Apple Settles With App Developers Without Making Major Concessions

Mark Gurman
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. settled a wide-ranging class action lawsuit with U.S. app makers Thursday without agreeing to major changes to its policies, a victory for a company facing criticism that it wields too much power.

The settlement will include $100 million worth of payments to app makers ranging from $250 to $30,000 per developer, according to law firm Hagens Berman, which represented plaintiffs claiming Apple overcharged them fees for distributing their programs through the iOS App Store. A new advertising policy, meanwhile, will make it easier for developers to promote alternative pricing plans and ways to pay -- without Apple taking a cut.

Apple has long allowed developers to advertise external payment methods -- such as Netflix Inc. pointing users via email to sign up on its website instead of the app -- but has frowned upon the practice. The new policy ensures Apple won’t ban developers for these communications. It doesn’t, however, let developers advertise outside pricing or payment methods within the apps themselves. The settlement also addresses only U.S. app developers, leaving Apple’s global position unchanged.

The company is “clarifying that developers can use communications, such as email, to share information about payment methods outside of their iOS app,” Apple said in a statement.

Critically for Apple, the settlement excludes more significant App Store changes that were sought by some outside developers and legislators. The company is still requiring developers to sell their apps -- as well as in-app items and subscriptions -- using Apple’s payment system, which takes between 15% and 30% in commissions. Apple reduced the cut to 15% for developers that generate $1 million or less annually last year. On Thursday, it committed to continuing that policy for the next three years.

The settlement also doesn’t require Apple to allow third-party app stores or the so-called sideloading of software. And the company doesn’t have to further reduce its revenue share. The accord will require approval from Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who is overseeing this lawsuit. She is also the judge in Apple’s lawsuit with Epic Games Inc., which has contested the App Store policies as well. It’s unclear if this settlement will affect her opinion in that higher-stakes suit with the maker of Fortnite.

“This offer does nothing to address the structural, foundational problems facing all developers, large and small, undermining innovation and competition in the app ecosystem,” Meghan DiMuzio, executive director of the Washington-based Coalition for App Fairness, wrote in response. “Allowing developers to communicate with their customers about lower prices outside of their apps is not a concession and further highlights Apple’s total control over the app marketplace.”

Apple’s App Store practices have come under increasing scrutiny in recent months, with critics saying the tech giant is too dominant in the industry. U.S. Senators have griped about the “gatekeeper control” that Apple and Google have with their mobile operating systems and have hauled the companies into congressional hearings. And South Korea is poised to become the first country to impose curbs on the companies’ app marketplaces.

With Thursday’s agreement, Apple said it would retain recent changes to the App Store search engine for the next three years. “At the request of developers, Apple has agreed that its Search results will continue to be based on objective characteristics like downloads, star ratings, text relevance and user behavior signals,” Apple said.

The Cupertino, California-based company is also expanding the number of price points developers can offer from fewer than 100 to more than 500, and it will publish an annual App Store transparency report.

That report “will share meaningful statistics about the app review process, including the number of apps rejected for different reasons, the number of customer and developer accounts deactivated, objective data regarding search queries and results, and the number of apps removed from the App Store,” according to Apple. And the company plans to detail more information about its app review process on its website.

(Updates with comment in seventh paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Think About Buying Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG.L) Now?

    Alphabet Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOOG.L ) led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of...

  • What Is A Buy Point, And How Apple Set One Up Before A Big Rally

    So you're ready to buy Apple stock or another leader you've been eyeing for months. Should you go for it or wait until it reaches a proper buy point?

  • Why Meme Stocks GameStop, Naked, and Tonix Were on the Move Today

    Meme stocks were on the menu again Wednesday with shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Naked Brands Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) rising in midday trading while Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) took a breather after yesterday's 13% rise. Its stock was down 2% at noon EDT. GameStop rose 3.5% on Monday, surged 28% on Tuesday, but was nominally up 0.6% today.

  • Biden urges tech execs to 'raise the bar on cybersecurity'

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley talks about the Biden administration's plan to work with the tech industry on new cybersecuirty guidlines.

