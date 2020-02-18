Apple is still reportedly planning to launch a new iPhone next month, even though the coronavirus has rattled its supply chain in China

Getty

Apple is still planning to release a low-cost iPhone next month despite supply-chain setbacks caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The company said on Monday that it did not expect to meet its revenue target for the March quarter because of slower demand in China and supply constraints.

The budget-friendly iPhone is expected to resemble the iPhone 8 but have the same processor as the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, according to previous reports.

Apple is still planning to release a low-cost iPhone next month despite disruptions to its Chinese supply chain resulting from the novel coronavirus, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The tech giant said on Monday that it did not expect to meet its revenue target for the March quarter because of supply constraints and slowing demand in China caused by the coronavirus, which has killed more than 1,800 people and infected more than 72,000 other people. Apple said that though its iPhone manufacturing sites had reopened, they were ramping up slower than anticipated.

Still, the company's plan to release a $400 iPhone in March remains on track, according to Bloomberg. That phone, which many have speculated will be called the iPhone 9 or the iPhone SE 2, is expected to be a follow-up to the $400 iPhone SE from 2016 with a refreshed look.

The less expensive iPhone will have a 4.7-inch screen and a design similar to the iPhone 8 but with the same processor found in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, according to reports from Bloomberg, the TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and the Nikkei Asian Review.

Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Apple said it factored uncertainties about the coronavirus' effects on its business into its fiscal second-quarter revenue guidance when it reported earnings at the end of January. It said it expected revenue of $63 billion to $67 billion for the March quarter.

But on Monday, the company said that while the guidance it issued in late January was based on the best information available at the time, it now expects revenue to be lower than those projections.

Other than the sequel to the iPhone SE, Apple is expected to release a new iPad Pro model with 3D cameras in the first half of 2020; a new Tile-like accessory believed to be called AirTags that would help owners find lost items with their iPhone; and high-end headphones.

Bloomberg's Tuesday report said the outbreak could result in delays to the iPad Pro but did not mention whether some of the other products were on schedule for a release in the coming months.

