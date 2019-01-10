Apple Roundup: Negative Preannouncement, Samsung Deal

Apple AAPL usually trades at a premium to the S&P 500 and it has lived up to that standard all through the past year. And that’s despite its decision to no longer provide hardware unit sales numbers to turn focus to its emerging services business. The shares took a beating then, as well as after its negative preannouncement, while continuing to lead the S&P 500 by a mile-

But estimates have come tumbling down as analysts began to get a sense of just how much of a decline the hardware business was in for: by 22.6% for the December quarter, 11.9% for the March quarter, 9.7% for fiscal 2019 and 8.4% for fiscal 2020.

The chart below shows that even after the correction, both 2019 (light blue line) and 2020 (red line) estimates continue to represent significant growth from comparable prior year periods.

At 12.20X forward 12 months P/E, the shares are trading below their 5-year median, which is probably fair because of the uncertainty surrounding the core business-

Here are the top stories for last week-

Sales Warning

On Jan 2, Apple lowered its revenue guidance for the holiday quarter from $91 billion (at the mid-point) to $84 billion, its gross profit from $34.8 billion at the mid-point to $31.92 billion, its operating expense from $8.75 billion to $8.7 billion (effectively lowering operating income from $26.05 billion at the mid-point to $23.22 billion) and its other income from $300 million to $550 million. Applying the tax rate of 16.5% (unchanged) to the after-tax income, guided net income reduced from $22.00 billion to $19.85 billion.