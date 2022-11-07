Apple says iPhone supplies hurt by anti-virus curbs in China

·1 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Apple Inc. is warning customers they'll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor's factory in central China.

The company announcement Sunday gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the central city of Zhengzhou is “operating at significantly reduced capacity.”

“We now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated,” the company said. “Customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.”

Foxconn Technology Group said earlier it imposed anti-virus measures on the factory in Zhengzhou following virus outbreaks. Apple and Foxconn previously hadn't responded to questions about how iPhone production might be affected.

Last week, access to the industrial zone where the factory is located was suspended for one week following a surge in infections in Zhengzhou and the departure of workers from the factory.

“We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker,” Apple said.

Recommended Stories

  • Jade Carey adds to medal haul at worlds with vault gold

    Jade Carey's rebound from Olympic disappointment in her best event ended with a gold medal at the world championships. The 22-year-old American soared to victory in the women's vault final on Saturday, giving her a second trip to the top of the podium at M&S Bank Arena after helping the U.S. women capture the team gold earlier in the meet. Carey's average score of 14.516 for her two vaults was just enough to edge teammate and fellow 2020 Olympian Jordan Chiles.

  • Apple Warns China's Covid Issues Will Hit Holiday iPhone Shipments

    "We now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products," Apple said.

  • Paul George's 34 points not enough as scoring-deficient Clippers fall to Jazz

    Despite Paul George's efforts, the Clippers are last in NBA points per game. Their offensive woes once again popped up in a 110-102 loss to the Utah Jazz.

  • Why slave descendants want the Benin Bronzes to stay in US

    A group of African Americans wants to stop the return of some Benin Bronzes to Nigeria.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Releases Scathing Nonendorsement Video For GOP Candidate

    The comedian hit Adam Laxalt with a withering reminder of how the Senate hopeful's own family intends to vote this year.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn says working to resume China production as soon as possible

    Taiwan's Foxconn, Apple Inc's biggest iPhone maker, said on Monday it was working to resume full production at a major plant in China's Zhengzhou as soon as possible that has been hit by COVID-19 curbs, and revised down its fourth quarter outlook. China ordered an industrial park that houses an iPhone factory belonging to Foxconn to enter a seven-day lockdown on Wednesday, in a move set to intensify pressure on the Apple supplier as it scrambles to quell worker discontent at the base. The Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone in central China said it would impose "silent management" measures with immediate effect, including barring all residents from going out and only allowing approved vehicles on roads within that area.

  • Apple warns of hit to iPhone shipments from China COVID disruption

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Apple Inc expects lower shipments of high-end iPhone 14 models than previously anticipated following a significant production cut at a virus-blighted plant in China, dampening its sales outlook for the year-end holiday season. Solid demand for the new iPhones has helped Apple remain a rare bright spot in the global tech sector that has been battered by spending cutbacks due to surging inflation and interest rates. But the Cupertino, California-based company has now fallen victim to China's rigorous zero-COVID-19 policy, which has already prompted many global firms including Estee Lauder Companies Inc and Canada Goose Holdings Inc to shut their stores in China and cut full-year forecasts.

  • Why Turkey profits from the ‘grain deal’ working at full speed

    Turkish companies can gain additional income from the work of the UN “Grain Initiative” in the Ukrainian ports. But how exactly do they make money?

  • Apple says iPhone production hit by China Covid lockdown

    Apple said Covid restrictions have "temporarily impacted" production at the world's largest iPhone factory in central China, warning that customers will now face longer wait times ahead of the holiday season.

  • How Long Does It Take for Solar Panels to Pay for Themselves?

    The ultimate goal: to save money with solar panels. In that case, your solar panels might pay for themselves in about nine to 12 years, maybe less. There are two main ways solar panels save you money.

  • Apple Cuts Outlook for iPhone Shipments on China Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. said shipments of its newest premium iPhones will be lower than previously expected after China lockdowns affected operations at a supplier’s factory. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteThe comp

  • Seahawks to wear Wolf Gray alternates against Cardinals

    Sunday will mark the fifth straight game the Seahawks have worn this uniform in Arizona, and the 8th time overall in the last 11 seasons.

  • IHSAA girls basketball poll: Check out latest rankings of Indiana's best girls teams

    The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association releases updated rankings each week.

  • Your Daily Singles Horoscope for November 05, 2022

    Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.

  • Apple: iPhone shipments delayed over China Covid lockdown

    Firm warns customers to expect longer wait times for its new iPhone due China's Covid lockdown.

  • 3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in November

    These companies are the platforms that other e-commerce businesses sell on and should see consistent growth over the next 10 years.

  • Germany 'rolling over for enemies of free world' after China buys up stake in port

    On the south bank of Hamburg’s sprawling harbour, one of the largest cargo ships on the planet, a 400-metre behemoth with “Cosco Shipping” emblazoned on the side, is being unloaded on a rain-swept quay.

  • No more 'notepad screenshots': Elon Musk said adding 'long-form text to tweets' is a 'high priority'

    After rolling out the Twitter Blue paid-verification subscription, Elon Musk said a "creator-monetization" feature will soon follow.

  • Twitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc., after laying off roughly half the company on Friday following Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition, is now reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by

  • Cambridge start-up is bought by Facebook owner as Zuckerberg pushes deeper into the metaverse

    Meta has acquired a UK start-up that helps gadgets decipher sounds around them, amid Mark Zuckerberg’s efforts to revive the struggling tech giant's growth.