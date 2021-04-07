Apple to start enforcing new app privacy notifications in coming weeks

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Wednesday that in the coming weeks it will start enforcing a new privacy notification rule that digital advertising firms such as Facebook Inc have warned will hurt their sales.

Apple said the notices will become mandatory when its iOS 14.5 operating system becomes available in the coming weeks, though it did not give a precise date.

The one-time notices will require an app developer to ask a user’s permission before the app tracks activities “across other companies’ apps and websites.” Digital advertising industry experts have said the warning could cause many users to decline permission.

Apple announced the move last June, but said in September that it would delay the change to give digital advertisers time to adjust. Some developers are already displaying the notice on a voluntary basis.

Apple has said that it is providing developers with alternative advertising tools ahead of the change. One tool provides a way for advertisers running app installation ads to see how many people installed an app after the ad campaign without divulging information on individual users. Another tool called private-click management gives advertisers a way to measure when a user clicks an ad inside an app and is taken to a web page, but without revealing data about the individual user.

Although the tools are intended to be used by software developers, Apple added information about them to one of its privacy guides for consumers on Wednesday.

Facebook had said in December that it planned to show the pop-up notification because it did not want Apple iPhone users to lose access to its apps.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • LG Electronics fans bemoan end of era as firm exits smartphone business

    Fans of LG Electronics smartphones rued the loss of more affordable Android-based devices after the South Korean tech company said on Monday it would quit the business, with some praising LG for the innovation it brought to the industry. LG smartphone users in South Korea and the United States posted nostalgic tributes on social media after the firm announced the exit, citing a prolonged sales slump. LG still holds a roughly 10% share of the U.S. smartphone market, according to researcher Counterpoint, though its slice of the global pie is just 2%.

  • Prominent Google Brain manager Samy Bengio has quit the company months after 2 fellow AI researchers were fired

    In an email to colleagues, Bengio said he'd learned it was 'difficult but important' to foster diversity.

  • Climate protesters break windows at Barclays London HQ, seven arrested

    LONDON (Reuters) -Police arrested seven people outside the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday after climate change activists broke windows to protest the role of the financial sector in climate change. The activists from the Extinction Rebellion group used hammers to break the windows and then pasted the message "In Case of Climate Emergency Break Glass" on the front of the bank's building.

  • El Salvador's long-dominant parties in crisis after drubbing

    Saúl Meléndez, a former fighter during El Salvador’s civil war, was for years a loyal member of the leftist political party formed by his fellow ex-guerrillas after the war. The Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front — the party Meléndez left in 2015 and that expelled Bukele in 2017 — suffered a drubbing in February's national elections.

  • Google AI scientist Bengio resigns after colleagues' firings: email

    Google research manager Samy Bengio said on Tuesday he was resigning, according to an internal email seen by Reuters, in a blow to the Alphabet Inc unit after the firings of his colleagues who questioned paper review and diversity practices. Though at least two Google engineers had earlier resigned to protest the dismissal of artificial intelligence (AI) researcher Timnit Gebru, Bengio is the highest-profile employee yet to depart. Google confirmed Bengio's resignation and his email.

  • Giving a 300,000-Mile Honda S2000 New Life With a World-Class Suspension Setup

    Age is just an odometer.

