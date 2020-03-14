Apple Shuts Stores; Spain’s Cases Surge; U.S. Plan: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will close hundreds of retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and is moving to remote work. Countries across Europe tightened border restrictions with new cases and deaths reported across the continent. In the U.S., the House passed an economic relief plan backed by President Donald Trump to deal with the virus outbreak.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged people to avoid unnecessary social events, even within their own families. Production at a Renault-Nissan plant in Barcelona was halted due to disruptions in the supply chain.
Key Developments:
Cases rose to more than 140,000 worldwide, with deaths topping 5,100China now has 80,824 confirmed coronavirus cases, with its death toll rising by 13 on Friday to 3,189Spain reported a 36% jump in new cases to 5,753Apple closes stores outside of Greater ChinaMore countries across Europe are adding border restrictions
Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here.
Click VRUS on the terminal for news and data on the coronavirus and here for maps and charts. For analysis of the impact from Bloomberg Economics, click here. To see the impact on oil and commodities demand, click here.
European Tightens Borders (7:45 a.m. NY)
European countries added border restrictions to curb the spread of the virus across the continent.
Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed orders Saturday to close the land borders with Poland and Norway for most foreign citizens from March 15. Switzerland said it would turn away travelers from Italy, deemed a “high-risk country.” Several nations also moved to implement border checks and bar cruise ships from their ports.
Greece stopped all flights to and from Italy, the second-worst affected nation after China. Georgia closed its border with Armenia and Azerbaijan. Portugal said cruise ships wouldn’t be able to disembark, as did Montenegro.
Europe’s Borders Shut Against Virus as Switzerland Bars Italians
Abu Dhabi Closes Tourist Sites (6:56 a.m. NY)
Abu Dhabi announced the closure of tourist attractions and cultural sites, including a branch of the Louvre museum, until the end of the March, its Department of Culture and Tourism said in a statement.
Austria Readies Crisis Fund (6:47 a.m. NY)
Austria is setting aside 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) in liquidity and subsidies to support the economy against the impact of the coronavirus. The measures will offer liquidity by way of loans and loan guarantees as well as tax deferrals.
Jakarta Schools Close (6:34 a.m. NY)
Schools in Jakarta will be closed for the next two weeks as the number of cases in Indonesia continues to rise. More than 60 of the total infections were reported in the past two days, with five fatalities.
In Malaysia, 41 new infections were reported, the biggest one-day jump so far, to 238.
Japan Pledges Economic Support (6:32 a.m. NY)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said there is no need to declare a state of emergency over the coronavirus. He pledged to work with the Bank of Japan and introduce further economic measures as needed.
Merkel Says Avoid Social Events (5:05 a.m. NY)
In a podcast on Saturday, the German chancellor emphasized the need to slow down the spread of the coronavirus to not overburden health systems. “We are helping people in a very concrete way and can show solidarity in society,” she said.
Auto Plant Halt (4:48 a.m. NY)
A Nissan Motor Co. spokeswoman said production was halted at a plant in Barcelona because travel restrictions have disrupted the company’s supply chain.
Armenian Premier in Self-Isolation (4:46 a.m. NY)
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan have gone into self-isolation as a precaution after meeting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Both have been tested and are awaiting the results.
Bolsonaro tested negative for coronavirus, according to an announcement from the Brazilian leader on Friday.
Apple Shutters Stores (3:34 p.m. HK)
In a letter posted on Apple’s website, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said that the “most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” which led to the decision to temporarily close the stores and allow corporate employees outside of Greater China to work remotely.
Xi’s Message (2:18 p.m. HK)
China’s President Xi Jinping sent his condolences to South Korea, Iran and Italy, the three are among the worst hit outside China by the virus.
More African Countries Confirm Cases (2:15 p.m. HK)
Eswatini, a small African nation on South Africa’s eastern border, confirmed its first case as did Mauritania, in northwest Africa. The person infected in Mauritania had arrived from Europe on March 9, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. Rwanda also reported its first case.
President Rouhani Doesn’t Have Virus; Shrine Shut (2:12 p.m. HK)
President Hassan Rouhani and Vice President Eshagh Jahangiri do not have the coronavirus and all members of the government are in good health and working, the semi-official Young Journalists Club reported, citing the Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami. The government also plans to shut the Imam Reza shrine in the holy city of Mashhad, a magnet for millions of Muslim pilgrims every year, during the New Year Holidays from March 20, state television reported.
Manila Curfew (2:02 p.m. HK)
The Philippines will enforce a curfew in Manila for a month from Sunday, ABS-CBN News reported on Saturday, citing the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.
The 8 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew will last until April 14, the report cited MMDA chief Jose Arturo Garcia Jr. as saying. Workers and those involved in essential services will be exempt, while violators will be issued with a warning and will not be arrested, it said.
U.S. House Approves Bill (1:17 p.m. HKT)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described the bill as a continuing effort to help the American people. The 363-40 vote early Saturday sends the measure to the Senate, which plans to skip next week’s planned recess to take up the measure.
New Zealand Restrictions (12:20 p.m HK)
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said travelers coming in from the Pacific Islands will be excluded from restrictions that will be imposed from midnight Sunday. The prime minister spoke Saturday at a press conference in Auckland. Cruise ships will not be allowed into New Zealand until at least June 30.
