability to run on T-Mobile's LTE network, which spans 99% of the country. “SyncUP TRACKER brings peace of mind to customer’s most prized possessions and valuables, which is why we’re putting the power of our network behind it,” said Matt Staneff, Chief Marketing Officer of T-Mobile, in a press release on Wednesday. “From families to cars to now things, T-Mobile’s network is connecting just about anything – because it has the power and reliability customers can depend on.” By utilizing T-Mobile's network, it will be all but impossible to lose an item with a SyncUP Tracker attached to it. Plus, it offers "near real-time tracking" and allows you to set virtual boundary alerts for your lost items. Best of all, the SyncUP Tracker does not need to be near a smartphone in order to work. All you need to do to use the tracker is attach it to your keys, a backpack, or anything else you want to track, download the free SyncUP TRACKER app from the App Store or Google Play, and create a profile for the item within the app. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aeOLjvVNyyQ Here are all of the standout features that T-Mobile listed for the SyncUP Tracker on its website: Location Tracking: Check the last known location on a map and get near real-time location tracking even when miles away. Virtual Boundaries: Set virtual geofenced boundaries to get notified when it leaves the selected area so customers can quickly react. Ring When Lost: Easily locate an item that’s nearby, but not in plain sight. Customizable Profiles: Add a name, descriptor, photo – even select how often the device pings back its location to improve battery life and more – all bringing a more optimized tracking experience to fit the customers need. Light Sensor: Optional feature can detect change in light (from dark to light) in the event the tracked belonging is moved – out of a locker, a backpack, or other! Water and Dust Resistant: IP67 rated stands up to dust, water and drops. Rechargeable battery: The 900 mAh rechargeable battery lasts up to 7 days depending on usage. T-Mobile will start selling SyncUP Trackers next Friday, May 7th, for $60 each at T-Mobile stores or by calling 1-800-TMobile. You can also pay $2.50 per month on T-Mobile's Equipment Installment Plan if you prefer, but either way, you're going to need to pay $5 per month for SyncUP Tracker service to use the device. For now, only T-Mobile's Magenta Postpaid voice customers are eligible to purchase the trackers, but the carrier plans to make them available for Sprint, Magenta Prepaid, and Metro by T-Mobile customers in the future.

  • Exclusive: Major Chinese investors in talks to take Aramco stake - sources

    Major Chinese investors are in talks to buy a stake in Saudi Aramco, several sources told Reuters on Wednesday, as Saudi Arabia's state oil firm prepares to sell another slice of its business to international investors. Saudi Arabia was in discussions to sell 1% of Aramco to a leading global energy company and could sell further shares including to international investors within the next year or two, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in televised remarks on Tuesday. A stake of 1% would equate to around $19 billion based on Aramco's current market capitalisation.

  • Elon Musk said Tesla made 'significant mistakes' calculating how much its Solar Roof should cost, leading to massive price hikes

    Tesla hiked the price of its Solar Roof for customers awaiting installation by up to 70%. On Monday, Musk said it had made "significant mistakes."

  • 'Zugzwang': Polish draughts official apologises after removing Russian flag

    A Polish draughts official apologised on Wednesday for causing outrage in Moscow by removing the Russian flag from a player's table during a world title match, but said he'd had little choice. Match official Jacek Pawlicki removed the flag as Russia's Tamara Tansykkuzhina played Poland's Natalia Sadowska in the Womens World Championship in Warsaw on Tuesday. Organisers said they had been told to remove the flag immediately by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) because Russians are barred under doping sanctions from competing under their national flag at major international events.

  • Nuggets fans absolutely loved Bol Bol’s two-handed jam in garbage time

    Bol logged only three minutes, but earned perhaps the best reaction of the night after a powerful dunk in the closing seconds.

  • What the Teddy Bridgewater trade means for the Denver Broncos…and the draft

    Teddy Bridgewater is on his way to the Denver Broncos. What does that mean for Drew Lock and the 2021 NFL draft?