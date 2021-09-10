Apple Stands to Lose a Few Billion Dollars Annually From Ruling

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Gurman
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has been ordered to make the most significant change to its App Store business model since launching the platform in 2008, and it could cost the tech giant a few billion dollars annually.

In a ruling Friday, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said the company must allow all developers to bypass its commission on in-app purchases -- a cut that runs as high as 30%. That includes letting iOS apps use “buttons, external links or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing methods” other than Apple’s payment system.

It’s a blow to Apple, but one that the world’s most valuable company can likely absorb. And Apple dodged an even bigger risk -- that the judge might determine that it was a monopolist under either federal or state laws. That helped investors take the decision in stride: Though the shares fell as much as 3.5% just after the ruling hit, the stock pared the losses.

“The court has affirmed what we’ve known all along: The App Store is not in violation of antitrust law” and “success is not illegal,” Apple said in a statement. Kate Adams, the iPhone maker’s general counsel, called the ruling a “resounding victory” that “underscores the merit” of its business.

Apple’s adversary in the trial -- Epic Games Inc., the maker of Fortnite -- also contended that the judge sided with Apple. This “isn’t a win for developers or for consumers,” Epic Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney said on Twitter.

Apple’s commissions from the App Store generated an estimated $6.3 billion last year in the U.S. -- with most of it coming from in-app purchases and subscriptions. That money is what’s at stake as games and other apps prepare to steer consumers away from Apple’s payment system.

Earlier this month, Apple said it would allow developers of so-called reader apps to point users to outside purchasing methods. That category includes media services such as Netflix and Spotify, plus news and book apps. But the decision Friday means that rule will have to apply to games and other categories as well, which have historically generated much more revenue for Apple.

Apple said that it’s still too early to determine how or when exactly the changes will be implemented and that it needs to have conversations with the judge. It also said that it would engage in ongoing dialogue with developers about the changes.

Gaming apps account for about 70% of all App Store revenue, and that comes from less than 10% of the platform’s users, according to the ruling. Those big spenders make up for the more than 80% of App Store accounts that generate virtually no revenue.

Apple made about $3.8 billion in revenue from games in 2020, most of which came from in-app purchases, according to estimates from Sensor Tower.

But even if the ruling ends up costing Apple a few billion dollars a year, that’s still a small fraction of its total revenue. In fiscal 2021 alone, the company is estimated to bring in more than $360 billion, meaning the change won’t make or break its overall financial performance. Some developers may also choose to stick to Apple’s payment system so they don’t have to build their own web payment platform.

The judge also didn’t force Apple to change its fees or let third-party app stores on its platform, which would have been a far larger blow to Apple’s revenue.

The ruling states that Apple must let developers communicate with customers “through points of contact obtained voluntarily from customers through registration within the app.” Last month, as part of minor concessions designed to settle a class-action lawsuit with small developers in the U.S., Apple had already agreed to allow those direct communications between developers and end users.

The ruling in the Epic trial only applies to the U.S., while Apple’s previous App Store changes -- relating to communications and reader apps -- were designed to be global.

The ruling could ultimately mean Epic’s Fortnite comes back to the App Store. The game was originally removed last year for using its own payment method, bypassing Apple’s fees. Now that an injunction is in place for Apple to allow that approach in some form, Fortnite could be poised to return.

Sweeney said Friday that Epic would only restore Fortnite on the App Store “when and where Epic can offer in-app payment in fair competition with Apple in-app payment, passing along the savings to consumers.”

The ruling is believed to mean that users would be able to make purchases via the web, rather than having a competitng payment system in apps themselves. That means Epic would need to build a website to let users make purchases and include a link to that site in Fortnite in order to comply with the rules. That’s something Sweeney appears to be implying that Epic doesn’t want to do. Epic wants a built-in payment system, not the option to steer to the web.

In a briefing, Apple said that the reasons for banning Fortnite far eclipsed Epic’s decision to offer an alternative payment method and it’s unclear if Fortnite would return. It did, however, point to previous claims that it would allow Fortnite back if it returned to compliance with the App Store rules.

Sweeney said that Epic will continue “fighting for fair competition among in-app payment methods and app stores for a billion consumers.”

The ruling didn’t apply to the revenue that Apple previously lost from Epic bypassing its payment system. The judge ruled that Epic owes Apple $3.7 million for missed fees for Fortnite purchases made between August and October 2020. She also said Epic must pay Apple its 30% cut for purchases made between November 2020 and the ruling.

Apple has argued that its tight control of the App Store helps protect consumers and prevent developers from swindling users.

“We are still analyzing the decision, which is 180 pages long,” Apple’s Adams added, “but the headline is that Apple’s app store business model has been validated.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Moynihan’s BofA Shake-Up Paves Way for a New Crop of Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- An era of power brokers near the top of Bank of America Corp. is ending as Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan elevates a fleet of younger executives into the ranks of eventual potential successors. The shake-up gives two men with years of experience at the bank significantly more stature. Alastair Borthwick will take over as chief financial officer, while Dean Athanasia will add responsibility for the commercial bank to his role overseeing the consumer and small-business banki

  • Judge rules in Fortnite case that Apple must make App Store changes

    A federal judge's long-awaited ruling in Epic Games' antitrust lawsuit against Apple gave both sides opportunities to claim wins.Driving the news: The ruling, delivered Friday morning, requires Apple to let Epic, and other developers, tell users about alternative payment mechanisms and to link out to their own transaction systems.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, but: Federal District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled

  • Italy data authority asks Facebook for clarifications on smart glasses

    Italy's data protection authority said on Friday it has asked Facebook to provide clarifications over the social media giant's newly launched smart glasses to assess whether the product is compliant with privacy laws. Facebook smart glasses https://www.reuters.com/technology/facebook-unveils-its-first-smart-glasses-2021-09-09, which were created in partnership with Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, allow wearers to listen to music, take calls or capture photos and short videos and share them across Facebook's services using a companion app. The Italian watchdog said it has called on the Irish data protection commissioner, which leads oversight of Facebook because the social-media company's European headquarters are based in Ireland, to ask Facebook for clarifications.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street ends 5-day losing streak; Apple sinks after Epic ruling

    The broader market is coming off a 4-day losing streak, as investors get more jittery about COVID-19's economic impact.