  • Investment Strategist: Markets have 'areas where you have to reestimate'

    Steven Wieting, Citi Global Wealth Chief Investment Strategist, breaks down the latest in the markets.&nbsp;

  • Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points; Ascendis Pharma Shares Spike Higher

    Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.33% to 35,288.79 while the NASDAQ fell 0.62% to 14,948.24. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.53% to 4,472.56. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 38,223,210 cases with around 632,270 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,558,530 cases and 436,360 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,645,530 COVID-19 cases with 576,640 deaths. In total, there were at least 213,967,020 cases

  • See Why Ascendis Pharma Stock Is Shining On Thursday

    The FDA on Wednesday gave a thumbs-up to Ascendis Pharma A/S's (NASDAQ: ASND) long-acting growth hormone lonapegsomatropin-tcgd. Marketed as Skytrofa, the somatropin prodrug has been approved in kids ages one and older with growth hormone deficiency (GHD) who weigh at least 25.4 pounds. The Company says that it is the first childhood GHD therapy that can be taken just once a week. Patients who make the switch from daily somatropin, the standard of care for more than three decades, could see up t

  • Apple will now let App Store developers talk to their customers about buying direct

    Apple announced today it has reached a proposed settlement (embedded below) in a lawsuit filed against it by developers in the United States. The agreement, which is still pending court approval, includes a few changes, the biggest one being that developers will be able to share information on how to pay for purchases outside of their iOS app or the App Store—which means they can tell customers about payment options that aren’t subject to Apple commissions. The settlement also includes more pricing tiers and a new transparency report about the app review process.

  • Ulta sees revenue boom, Salesforce raises full-year guidance, Williams-Sonoma rallies on record Q2

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down Thursday’s early morning earnings, which include: Salesforce raising its guidance after beating estimates and acquiring Slack, Ulta shares surging after reopening efforts helped boost the company’s revenue by 60%, Williams-Sonoma upping its revenue outlook after posting record Q2 results, Abercrombie and fitch delivering a mixed Q2 as online sells saw a decline, and Coty riding the wave of a rebound in makeup sales to report a quarterly earnings beat.

  • Should You Continue Investing in Netflix (NFLX)?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 13.25% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, outperforming both its Russell 1000 Growth benchmark that delivered an 11.93% return, and the S&P 500 […]

  • Apple lowers commissions on in-app purchases for news publishers who participate in Apple News

    Apple today is launching a new program that will allow subscription news organizations that participate in the Apple News app and meet certain requirements to lower their commission rate to 15% on qualifying in-app purchases taking place inside their apps on the App Store. Typically, Apple's model for subscription-based apps involves a standard 30% commission during their first year on the App Store, which then drops to 15% in year two. There are a few caveats to this condition, and they benefit Apple.

  • Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.65% and 8.04%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Tesla applies to sell electricity to Texas residents: report

    Tesla Inc. is seeking to sell electricity directly to customers in Texas, according to a new report.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Retreats Before Fed Chief Powell; Tesla Shows Bullish Action Amid Self-Driving Claims

    The market rally paused with Fed chief Powell on deck. Tesla is trading tight amid Elon Musk's FSD claims. Peloton, Workday were big movers late.

  • Delta Air Lines could be 1st of many to hike premiums for unvaccinated employees

    Other companies could soon follow Delta Air Line's lead in fining workers that don't get a COVID-19 vaccine, explains Paychex CEO Mary Mucci.

  • T-mobile hacker explains how he breached carrier's security: “Their security is awful”

    John Binns, a 21-year-old American who now lives in Turkey, told the Wall Street Journal that he was behind the T-Mobile security breach that affected more than 50 million people earlier this month. The intrigue: Binns said he broke through the T-Mobile defenses after discovering an unprotected router exposed on the internet, after scanning the carrier's internet addresses for weak spots using a publicly available tool. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“

  • Before your next trip, grab this versatile power bank for just $16 (save $24)

    This mobile charger has a secret weapon that I find essential for easier travel.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday — starting at just $11

    Save big on fan-favorite products like a bestselling TV and a handy robovac.

  • Exclusive-Microsoft warns thousands of cloud customers of exposed databases

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Microsoft on Thursday warned thousands of its cloud computing customers, including some of the world's largest companies, that intruders could have the ability to read, change or even delete their main databases, according to a copy of the email and a cyber security researcher. The vulnerability is in Microsoft Azure's flagship Cosmos DB database. A research team at security company Wiz discovered it was able to access keys that control access to databases held by thousands of companies.

  • Amazon’s best-selling foldable 4K camera drone is down to $60, but it’s almost sold out

    Quadcopter drones are great, but they can also be quite expensive. Finding a good option that won’t break the bank can be a daunting task. Even when they’re on sale, prices are often still high. A good example is the $500 DJI Mavic Mini, which is on sale for just $399 right now at Amazon. … The post Amazon’s best-selling foldable 4K camera drone is down to $60, but it’s almost sold out appeared first on BGR.