Vietnam Tourists (12:16 p.m. HK)
Vietnam said it will suspend tourist visas for travelers who have been in the U.K., Northern Ireland and Schengen countries 14 days prior to their planned arrival starting Sunday.
U.S. Nursing Home Restrictions (9:36 a.m. HK)
The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has instructed nursing homes to significantly restrict visitors and limit communal activities, according to a statement from the federal agency.
The new measures are to protect senior citizens who are at the highest risk for complications from the virus, the CMS said. Restrictions apply to all visitors except in certain cases of compassionate care as well as to non-essential workers at nursing homes.
Trump to Host Videoconference With G-7 Leaders (7:57 a.m. HK)
Trump agreed to host a videoconference on the coronavirus with all of the G-7 leaders early next week.
He spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed how France and the U.S. are working to combat the coronavirus, as well as opportunities to work together to stop the pandemic.
Philippine President Tests Negative (7:48 a.m. HK)
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte tested negative for the coronavirus, said Senator Christopher Go, his ally and former aide.
Key Philippine economic officials -- including the central bank governor and finance minister -- are in quarantine as infections rise locally.
Cruise Lines Suspend Sailings (7 a.m. HK)
U.S. cruise operators plan to suspend operations for a month, marking the industry’s most sweeping response yet after a series of outbreaks at sea. Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and MSC Cruises will stop outbound sailings effective midnight, Trump said in a tweet.
The companies “are voluntarily and temporarily suspending operations from the U.S. as we work to address this public health crisis,” said Kelly Craighead, president and chief executive officer of the Cruise Lines International Association. “This is an unprecedented situation.”
Many hundreds of ships remain at sea, and two well-publicized cases on Carnival’s Princess vessels have left the industry struggling to demonstrate safety. The Diamond Princess was under quarantine in Yokohama, Japan, with more than 700 people testing positive.
Ireland Warns Against EU Travel (6 a.m. HK)
Ireland is advising people to use “a high degree of caution” before deciding to travel to other EU countries, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said in a tweet.
The move comes “in light of rapidly changing conditions & restrictions across a number of EU countries,” he said.
Mass-Transit Service Cuts Loom (4:40 p.m. NY)
Transit agencies are weighing service cuts as demand declines and employees cope with school closures. New Jersey Transit, a key commuter line to New York City, may pare back schedules after an estimated 20% drop in riders, Governor Phil Murphy said.
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said it will scale back bus and subway service starting Monday as system employees deal with closed schools in Maryland, Virginia and the the District of Columbia. Trains will run every 12 minutes Monday through Friday, less frequently than the typical five minutes, while buses run on a Saturday schedule.
Hungary Reverses Course, Closes Schools (4:35 p.m. NY)
Hungary will close schools nationwide from Monday in a bid to contain the coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
The announcement, by Facebook video, is a reversal for Orban, who earlier in the day rejected demands of teachers to suspend classes immediately. Education should continue with distance-learning tools, he said.
Trump Declares National Emergency to Free Funds (4 p.m. NY)
Trump, using a federal law, declared a national emergency, opening the door to help local authorities fight the coronavirus with $42 billion in aid and powers to remove red tape.
The announcement, made in the Rose Garden, is a symbolic turning point for Trump, who has repeatedly compared the virus to the seasonal flu and insisted that the outbreak is under control.
Trump also waived interest payments on student loans held by federal agencies and told the Energy Department to buy “large quantities of crude oil” at low prices for the strategic reserve.
The president’s tone was somber. He warned the virus’s impact “could get worse,” adding that “the next eight weeks are critical.”
Paris Landmarks Closed (2:25 p.m. NY)
Two of Paris’s landmarks are closed: The Eiffel Tower shut down on Friday, Agence France Presse reported. And the Louvre has not reopened since Sunday.
France had previously banned any gathering of more than 5,000 people.
Cuomo Says State to Test on Own (2:03 p.m. NY)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he spoke with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and they agreed to let the state run its own testing.The approval means that by next week, New York will be able to perform 6,000 tests per day, Cuomo said at a press briefing. To date, the state has tested about 3,200.He also said New York now has the largest number of coronavirus cases in the nation, 421, with 154 in an increasingly shuttered New York City.
New Cases Top China at Peak of Outbreak (1 p.m. NY)
Europe has become the epicenter of the outbreak and the world is reporting more new cases of Covid-19 each day than China did when the disease peaked in that country, the head of the World Health Organization said at a briefing. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said canceling sporting events can help slow the spread and he called on political and religious leaders to give more moral guidance. He said the 5,000 reported deaths is a “tragic milestone.”
The situation will worsen in many countries before it gets better, said Maria Van Kerkhove, a WHO epidemiologist. While the situation is improving in Asia, countries where the disease has peaked could experience relapses, she said.
Louisiana, London Postpone Votes (12:44 p.m. NY)
Louisiana has postponed its April 4 presidential primary over concerns about coronavirus, the first state to consider suspending voting since the outbreak began.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed U.K. local elections scheduled for May 7, including the London mayoral vote.
The European Union’s two highest courts, based in Luxembourg, will postpone all hearings that were scheduled for the next two weeks.
To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Lynn Thomasson in London at lthomasson@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrew Davis at abdavis@bloomberg.net, Lynn Thomasson, James Amott
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.