  • Stocks Decline Amid Mixed Messages on Recovery: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities notched their biggest weekly decline since mid-June in volatile trading as investors assessed the latest read on the economy after more strategists weighed in with cautious comments on the market.The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, pushing its loss for the holiday shortened week to 1.7%. Apple Inc. was the biggest decliner in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday, after a court ordered the iPhone maker to make a change to the way it generates money from its App Store. Gold p

  • ‘You should always be expecting a 10% correction in the market:’ Mike Wilson

    Chief Investment Officer and Chief U.S. Equity Strategist at Morgan Stanley Mike Wilson&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the trajectory he sees the market taking in the remainder of the year, the rally going on with FAANG stocks, and the possible policies the Fed could enact in the market.

  • Windows 11 – Here’s How to Upgrade for Free

    Microsoft has officially announced that Windows 11 is arriving on October 5th. The long-awaited update to Windows 10 will be available as a free update for certain existing systems, although several products are on the way that are tailor-made for the new OS. While many users will gain instant access on October 5th, Microsoft will be …

  • Apple iPhone 13 event: Here are all the new products being announced

    This coming Tuesday, Apple will hold a special media event where the company will unveil the iPhone 13 and a slew of other hardware products. Like last year, the event this year will be virtual on account of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And as in years past, next week’s event will not be an iPhone-only … The post Apple iPhone 13 event: Here are all the new products being announced appeared first on BGR.

  • iPhone 13 colors and storage options spoiled by early retail listing

    Early next week, Apple will officially unveil the iPhone 13. Apple shared the timing of its fall event on Tuesday, and while we expect surprises, the leaks have been plentiful. Sources say that we will see the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3 on Tuesday, September 14. Unfortunately for Apple, all of … The post iPhone 13 colors and storage options spoiled by early retail listing appeared first on BGR.

  • New leak may finally reveal Apple’s iPhone 13 prices

    Apple’s annual iPhone special event now has an official spot on the calendar. Earlier this week, Apple announced that its highly-anticipated iPhone 13 event will take place on Tuesday, September 14th. And even though the event will see Apple introduce AirPods 3 and a brand new Apple Watch, there’s no denying that the iPhone 13 … The post New leak may finally reveal Apple’s iPhone 13 prices appeared first on BGR.

  • Is the Shiba Inu Coin the Cryptocurrency You Should Be Watching?

    The weird world of cryptocurrency got even weirder with the arrival of Shiba Inu. Now among the top 30 or so cryptocurrencies in the world, its staying power is a testament to the might of memes, the...

  • Apple set to reveal AirPods 3 at next week’s iPhone 13 event

    Apple finally announced its ‘California Streaming’ fall event on Tuesday after months of speculation. On September 14th, we expect Apple to pull back the curtain on both the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7. But those likely aren’t the only two products Apple has in the works for this fall. According to a series … The post Apple set to reveal AirPods 3 at next week’s iPhone 13 event appeared first on BGR.

  • Why NVIDIA Will Dominate the Data Center by 2030

    Over the last decade, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) hardware has become synonymous with cutting-edge graphics and high performance computing. In 1999, NVIDIA invented the graphics processing unit (GPU), a chip capable of parallelizing computing-intensive code. While these chips were originally created to render ultra-realistic video game graphics, they have since become an important part of data centers.

  • More power! Amazon is having a one-day sale on Anker charging accessories — save up to 40 percent

    From deals on charging stations to power banks, this sale has everything you need to stay juiced up.

  • Watch Sony's PlayStation Showcase 2021 right here at 4PM ET

    Sony is streaming its 2021 PlayStation Showcase at 4PM ET — watch here to see the future of the PS5 and its game lineup.

  • Sony debuts a more affordable HDMI 2.1 Atmos soundbar

    Sony added another immersive home theater option to its lineup with the HT-A5000: a 5.1.2-channel soundbar with support for Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio.

  • Last chance to get the crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere for $29

    Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you’ve probably never even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Rest assured, however, that once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, you’ll love it and you’ll be so mad … The post Last chance to get the crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere for $29 appeared first on BGR.

  • Last-chance Labor Day deals, Fire TV Stick 4K Max launch, stunning smartwatch for $18, crazy air fryer deals, cheap Windows laptops, more

    Labor Day might be long gone, but the deals out there right now are somehow even better than what we saw on Monday. We’re not sure how that’s even possible. That being said, we’re also definitely not complaining. Thursday’s big roundup is packed full of the best bargains we can find online right now. The … The post Last-chance Labor Day deals, Fire TV Stick 4K Max launch, stunning smartwatch for $18, crazy air fryer deals, cheap Windows laptops, more appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple's iPad Air is $100 off right now, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

    This week's best tech deals include $100 off Apple's iPad Air, $40 off the Apple Watch SE and $84 off eero 6 WiFi systems.

  • These Sony Deals on Cameras and Lenses Are About to Expire. Hurry Up!

    Rebates are currently in place with lots of camera manufacturers. And we found some of the best. Check these out! You’re bound to find something you’ll like. These Sony rebates are expiring soon. Get them while you can.