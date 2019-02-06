Apple’s Retail Chief Calls it Quits – Will Her Shocking Departure Throw Tim Cook’s Successsion Race Wide Open?

Apple’s senior vice president of retail, Angela Ahrendts, will be leaving the company in the next two months. Ahrendts has been serving as the iPhone maker’s retail chief since 2014. She was the highest-ranked female executive at Apple and a top candidate to succeed Tim Cook as CEO.

Before joining Apple, Ahrendts was the CEO of British luxury fashion house Burberry Group PLC. Ahrendts will be succeeded by Deirdre O’Brien, who has been an Apple insider for about three decades.

Apple to Combine Human Resources and Retail Head Roles

Currently, O’Brien is the human resources vice president. Her new title will be senior vice president of Retail + People, according to a statement from Apple.

A bittersweet set of announcements today. Angela, we thank you for all you've done to inspire and energize our teams. Deirdre, we can think of no one better to lead our stores and all of Apple's people in their mission to change lives for the better. pic.twitter.com/PekF8rU9Qe — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 6, 2019





