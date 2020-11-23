Apple security chief indicted over deal to give iPads for gun permits

Graeme Massie
·2 min read
Apple’s global security chief indicted for allegedly promising law enforcement officers 200 iPads in exchange for concealed-weapon permits (Getty Images)

Apple’s global security chief has been indicted for allegedly promising law enforcement officers 200 iPads in exchange for coveted concealed weapons permits.

Authorities in California say that the tech giant’s security chief Thomas Moyer agreed to exchange $70,000 worth of Apple products for the hard -to-obtain permits for company staff.

Investigators say the agreement was made with Santa Clara County undersheriff Rick Sung and sheriff’s Captain James Jensen.

The officers allegedly withheld the permits until Mr Moyer agreed to the deal, but it never went ahead when they found out the district attorney was investigating, according to reports.

Mr Moyer’s lawyer, Ed Swanson, said his client "did nothing wrong and has acted with the highest integrity throughout his career. We have no doubt he will be acquitted at trial."

Mr Swanson added that the Apple employee was “collateral damage” in an ongoing dispute between the district attorney and the sheriff.

Investigators say that sheriff’s officials also withheld a gun license from insurance broker Harpreet Chadha until he promised to provide tickets worth $6,000 to a San Jose Sharks ice hockey game in 2019.

During the game Sheriff Laurie Smith’s family and supporters reportedly held a celebration for her re-election, said Santa Clara County district attorney Jeff Rosen.

Jensen and Sung are on administrative leave and all defendants will appear in court in January.

In a statement Monday, the sheriff's office said, "As law enforcement officers, we are held to the highest moral and ethical standards.

“This is a difficult time for our organization; however our goal remains to provide the highest level of public safety to the residents of Santa Clara County.

“The hundreds of men and women who represent the sheriff's office will continue to serve our community with compassion, honesty and integrity.”