  • This might be the most exciting 6th-gen Apple TV rumor to date

    We're approaching four years since Apple launched the fifth-generation Apple TV -- the first with 4K support -- and slowly but surely, the rumors and reports are starting to form a complete picture of the next model. The latest next-gen hint actually comes from Apple itself, as 9to5Mac discovered code in the most recent tvOS 14.5 beta release referencing 120Hz support, which is something that the current model doesn't feature. According to 9to5Mac, there are multiple instances of the phrases "120Hz" and "supports120Hz" that have been added to PineBoard in tvOS 14.5 beta 6. PineBoard is the internal name of the system which runs the tvOS interface, similar to SpringBoard on iOS and iPadOS. If there are references to a new feature here, it's basically confirmed. If you're wondering why this couldn't just be a hint about a future software update for the current Apple TV 4K, there is no way for Apple to add 120Hz support to the fifth-generation model due to the fact that it has an HDMI 2.0 port, which can't go above 60Hz. In order for Apple to bring 120Hz support to its set-top box, it would need to add an HDMI 2.1 port to the Apple TV, which is a port that can only be found on the latest 4K and 8K TVs. 120Hz has become a buzzword in recent years as smartphones and TVs adopt the higher refresh rate to display smoother visuals. Some phones have split the difference with 90Hz displays, but others, like Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra, have made the leap to 120Hz. Plus, both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X support 4K 120Hz video output, but you'll need a compatible TV, and as Sony notes, "4K 120Hz TVs have not yet fully penetrated the market." Although 120Hz TVs are still relatively uncommon, support for a 120Hz refresh rate would be a major upgrade for the Apple TV. Just as smart interfaces and 4K displays become ubiquitous after a few years, 120Hz refresh rates will undoubtedly come standard on new TVs in a matter of years. We still don't know when we can expect to see a new Apple TV model, but by the time it arrives, 120Hz TVs might not be quite so prohibitively expensive. Support for a higher refresh rate would certainly thrill plenty of Apple fans, but the most exciting rumor of all concerning the next Apple TV involves the remote. Few Apple devices have attracted as much negative attention as the Apple TV Remote, what with its terrible trackpad that never seems to work as intended. Unfortunately, those rumors appear to have culminated in the uncovering of a third-party universal remote that Apple is working with cable companies to produce, but anything is better than the remote that ships with the current model.

  • Russia is testing a nuclear torpedo in the Arctic that has the power to trigger radioactive tsunamis off the US coast

    Russia is deploying a nuclear torpedo to the Arctic which has the power to leave vast areas of coastline uninhabitable.

  • Brazil records 4,000 daily COVID-19 deaths for the first time

    President Jair Bolsonaro opposes lockdown measures and has downplayed the virus throughout the pandemic.

  • Prosecutors hit back at Ghislaine Maxwell's claims of being mistreated in jail, saying she keeps her cell 'very dirty' and doesn't flush her toilet

    The British socialite awaits trial on charges that she recruited underage girls for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Video shows the EU's top official left standing at a meeting while her male counterparts sat on gilded chairs

    Video shows Ursula von der Leyen looking unsure as the heads of Turkey and the European Council settled in their seats.

  • Covid: Brazil has more than 4,000 deaths in 24 hours for first time

    Experts warn new variants coming from Brazil could undermine global efforts to control the pandemic.

  • Beyond the Pandemic: London's financial hub seeks a rebirth

    On the surface, London’s financial district appears to be a shell of its former self. Developers of the tower, called 8 Bishopsgate, are confident that when construction ends late next year, workers and firms will return to fill all 50 floors of the gleaming new office space. When the coronavirus struck, nearly 540,000 workers vanished almost overnight from the business hub, known as the City of London, or simply “the City.”

  • China sends more jets; Taiwan says it will fight to the end if there's war

    China sent more fighter jets into Taiwan's air defence zone on Wednesday in a stepped up show of force around the island Beijing claims as its own, and Taiwan's foreign minister said it would fight to the end if China attacks. The democratic self-governed island has complained of repeated military activities by Beijing in recent months, with China's air force making almost daily forays in Taiwan's air defence identification zone. On Monday, China said an aircraft carrier group was exercising close to the island.

  • Betsy DeVos-backed candidate Deb Kerr loses Wisconsin superintendent race

    In what became a highly partisan race, Deb Kerr - backed by former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos - lost to Jill Underly for Wisconsin superintendent

  • India Covid-19: 'No end in sight' as doctors battle second wave

    Indian doctors say they are already feeling overwhelmed as Covid cases rise sharply in the country.

  • Major League Baseball under fire for reaction to Georgia voting law

    FOX News Correspondent Steve Harrigan joins 'Special Report' with the details from Atlanta

  • China warns Washington not to boycott Winter Olympics

    China's government warned Washington on Wednesday not to boycott next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing after the Biden administration said it was talking with allies about a joint approach to complaints of human rights abuses. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson rejected accusations of abuses against ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. “The politicization of sports will damage the spirit of the Olympic Charter and the interests of athletes from all countries,” said the spokesperson, Zhao Lijian.

  • Video shows a child abandoned at the US-Mexico border asking a Border Patrol agent for help

    Customs and Border Protection confirmed the video's authenticity and said the child was 10 years old, ABC13 Houston reported.

  • Aaron Rodgers is getting rave reviews on ‘Jeopardy!’ Could he become permanent host?

    Aaron Rodgers said hosting the quiz show is his “dream job.”