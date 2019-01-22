Apple says the iPhone will be very useful after the climate apocalypse

Twitter More

In the end times, when the Earth is populated solely by roving bands of marauders, at least we'll know Apple was able to find new ways to profit from the iPhone.

The environmental nonprofit CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) dropped its latest report on Tuesday, and it's very depressing. The group asked more than 7,000 companies to share the risks and opportunities that come with climate change, reported Bloomberg. And it turns out there is money to be made even in a world ravaged by drought and storms.

Apple notes that "as people begin to experience severe weather events with greater frequency, we expect an increasing need for confidence and preparedness in the arena of personal safety and the well-being of loved ones." Read more...

