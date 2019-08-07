Apple stands in the global antitrust crosshairs

Apple – not Facebook or Google – is rapidly emerging as the test case for how officials in Brussels, Washington and beyond clamp down on Big Tech’s digital empires spanning vast swathes of the world, according to government officials, tech rivals and lawyers representing consumers in class-action lawsuits against the iPhone maker.

Other Silicon Valley heavy-hitters are also under a renewed spotlight for allegedly unfairly promoting their services over those of rivals. But with European regulatory complaints and U.S lawsuits piling up against Apple, it’s the tech giant that now finds itself at the center of a regulatory — and increasingly political — storm over possible antitrust abuses. The U.S. Department of Justice also opened its own antitrust investigation into the dominance of tech companies' online platforms on July 23.

Rivals complain they’re unfairly treated in Apple's powerful app store. Consumers claim they’re forced to pay eye-watering premiums for basic services. Powerful government agencies, armed with new regulatory teeth, plow through its corporate records looking for wrongdoing.

“There’s a lot of pressure to act,” said Ioannis Lianos, chair of global competition law and public policy at University College London. “What we’re seeing with Apple is a significant development for antitrust actions.”

Ahead of next year’s U.S. presidential election and a new European Commission starting work in November, industry executives claim that lawmakers and officials have targeted tech firms like Apple as an easy vote winner amid a souring of the general public’s view of Silicon Valley.

“We’re in a pre-election year, they chose this topic for a reason” said Marianela López-Galdos, global competition counsel at the Computer & Communications Industry Association, a Washington DC-based trade body whose members include Facebook and Google, but not Apple. “I’m not surprised.”

But with European Union policymakers already reviewing two separate antitrust complaints against the company, and the U.S. Department of Justice pushing ahead with its own probe into online platforms, Apple is in the crosshairs of renewed regulatory actions by some of the world’s most powerful government agencies.

The company's complete control over its app store gives regulators more tools and greater ability to act compared to early-stage probes into other tech giants.

The iPhone maker declined to answer a list of detailed questions from POLITICO on the record about its legal and regulatory challenges, or to comment on any specific antitrust charges.

It has previously denied that it unfairly favored its own services over those of rivals. The tech giant has also fought lengthy battles to stop class-action lawsuits brought by consumers who claimed they were overcharged in Apple’s app store because they could not buy digital goods in rival online marketplaces.

“I don't think anybody reasonable is going come to the conclusion that Apple's a monopoly,” Tim Cook, the company’s chief executive, told CBS News in June. “We don't have a dominant position in any market.”



Antitrust Spotlight

Viktor Yevpak was Apple’s biggest fan – until he wasn’t.

Five years ago, the developer built a digital service to allow parents to keep tabs on their kids’ mobile habits, relying heavily on the iPhone maker’s popular app store to reach customers worldwide.

But when Apple told him in September it was removing his product from the online marketplace for violating the company’s privacy polices – just as the tech giant released a rival parental control service – Yevpak went from one of Apple’s biggest fans to one of the company’s most vocal critics.

“I definitely believe Apple targeted us when it brought out its own service,” he said after filing a competition complaint with Europe’s powerful antitrust officials in April over claims the tech company unfairly favored its own products over those of competitors.

“Apple is acting as judge and jury within its own market,” added Yevpak. “Our business has been extremely affected.”

Yevpak’s complaints are only the tip of the iceberg.

In recent months, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that consumers could file class-action lawsuits against the iPhone maker for potential price gouging on its app store. Spotify, the Swedish music-streaming service, submitted a separate competition complaint with Brussels against the company’s alleged dirty tricks. Alongside the U.S. Department of Justice, the Dutch competition authority is also investigating the tech giant for possible wrongdoing.