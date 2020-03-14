Apple Shuts Stores; Spain’s Cases Surge; U.S. Plan: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will close hundreds of retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and is moving to remote work. Countries across Europe tightened border restrictions with new cases and deaths reported across the continent. In the U.S., the House passed an economic relief plan backed by President Donald Trump to deal with the virus outbreak.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged people to avoid unnecessary social events, even within their own families. Production at a Renault-Nissan plant in Barcelona was halted due to disruptions in the supply chain.

Key Developments:

Cases rose to more than 140,000 worldwide, with deaths topping 5,100China now has 80,824 confirmed coronavirus cases, with its death toll rising by 13 on Friday to 3,189Spain reported a 36% jump in new cases to 5,753Apple closes stores outside of Greater ChinaMore countries across Europe are adding border restrictions

European Tightens Borders (7:45 a.m. NY)

European countries added border restrictions to curb the spread of the virus across the continent.

Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed orders Saturday to close the land borders with Poland and Norway for most foreign citizens from March 15. Switzerland said it would turn away travelers from Italy, deemed a “high-risk country.” Several nations also moved to implement border checks and bar cruise ships from their ports.

Greece stopped all flights to and from Italy, the second-worst affected nation after China. Georgia closed its border with Armenia and Azerbaijan. Portugal said cruise ships wouldn’t be able to disembark, as did Montenegro.

Abu Dhabi Closes Tourist Sites (6:56 a.m. NY)

Abu Dhabi announced the closure of tourist attractions and cultural sites, including a branch of the Louvre museum, until the end of the March, its Department of Culture and Tourism said in a statement.

Austria Readies Crisis Fund (6:47 a.m. NY)

Austria is setting aside 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) in liquidity and subsidies to support the economy against the impact of the coronavirus. The measures will offer liquidity by way of loans and loan guarantees as well as tax deferrals.

Jakarta Schools Close (6:34 a.m. NY)

Schools in Jakarta will be closed for the next two weeks as the number of cases in Indonesia continues to rise. More than 60 of the total infections were reported in the past two days, with five fatalities.

In Malaysia, 41 new infections were reported, the biggest one-day jump so far, to 238.

Japan Pledges Economic Support (6:32 a.m. NY)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said there is no need to declare a state of emergency over the coronavirus. He pledged to work with the Bank of Japan and introduce further economic measures as needed.

Merkel Says Avoid Social Events (5:05 a.m. NY)

In a podcast on Saturday, the German chancellor emphasized the need to slow down the spread of the coronavirus to not overburden health systems. “We are helping people in a very concrete way and can show solidarity in society,” she said.

Auto Plant Halt (4:48 a.m. NY)

A Nissan Motor Co. spokeswoman said production was halted at a plant in Barcelona because travel restrictions have disrupted the company’s supply chain.

Armenian Premier in Self-Isolation (4:46 a.m. NY)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan have gone into self-isolation as a precaution after meeting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Both have been tested and are awaiting the results.

Bolsonaro tested negative for coronavirus, according to an announcement from the Brazilian leader on Friday.

Apple Shutters Stores (3:34 p.m. HK)

In a letter posted on Apple’s website, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said that the “most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” which led to the decision to temporarily close the stores and allow corporate employees outside of Greater China to work remotely.