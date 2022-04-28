Apple Sales Top Estimates on Strong iPhone and Services Demand

Apple Sales Top Estimates on Strong iPhone and Services Demand
Mark Gurman
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. warned that supply constraints would cost the company $4 billion to $8 billion in the current quarter, sending the shares down and casting a pall on record-setting results that the company just reported.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Covid restrictions, which have swept China in recent weeks, will take a toll on the June quarter, the company said on a conference call Thursday. Last quarter’s sales and profit had topped analysts’ estimates, fueled by strong demand for the iPhone and digital services, and the company announced $90 billion in new stock buybacks.

The outlook renewed concerns that supply-chain woes will hamper the tech industry. Apple shares tumbled as much as 6.2% to $153.50 in late trading after the remarks.

Sales last quarter rose 8.6% to $97.3 billion, a record for a non-holiday quarter, Apple said earlier on Thursday. Analysts had projected $94 billion on average. Profit came in at $1.52 a share, compared with a prediction of $1.42, initially sending the shares up in late trading.

Apple had previously said the March quarter would be a record, though its growth rate would decelerate for both the overall business and its services segment. The company’s December quarter was a blowout sales period, exceeding Wall Street estimates with an all-time revenue high of nearly $124 billion.

Following its usual pattern, Apple used its second-quarter report to increase its dividend and boost stock repurchases. The dividend will grow 5% to 23 cents a share.

Before Apple’s results were released Thursday afternoon, the stock had fallen about 7.8% this year, hurt by a broader tech downturn. Apple had gained 34% in 2021, its third straight year of increases.

Apple didn’t provide specific guidance for the third quarter, but the Cupertino, California-based company is facing headwinds -- such as the Covid restrictions in China -- that are delaying shipments of key devices. It’s also contending with increasing inflation and a pullout from Russia following that country’s invasion of Ukraine. Analysts are projecting third-quarter revenue of about $86 billion.

In the fiscal second quarter, which ended in March, Apple generated $50.6 billion from the iPhone, its biggest source of revenue. That compared with an average estimate of $49.2 billion.

The company launched the low-cost iPhone SE in March, contributing to sales in the last quarter. But the flagship iPhone 13 may have been less of a draw than the previous year’s iPhone 12, which was more of a dramatic update. The iPhone 13 retained the earlier model’s design, with some minor upgrades that focused on camera improvements.

The Mac continued its resurgence, generating revenue of $10.4 billion in the quarter. Apple launched the high-powered Mac Studio desktop in the quarter, but many orders of that machine have been delayed due to supply chain shortages, customization time and high demand. The strong Mac sales are likely primarily due to the new MacBook Pros, though those models are now facing supply constraints as well.

The iPad brought in $7.65 billion, down 2.1% from the year-ago quarter. Despite new models -- including an updated low-end iPad, a new iPad mini and updated iPad Air -- the product continues to be one of Apple’s least-lucrative major segments. Some users have panned the device in recent months, saying its software features haven’t kept paced with hardware capabilities.

Apple’s Wearables, Home and Accessories category, which includes the Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini and AirPods, also missed estimates. The business generated $8.8 billion last quarter, compared with an estimate of $9 billion.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mining Giant Glencore Is Losing Support for Its Climate Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Shareholder support for Glencore Plc’s climate change strategy has weakened and the world’s top coal shipper will now have to consult with investors as it looks to defend one of its most profitable businesses.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch

  • Apple Posted Another Great Quarter. The Next One Might Not Be As Good.

    The tech giant beat expectations in nearly every business, but it offered some cautious commentary about the current quarter.

  • Apple Stock Slides As Supply Chain, China Caution Clouds iPhone-Drive Q2 Earnings Beat

    "We are delighted to see the strong customer response to our new products, as well as the progress we're making to become carbon neutral across our supply chain and our products by 2030," said CEO Tim Cook.

  • Amazon Falls, Projects Slower Growth as Online Sales Stall

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. projected sluggish second-quarter sales growth, as consumers reduce their online spending amid rising inflation and a return to pre-pandemic activities. The shares plunged about 10% in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’

  • Apple beats earnings estimates, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Apple's Q2 earnings and revenue beats.

  • Apple Reports Higher Revenue, Earnings

    Apple Inc. [posted one of its best quarters](https://www.wsj.com/articles/apple-aapl-q2-earnings-report-2022-11651115203) in its 46-year history on Thursday. But investors will follow Chief Executive Tim Cook’s comments on a later conference call closely for any signs the iPhone maker sees slowing demand among high-end buyers amid high inflation, Covid-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine. Apple’s revenue for the January-through March period rose 9% to $97.3 billion, far exceeding analys

  • Apple CEO ‘deserves a lot of credit’ amid supply chain issues: Analyst

    Tom Forte, D.A. Davidson managing director and senior research analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Apple and Amazon earnings.

  • Apple stock swings to a loss after executives warn of billions in added costs

    Amid a supply crunch and geopolitical unrest, Apple Inc. topped earnings expectations and set a new record for March-quarter revenue, but its shares dipped in late trading Thursday after the company said it expected to see steeper pressure from supply constraints in the current period.

  • Robinhood Stock Plumbs New Depths After Revenue Tumbles 43%

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc., the financial upstart that drew millions of novice investors during the early days of the pandemic, is struggling to prove itself as a public company. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With F

  • Apple beats Wall Street estimates despite supply chain disruptions

    Apple beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom line.

  • Lucid CEO Got Half of $566 Million Award Before Shares Fell 67%

    (Bloomberg) -- A short-lived surge in Lucid Group Inc.’s share price last year allowed Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson to collect more than $260 million in performance-based awards.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Fo

  • Bausch + Lomb Seeks $840 Million in U.S. IPO of Contact-Lens Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Bausch + Lomb Corp., the contact lens maker, has filed to raise as much as $840 million in an initial public offering, a long-awaited deal that may show green shoots in U.S. capital markets. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Cr

  • Stocks set to erase losses from earlier in the week

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to look at markets closing ahead of the bell, as well as the sector action, Nasdaq leaders, and the semiconductor industry.

  • Citigroup Sees Muni Revival With Investors Poised to Get Cash Bonanza

    (Bloomberg) -- The municipal-bond market, pummeled by a swift rise in interest rates and a near-record investor exodus from mutual funds, appears poised to get a little bit of support next month.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay W

  • Apple Sees $4 Billion to $8 Billion Impact From Supply Constraints

    Apple Inc. said it sees supply constraints caused by Covid-related disruptions and chip shortages impacting its business by between $4 billion and $8 billion in the current quarter. On the company’s conference call, Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said the projected impact is “substantially larger than what we experienced during the March quarter.” When asked if the lost sales are recoverable, Chief Executive Tim Cook said, according to a transcript from Factset, “We believe that ther

  • Fidelity just announced a massive hiring spree, targeting more than 12,000 new staffers as the investment giant bets on the power of retail investors

    The new hires will bring Fidelity's headcount to 68,000 by year's end, up 19% from the start of this year.

  • Teladoc implodes 48% after massive first-quarter loss, costing Cathie Wood's ARK more than $400 million

    Ark Invest bought about 100,000 shares of Teladoc across its various ETFs as recently as Tuesday, and more than 40,000 shares on Monday.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These three stocks have all lost 25% or so of their value over the past year, but the long-term future isn't nearly that dark.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.