Apple Seeking Web3-Savvy Content Marketing Directors

Silicon Valley superstar Apple (AAPL) is looking to add a creative director and an art director with Web3 chops, according to two recent job postings on its career website.

One of the listings is for an associate creative director candidate with “demonstrated interest in interactive platforms and Web 3.0.” The other, for a job as an art director, called for “passion for experimentation and innovation, demonstrated interest in Web 3.0,” although Apple has since removed the listing from its website. A reposted version, however, is still floating around the internet.

Read more: Goldman Says Apple, Meta Lead in Developing Metaverse Technology

The postings are both for roles within the company’s retail engagement and marketing team. This isn’t the first time Apple has sought out crypto-savvy specialists. Last spring, the company was looking to hire a crypto expert to lead partnership efforts for its payments team.

Apple has long maintained an enigmatic relationship with cryptocurrency, never making public statements about its plan to enter the space. The listings are the only two posts on Apple’s career board with a Web3 mention.

Apple did not respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment.

Read more: Apple Is Looking for Crypto Experience in 'Alternative Payments' Job Post